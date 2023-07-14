Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$18.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.9%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BBVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|28.77%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|47.84%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|28.15%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|13.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|61.52%
|2021
|8.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|45.92%
|2020
|2.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|8.73%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.92%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|19.48%
|Period
|BBVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|27.05%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|45.38%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|27.98%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|15.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|61.52%
|2021
|8.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|46.01%
|2020
|2.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|8.73%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.92%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|27.53%
|BBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.7 B
|1 M
|151 B
|6.72%
|Number of Holdings
|940
|2
|1727
|0.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.79 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|11.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.94%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|97.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.24%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|50.70%
|Cash
|1.64%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|48.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|11.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|5.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.07%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|62.76%
|Healthcare
|16.80%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|59.35%
|Industrials
|15.14%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|9.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.01%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|15.71%
|Consumer Defense
|8.59%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|48.21%
|Technology
|8.14%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|79.05%
|Communication Services
|7.18%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|27.10%
|Energy
|5.47%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|77.06%
|Basic Materials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|25.19%
|Utilities
|3.72%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|63.18%
|Real Estate
|3.50%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|39.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBVLX % Rank
|US
|89.69%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|68.49%
|Non US
|8.55%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|26.14%
|BBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|89.00%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|35.71%
|BBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|35.04%
|BBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|23.57%
|BBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Daniel L. Kane, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, Mr. Kane was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management, Inc. from August 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998. Mr. Kane holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Peter C. Fisher Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Peter is a portfolio manager on the Dividend Growth Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He manages the Global Dividend Growth approach and works closely with Don Kilbride on other Dividend Growth approaches. He works in our London office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Peter worked as an equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management, where his coverage included the consumer staples, energy, and technology sectors (2000 – 2005). Peter earned his MBA from the University of Chicago (2000) and his BA in economics from Davidson College (1993).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...