BCEDX (Mutual Fund)

BCEDX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$37.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 186.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable Emerging Markets Flexible Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    38261
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laurent Develay

Fund Description

BCEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -6.1% 13.6% 28.70%
1 Yr 9.7% -7.5% 19.8% 36.25%
3 Yr -6.4%* -17.0% 2.0% 67.64%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 2.9% 85.02%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% 55.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -58.7% 15.1% 34.48%
2021 -6.8% -12.8% 25.4% 90.06%
2020 3.6% -6.9% 3.9% 0.99%
2019 0.0% -19.2% 4.3% 94.63%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -19.8% 11.3% 26.59%
1 Yr 9.7% -21.4% 19.8% 33.23%
3 Yr -6.4%* -17.0% 5.1% 67.53%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 4.3% 81.35%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% 54.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -58.7% 15.1% 34.80%
2021 -6.8% -12.8% 25.4% 90.06%
2020 3.6% -6.9% 3.9% 0.99%
2019 0.0% -19.2% 4.3% 94.63%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BCEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCEDX Category Low Category High BCEDX % Rank
Net Assets 37.9 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 79.76%
Number of Holdings 268 4 2121 43.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.81 M -134 M 1.25 B 74.15%
Weighting of Top 10 24.59% 2.2% 95.0% 42.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 12.54%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 9.13%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 7.50%
  4. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 3.71%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 3.41%
  6. Argentina (Republic of) 0.12% 3.40%
  7. Romania (Republic Of) 3.62% 3.03%
  8. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 7.5% 3.02%
  9. Gabonese (Republic of) 6.95% 2.91%
  10. South Africa (Republic of) 8.875% 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCEDX % Rank
Bonds 		91.62% -0.02% 116.66% 50.46%
Cash 		8.38% -16.66% 101.67% 39.69%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 25.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.31%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 6.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 59.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCEDX % Rank
Government 		84.63% 0.00% 99.79% 8.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.95% 0.00% 99.89% 38.77%
Corporate 		4.67% 0.00% 93.26% 82.46%
Derivative 		0.76% 0.00% 64.87% 39.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 12.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCEDX % Rank
Non US 		82.13% 0.00% 159.42% 86.77%
US 		9.49% -74.21% 36.99% 3.38%

BCEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.74% 0.17% 43.25% 5.66%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 22.96%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 74.32%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.65% 40.00%

Sales Fees

BCEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 9.30%

Trading Fees

BCEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 186.00% 0.00% 218.00% 97.20%

BCEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCEDX Category Low Category High BCEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.64% 0.00% 27.78% 65.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCEDX Category Low Category High BCEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.83% -2.28% 9.04% 63.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BCEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laurent Develay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Laurent Develay, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibility for managing emerging market currencies and local debt investments. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr. Develay was a portfolio manager in the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (FFTW, a BNP Paribas Investment Partner) with an alpha focus on EM currencies and regional research coverage of Latin America. Prior to the merger between BNP Paribas and Fortis, Mr. Develay was head of the currency and commodity trading team at Fortis Investments for five years in Paris and London with a strong focus on emerging markets currencies. Previously, Mr. Develay served as a currency trader at AXA Investment Managers where he started his career in 1999. Mr. Develay earned Master in Finance in 1996 from the E.S.L.S.C.A. in Paris and a Certificate in Finance from UC Berkeley Extension in 1998.

Michal Wozniak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Michal Wozniak, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager in BlackRock’s Emerging Markets Debt Team since November 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers from 2011 to 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at JPMorgan Asset Management from 2009 to 2011; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Fortis Investments from 2007 to 2009. From 2002 until 2007 he was working in Credit Suisse Asset Management in Warsaw, initially as a portfolio manager and later heading the fixed income team. Michal started his professional career in 2000 as an equity analyst in ABN AMRO Asset Management. Mr. Wozniak earned a Masters in Finance and Banking from the Warsaw School of Economics in 2001.

Michal Katrencik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2021

0.68

0.7%

Michal Katrencik, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the co-manager of EM Short Duration funds and EM Absolute Return within EMD business. Michal started his career in 2010 as a junior FX trader at Tatra Bank in Bratislava, where he traded G10 & CEE spot and options for two years while studying Financial Mathematics at Comenius University in Bratislava where he earned a BSc degree.

Amer Bisat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

