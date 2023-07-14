Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$6.71 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.4%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|●
|
Business that results in relatively consistent longer-term earning and cash flow growth;
|●
|
Franchise/asset value that may make the company attractive to potential acquirers;
|●
|
Cyclically depressed earnings and/or cash flow that has potential for improvement; or
|●
|
A catalyst that will promote recognition of the company’s undervalued status.
|●
|
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable‑to‑improving returns;
|●
|
Companies valued at a discount to their asset value; and
|●
|
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level.
|Period
|BBVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|47.24%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|61.42%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|55.91%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|36.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|64.36%
|2021
|7.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|63.90%
|2020
|1.2%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|28.34%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|32.02%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|34.48%
|Period
|BBVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|44.36%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|57.33%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|54.99%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|34.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|64.36%
|2021
|7.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|63.90%
|2020
|1.2%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|28.34%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|32.02%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|39.08%
|BBVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.71 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|15.97%
|Number of Holdings
|2264
|9
|2354
|0.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|626 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|22.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.35%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|97.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.19%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|66.40%
|Cash
|2.81%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|33.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|53.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|53.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|53.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|54.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.08%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|40.68%
|Industrials
|16.12%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|48.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.84%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|31.23%
|Technology
|10.34%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|30.97%
|Healthcare
|8.39%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|55.12%
|Energy
|8.37%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|29.40%
|Real Estate
|6.84%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|65.62%
|Utilities
|6.51%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|46.72%
|Basic Materials
|5.71%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|51.71%
|Consumer Defense
|3.89%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|78.22%
|Communication Services
|1.90%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|57.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVSX % Rank
|US
|94.08%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|50.13%
|Non US
|3.11%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|55.91%
|BBVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|83.65%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|37.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BBVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BBVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|32.95%
|BBVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|72.58%
|BBVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BBVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|26.91%
|BBVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Mr. Christopher Welch was born in 1965. He holds an A.B. from Harvard College (1988) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1994). From July 1988 to June 1991, he was an Analyst at Smith Barney Harris Upham & Co. in the Investment Banking Division. From 1994 until joining Welch Capital Partners, he was a Portfolio Manager at Bankers Trust Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...