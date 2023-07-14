The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in the People's Republic of China ("China").

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in China "A" shares ("A Shares" or "China A Shares"). China A Shares are common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in China that are listed or traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or any other stock exchange in China and which are quoted in renminbi ("RMB"), the official currency of China. The Fund expects to access China A Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (together the "Stock Connect programs"). The Fund also may, in the future, access China A Shares through the qualified foreign investor program ("QFI" formerly the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs) or other means of access which may become available in the future. The foregoing channels are intended to allow the Fund to invest in China A Shares directly. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities indirectly, such as through depositary receipts or exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), especially during extended closures of the Chinese markets.

The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may invest in any sector or industry, in issuers of any market capitalization, and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the Fund's benchmark, the MSCI China A Onshore Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry

thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The portfolio managers employ an additional due diligence process for Chinese companies in light of the comparative immaturity of the Chinese capital markets and the status of China as an emerging market economy.

The portfolio managers seek to identify exceptional growth companies in China and hold them for long enough that the advantages of their business models and the strength of their corporate cultures become dominant drivers of their stock price. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 25 and 40 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.