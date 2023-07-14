Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BBVLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.97 -0.08 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BBVLX) Primary
BBVLX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.97 -0.08 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BBVLX) Primary
BBVLX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.97 -0.08 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BBVLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund

BBVLX | Fund

$15.97

$18.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$18.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund

BBVLX | Fund

$15.97

$18.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.45%

BBVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridge Builder
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1119910290
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terry Pelzel

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below), with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of
  
large capitalization companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell 1000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between approximately $2.9 billion and $2.5 trillion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell 1000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, principally futures contracts for cash equitization purposes. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector of the market, such as the financials sector. The Fund follows an investing style that favors value investments. 
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. 
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio. 
The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (“Artisan Partners”), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (“Barrow Hanley”), BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), LSV Asset Management (“LSV”), T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
Artisan Partners’ Principal Investment Strategies 
Artisan Partners employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of equity securities across a broad capitalization range. Artisan Partners seeks to invest in companies that are undervalued, in solid financial condition, and have attractive business economics. Artisan Partners believes that companies with these characteristics are less likely to experience eroding values over the long term. 
Artisan Partners values a business using what it believes are reasonable expectations for the long-term earnings power and capitalization rates of that business. Artisan Partners prefers companies with an acceptable level of debt and positive cash flow. At a minimum, Artisan Partners seeks to avoid companies that have so much debt that management may be unable to make decisions that would be in the best interest of the companies’ shareholders. Artisan Partners favors cash-producing businesses that it believes are capable of earning acceptable returns on capital over the company’s business cycle. 
Barrow Hanley’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Barrow Hanley invests primarily in large capitalization securities. As a traditional value manager, Barrow Hanley searches for companies that are temporarily undervalued for reasons Barrow Hanley can identify, understand, and believe will improve over time. In its valuation framework, Barrow Hanley strives to construct portfolios that trade at levels below the market across multiple metrics, such as the price‑to‑earnings and the price‑to‑book ratios, while simultaneously delivering an above-market dividend yield. Barrow Hanley’s goal is to generate alpha by building a high active share portfolio with an asymmetrical risk/return profile that maximizes upside potential while minimizing risk. 
BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies 
BlackRock invests in equity securities with the objective of approximating as closely as practicable the capitalization weighted total rate of return of the segment of the United States market for publicly traded equity securities represented by the 1,000 largest capitalized companies. The criterion for the selection of investments is the Russell 1000® Value Index. 
LSV’s Principal Investment Strategies 
LSV primarily invests in large and medium capitalization U.S. companies. LSV uses a bottom‑up investment style, seeking to identify companies that are trading at prices substantially below their intrinsic value. LSV follows an active investment strategy, focusing on using data and financial information and combining such information with the rigor of a quantitative model. 
T. Rowe Price’s Principal Investment Strategies 
T. Rowe Price’s active investment approach emphasizes the value of large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. T. Rowe Price typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. T. Rowe Price’s in‑house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth. In selecting investments for its allocated portion of the Fund, T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following: an established operating history; above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market; low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market; a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises. T. Rowe Price typically invests in U.S. common stocks and may invest in foreign stocks. The portion of the Fund managed by T. Rowe Price may also at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and healthcare sectors. 
Wellington Management’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Wellington Management normally invests a significant portion of its assets in the equity securities of large-capitalization companies, though it may invest in the securities of companies with any market capitalization. 
Wellington Management uses substantial proprietary, fundamental research resources to identify companies with superior prospects for dividend growth and capital appreciation that sell at reasonable valuation levels. Wellington Management believes that above average growth in dividends is an effective and often overlooked indicator of higher quality, shareholder-oriented companies that have the ability to produce consistent, above-average returns over the long term. 
Read More

BBVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -13.6% 215.2% 28.77%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 47.84%
3 Yr 9.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 28.15%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 13.99%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.52%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 45.92%
2020 2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 8.73%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.92%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 19.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -13.6% 215.2% 27.05%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 45.38%
3 Yr 9.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 27.98%
5 Yr 5.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 15.96%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.52%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.01%
2020 2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 8.73%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.92%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 27.53%

NAV & Total Return History

BBVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBVLX Category Low Category High BBVLX % Rank
Net Assets 18.7 B 1 M 151 B 6.72%
Number of Holdings 940 2 1727 0.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.79 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 11.17%
Weighting of Top 10 14.94% 5.0% 99.2% 97.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Merck & Co Inc 2.00%
  2. Comcast Corp Class A 1.71%
  3. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 1.62%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.52%
  5. Medtronic PLC 1.49%
  6. Raytheon Technologies Corp 1.41%
  7. Philip Morris International Inc 1.37%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.37%
  9. Northrop Grumman Corp 1.37%
  10. American Express Co 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.24% 28.02% 125.26% 50.70%
Cash 		1.64% -88.20% 71.98% 48.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 12.57% 11.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 3.66% 5.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVLX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.07% 0.00% 58.05% 62.76%
Healthcare 		16.80% 0.00% 30.08% 59.35%
Industrials 		15.14% 0.00% 42.76% 9.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.01% 0.00% 22.74% 15.71%
Consumer Defense 		8.59% 0.00% 34.10% 48.21%
Technology 		8.14% 0.00% 54.02% 79.05%
Communication Services 		7.18% 0.00% 26.58% 27.10%
Energy 		5.47% 0.00% 54.00% 77.06%
Basic Materials 		4.38% 0.00% 21.69% 25.19%
Utilities 		3.72% 0.00% 27.04% 63.18%
Real Estate 		3.50% 0.00% 90.54% 39.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBVLX % Rank
US 		89.69% 24.51% 121.23% 68.49%
Non US 		8.55% 0.00% 41.42% 26.14%

BBVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.04% 45.41% 89.00%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 24.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BBVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 488.00% 35.71%

BBVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBVLX Category Low Category High BBVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 35.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBVLX Category Low Category High BBVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.80% -1.51% 4.28% 23.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terry Pelzel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP

Donald Kilbride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).

Daniel Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Daniel L. Kane, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, Mr. Kane was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management, Inc. from August 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998. Mr. Kane holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Michael Nayfa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC.  He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Peter Fisher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Peter C. Fisher Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Peter is a portfolio manager on the Dividend Growth Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He manages the Global Dividend Growth approach and works closely with Don Kilbride on other Dividend Growth approaches. He works in our London office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Peter worked as an equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management, where his coverage included the consumer staples, energy, and technology sectors (2000 – 2005). Peter earned his MBA from the University of Chicago (2000) and his BA in economics from Davidson College (1993).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×