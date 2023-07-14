Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$499 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BCAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|64.26%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|61.42%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|87.67%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|39.10%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|42.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|91.49%
|2021
|0.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|75.15%
|2020
|5.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|12.33%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|35.48%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|15.38%
|Period
|BCAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|62.70%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|57.30%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|87.31%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|42.45%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|40.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|91.49%
|2021
|0.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|75.00%
|2020
|5.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|12.33%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|35.48%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|13.64%
|BCAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|499 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|57.37%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|1
|10801
|75.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|146 M
|0
|34.5 B
|53.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.18%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|41.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|48.43%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|49.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|18.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|45.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|10.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|18.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.66%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|6.26%
|Industrials
|20.67%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|7.86%
|Healthcare
|14.90%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|15.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.71%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|21.83%
|Technology
|10.88%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|57.50%
|Consumer Defense
|7.44%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|83.41%
|Real Estate
|4.02%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|9.02%
|Communication Services
|3.20%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|89.81%
|Basic Materials
|2.85%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|92.72%
|Utilities
|1.68%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|69.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|96.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Non US
|97.03%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|36.09%
|US
|1.23%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|63.20%
|BCAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|52.34%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|77.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BCAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BCAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|16.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|32.90%
|BCAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|35.69%
|BCAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BCAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|71.32%
|BCAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.714
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Matt is responsible for investment research in the financial services and healthcare sectors. Matt began his career at State Street Research and Management in Boston 19 years ago. From 1997 to 2001, he worked at Dodge & Cox in San Francisco, where he covered banks and REITS and helped the firm launch its international mutual fund. Matt received his M.A. in International Relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where he specialized in emerging markets and worked on development consulting projects in Mexico and Ecuador and his B.A., cum laude, in Economics and International Studies from Colby College. Matt has lived in Spain and has traveled extensively in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. He currently serves on the board of Primary Source, a non-profit dedicated to K-12 professional development with a focus on global knowledge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Steven Heim, Director ESG Research, has been with Boston Common Asset Management, LLC since its founding in 2002. Steven is primarily responsible for developing and implementing Boston Common’s ESG policy. With over 20 years of experience in the SRI/ESG field, Steven has been instrumental in helping shape the evolving body of sustainability criteria to define areas for shareholder advocacy and company engagement. Steven received two B.S. degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2010
11.43
11.4%
Geeta B. Aiyer, CFA, is the President, Founder and Chief Strategist of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. Geeta founded Boston Common in 2002 and has served as its President since then. She has worked with sustainable and responsible investing since 1988, helping shape the evolving definition of global sustainable investing. Geeta received her M.B.A. from Harvard University and her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Delhi, India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Before joining Boston Common, he was a senior global equity portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Corné managed the BNP Paribas (Fortis) Equity World Finance Fund for eight years, for which he received several Lipper awards. He started his career at Rabobank Group as an international economist in 1991. Four years later, he joined Fortis Investments as an international fixed income portfolio manager before moving to a position as equity analyst for European equities. Between 1999 and 2003 he was co-portfolio manager of global equity mutual fund Fortis OBAM. In 2003 he moved to Boston to help set up Fortis Investments’ global equities capabilities. Corné brings nearly 25 years of international investment experience to the firm. Corné earned a master’s degree in Monetary Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He is a member of the CFA Institute and The Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...