Trending ETFs

BBVSX (Mutual Fund)

BBVSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$6.71 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridge Builder
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    482414832
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Pollack

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of small and mid capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below), that seek to track the performance of securities of small and mid capitalization companies. The Fund defines small and mid capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell MidCap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between approximately $240.1 million and $46.5 billion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell MidCap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small and mid capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in futures contracts, principally for cash equitization purposes. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector of the market, such as the financials sector. The Fund follows an investing style that favors value investments.
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets.
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio.
The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: American Century Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”), BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc. (“Boston Partners”), Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“Diamond Hill”), LSV Asset Management (“LSV”), Massachusetts Financial Services Company (d/b/a MFS Investment Management) (“MFS”), Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (“Silvercrest”), and Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
American Century’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Under normal market conditions, American Century will invest at least 80% of the portion of the Fund’s net assets that it manages in small capitalization companies. American Century considers small capitalization companies to include those with market capitalizations no larger than that of the largest company in the S&P Small Cap 600® Index or the Russell 2000® Index. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the portfolio managers of American Century look for equity securities of smaller companies whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The portfolio managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio managers believe more accurately reflects the value of the company. 
BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies 
BlackRock invests in equity securities with the objective of approximating as closely as practicable the capitalization weighted total rate of return of the segments of the United States market for publicly traded equity securities as represented by the Russell Midcap® Value Index, which tracks the performance of mid capitalization companies, and the Russell 2000® Value Index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization companies. 
Boston Partners’ Principal Investment Strategies 
Boston Partners primarily invests in mid capitalization companies. Boston Partners uses bottom‑up fundamental analysis to make investment decisions. Boston Partners’ strategy is designed to identify companies with attractive valuation, sound business fundamentals, and improving business momentum. Boston Partners’ strategy seeks to add value through bottom‑up stock selection. 
Diamond Hill’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Diamond Hill typically invests in U.S. equity securities of small to medium market capitalization companies measured at the time of purchase. Diamond Hill’s objective with respect to its allocated portion is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies selling for less than Diamond Hill’s estimate of intrinsic value. Diamond Hill focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, Diamond Hill concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom‑up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins, and other economic factors. Diamond Hill also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the potential for newer technology to make a product or service obsolete, and a variety of other industry factors. If Diamond Hill’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, Diamond Hill is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. Diamond Hill relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where Diamond Hill has the highest level of conviction. Once a stock is selected, Diamond Hill continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance, and competitive environment. Diamond Hill may sell a security as it reaches Diamond Hill’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating; or, if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity. 
LSV’s Principal Investment Strategies 
LSV primarily invests in mid capitalization companies. LSV uses a bottom‑up investment style, seeking to identify companies that are trading at prices substantially below their intrinsic value. LSV follows an active investment strategy, focusing on using data and financial information and combining such information with the rigor of a quantitative model. 
MFS’ Principal Investment Strategies 
MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small capitalizations. MFS focuses on investing in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). MFS normally invests across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to MFS in issuers in a single industry or sector. MFS uses an active bottom‑up investment approach to buying and selling investments. Investments are selected by MFS primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered. 
Silvercrest’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Silvercrest primarily invests in small capitalization companies. These companies typically possess, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, one or more of the following attributes: 
Business that results in relatively consistent longer-term earning and cash flow growth; 
Franchise/asset value that may make the company attractive to potential acquirers; 
Cyclically depressed earnings and/or cash flow that has potential for improvement; or 
A catalyst that will promote recognition of the company’s undervalued status. 
Vaughan Nelson’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Vaughan Nelson primarily invests in mid capitalization companies with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom‑up value-oriented investment process in constructing the 
Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable‑to‑improving returns; 
Companies valued at a discount to their asset value; and 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
Read More

BBVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -10.8% 26.2% 47.24%
1 Yr 5.1% -29.4% 26.4% 61.42%
3 Yr 9.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 55.91%
5 Yr 1.7%* -14.9% 42.0% 36.94%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -41.6% 42.6% 64.36%
2021 7.3% -23.5% 23.2% 63.90%
2020 1.2% -8.6% 93.7% 28.34%
2019 6.0% -2.6% 7.5% 32.02%
2018 -4.0% -8.8% 3.8% 34.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -19.1% 22.1% 44.36%
1 Yr 5.1% -29.4% 36.6% 57.33%
3 Yr 9.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 54.99%
5 Yr 2.7%* -13.5% 42.0% 34.47%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -41.6% 42.6% 64.36%
2021 7.3% -23.5% 23.2% 63.90%
2020 1.2% -8.6% 93.7% 28.34%
2019 6.0% -2.6% 7.5% 32.02%
2018 -3.1% -7.6% 3.8% 39.08%

NAV & Total Return History

BBVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBVSX Category Low Category High BBVSX % Rank
Net Assets 6.71 B 504 K 30.4 B 15.97%
Number of Holdings 2264 9 2354 0.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 626 M 129 K 9.16 B 22.31%
Weighting of Top 10 9.35% 5.3% 99.9% 97.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 2.80%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 0.99%
  3. Skechers USA Inc Class A 0.83%
  4. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 0.81%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 0.76%
  6. Elanco Animal Health Inc 0.74%
  7. Avantor Inc 0.73%
  8. Motorola Solutions Inc 0.72%
  9. Vistra Corp 0.72%
  10. Performance Food Group Co 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.19% 85.69% 100.65% 66.40%
Cash 		2.81% -0.65% 14.30% 33.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 53.81%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 53.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 53.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 54.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVSX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.08% 0.00% 60.11% 40.68%
Industrials 		16.12% 0.00% 29.02% 48.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.84% 0.00% 29.62% 31.23%
Technology 		10.34% 0.00% 30.07% 30.97%
Healthcare 		8.39% 0.00% 32.47% 55.12%
Energy 		8.37% 0.00% 29.17% 29.40%
Real Estate 		6.84% 0.00% 40.74% 65.62%
Utilities 		6.51% 0.00% 24.69% 46.72%
Basic Materials 		5.71% 0.00% 23.88% 51.71%
Consumer Defense 		3.89% 0.00% 33.79% 78.22%
Communication Services 		1.90% 0.00% 19.80% 57.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVSX % Rank
US 		94.08% 55.79% 100.30% 50.13%
Non US 		3.11% 0.00% 36.04% 55.91%

BBVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 16.27% 83.65%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.20% 37.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BBVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 227.00% 32.95%

BBVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBVSX Category Low Category High BBVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 8.88% 72.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBVSX Category Low Category High BBVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.84% 4.73% 26.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Pollack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.

Chad Fargason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Dennis Alff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Christopher Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Christopher Welch was born in 1965. He holds an A.B. from Harvard College (1988) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1994).  From July 1988 to June 1991, he was an Analyst at Smith Barney Harris Upham & Co. in the Investment Banking Division.  From 1994  until  joining  Welch  Capital  Partners,  he  was  a  Portfolio  Manager  at  Bankers  Trust Company.

Kevin Schmitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jeff John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

