Trending ETFs

BCAKX (Mutual Fund)

BCAKX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-11.4%

1 yr return

-24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BCAKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford China A Shares Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    56129
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sophie Earnshaw

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in the People's Republic of China ("China").

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in China "A" shares ("A Shares" or "China A Shares"). China A Shares are common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in China that are listed or traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or any other stock exchange in China and which are quoted in renminbi ("RMB"), the official currency of China. The Fund expects to access China A Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (together the "Stock Connect programs"). The Fund also may, in the future, access China A Shares through the qualified foreign investor program ("QFI" formerly the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs) or other means of access which may become available in the future. The foregoing channels are intended to allow the Fund to invest in China A Shares directly. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities indirectly, such as through depositary receipts or exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), especially during extended closures of the Chinese markets.

The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may invest in any sector or industry, in issuers of any market capitalization, and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the Fund's benchmark, the MSCI China A Onshore Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry

thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The portfolio managers employ an additional due diligence process for Chinese companies in light of the comparative immaturity of the Chinese capital markets and the status of China as an emerging market economy.

The portfolio managers seek to identify exceptional growth companies in China and hold them for long enough that the advantages of their business models and the strength of their corporate cultures become dominant drivers of their stock price. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 25 and 40 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BCAKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.4% -22.0% 21.1% 85.00%
1 Yr -24.6% -29.7% 41.4% 95.83%
3 Yr -10.6%* -28.0% 24.0% 50.00%
5 Yr N/A* -21.0% 18.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -40.5% 25.8% 84.96%
2021 -6.6% -28.6% 19.4% 43.12%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.4% -32.2% 31.3% 62.18%
1 Yr -24.6% -55.0% 60.3% 78.15%
3 Yr -10.6%* -24.4% 27.8% 61.90%
5 Yr N/A* -17.7% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -40.5% 25.8% 84.96%
2021 -6.6% -28.6% 19.4% 43.12%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BCAKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCAKX Category Low Category High BCAKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 99.17%
Number of Holdings 34 21 961 94.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 807 K 706 K 4.22 B 98.29%
Weighting of Top 10 50.40% 6.6% 81.8% 39.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd Class A 8.06%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCAKX % Rank
Stocks 		97.30% 0.00% 102.18% 60.17%
Cash 		2.69% -2.18% 11.89% 37.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.03%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 88.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 87.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 90.68%

BCAKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.34% 0.09% 20.92% 3.51%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.09% 1.50% 40.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.06% 0.25% 78.26%

Sales Fees

BCAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BCAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 4.00% 278.00% 14.29%

BCAKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCAKX Category Low Category High BCAKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 95.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCAKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCAKX Category Low Category High BCAKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -1.76% 4.74% 69.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCAKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCAKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sophie Earnshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.

John MacDougall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2022

0.36

0.4%

John joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and became a Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co. in 2012 after graduating MA in Ancient and Modern History from Oxford University. After a year in the North American department John joined the Japanese team where, from 2007 onwards, he managed the Shin Nippon Investment Trust which invests in high growth, small and medium sized companies. In 2011, John moved to the recently established Global Discovery team which focuses on identifying rapidly growing, innovation led, smaller businesses from around the world. During this period he had a particular focus on unearthing new investment opportunities in Emerging Markets, and Asia in particular. In late 2015 John joined the Long Term Global Growth Team. He will continue as Deputy Manager of our global small cap investment trust, Edinburgh Worldwide.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

