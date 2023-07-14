Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|68.71%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|63.98%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|66.45%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|59.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|BCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.2 M
|717 K
|102 B
|88.36%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|10
|6734
|86.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.47 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|87.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.16%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|35.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.17%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|51.41%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|42.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|75.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|71.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|69.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|73.85%
|BCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|41.06%
|67.35%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|45.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|71.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|BCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|88.87%
|BCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.75%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|7.46%
|BCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Matt is responsible for investment research in the financial services and healthcare sectors. Matt began his career at State Street Research and Management in Boston 19 years ago. From 1997 to 2001, he worked at Dodge & Cox in San Francisco, where he covered banks and REITS and helped the firm launch its international mutual fund. Matt received his M.A. in International Relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where he specialized in emerging markets and worked on development consulting projects in Mexico and Ecuador and his B.A., cum laude, in Economics and International Studies from Colby College. Matt has lived in Spain and has traveled extensively in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. He currently serves on the board of Primary Source, a non-profit dedicated to K-12 professional development with a focus on global knowledge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Liz joined Boston Common in 2014, bringing investment experience spanning Emerging Markets equities, Global Developed Markets, and quantitative research. She most recently served as a portfolio manager with Batterymarch Financial Management on the Emerging Market Equities team and had prior experience with Standish Mellon Asset Management and an economics consulting firm. Liz earned a BA in international finance from Wuhan University (China), a master’s degree in economics from Tufts University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. She is a CFA charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
