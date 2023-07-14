The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below), with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies. The Fund defines small- and mid‑capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between $240.1 million and $46.5 billion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund does not intend to hedge the currency exposure that may be created by its investments in securities denominated in foreign currencies, although a Sub‑adviser (defined below) may consider currency risks as part of its investment process.

The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the information technology and industrials sectors.

The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser. The Fund implements the investment recommendations of the Fund’s sub‑advisers through the use of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (“Parametric” and, together with the Fund’s other sub‑advisers, the “Sub‑advisers”) as overlay manager appointed by the Adviser. In addition to acting as overlay manager, Parametric also serves as the direct indexing manager for the Fund. In this role, Parametric manages one or more allocated portions of the Fund pursuant to a strategy that is designed to provide similar exposure to certain designated indices, as described in additional detail below.

Each Sub‑adviser (other than Parametric in its role as overlay manager) manages its portion of the Fund’s portfolio by providing a model portfolio to Parametric on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub‑adviser’s recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. Parametric, as the overlay manager, then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub‑advisers, including with respect to each direct indexing portion of the Fund, with the weighting of each Sub‑adviser’s model in the total portfolio determined by the Adviser.

Each Sub‑adviser may use its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes in constructing its model portfolio. Pursuant to direction from the Adviser, Parametric has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of efficient tax management of the Fund’s securities transactions. Parametric seeks to manage the impact of taxes through active tax management strategies, including tax lot management, which impacts tax loss harvesting, capital gain deferral, and the minimization of wash sales. The Adviser may also direct Parametric to adjust the portfolio to implement the Adviser’s forward-looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. Parametric may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by the Adviser.

In connection with the construction of the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AllianceBernstein”), Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P. (“GSAM”), J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“J.P. Morgan”), Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC (“Neuberger Berman”), Parametric and Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring”). The Adviser may adjust the weighting of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑adviser’s model at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser.

Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies.

AllianceBernstein’s Principal Investment Strategies

AllianceBernstein recommends investments primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small- to mid‑capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, AllianceBernstein expects to recommend that at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets be invested in securities of small- to mid‑capitalization companies. AllianceBernstein considers small- to mid‑capitalization companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index and the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index ranged from $25.4 million to $27.8 billion.

In constructing its model portfolio, AllianceBernstein generally looks for companies that are determined by AllianceBernstein to be undervalued, using AllianceBernstein’s fundamental value approach. In making recommendations for its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, AllianceBernstein uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose long-term earnings power is not reflected in the current market price of their securities.

GSAM’s Principal Investment Strategies

GSAM seeks long-term growth of capital and expects to recommend, under normal circumstances, that at least 80% of its net allocated assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small and mid‑cap companies. GSAM aims to outperform the Russell 2500® Growth Index over a full market cycle. Through a fundamental process, GSAM’s investment team evaluates potential investments based on specific characteristics believed to indicate a high-quality business with sustainable growth, including strong business franchises, favorable long-term prospects, and excellent management. The investment team also considers valuation of companies when determining whether to recommend the purchase or sale of securities. Although GSAM recommends investments primarily in publicly traded U.S. securities, it may also recommend investments in foreign securities.

J.P. Morgan’s Principal Investment Strategies

J.P. Morgan employs a fundamental bottom‑up investment process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which J.P. Morgan believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Under normal circumstances, J.P. Morgan expects to recommend the investment of at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of mid‑cap companies. J.P. Morgan defines mid‑cap companies as companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of July 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index ranged from $2.0 billion to $56.2 billion. In constructing its model portfolio for the Fund, J.P. Morgan seeks growth companies with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. J.P. Morgan may recommend that a security be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if J.P. Morgan believes the security is no longer attractively valued. J.P. Morgan may also recommend that a security be sold if J.P. Morgan identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.

Neuberger Berman’s Principal Investment Strategies

Neuberger Berman recommends investments that are comprised mainly of common stocks of small‑mid capitalization companies, which Neuberger Berman defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500® Index at the time of initial purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in Neuberger Berman’s model portfolio and the Russell 2500® Index changes over time and

Neuberger Berman may continue to recommend that a position in a company continue to be held or added to after its market capitalization has moved outside the range of the Russell 2500® Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2500® Index ranged from $25 million to $18 billion.

Neuberger Berman seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends. Although Neuberger Berman expects to recommend investments primarily in domestic stocks, it may also recommend investments in stocks of foreign companies. Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers generally look for what they believe to be high-quality companies whose current market shares and balance sheets are strong. In addition, Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers tend to focus on companies whose financial strength is largely based on existing business lines rather than on projected growth. Factors in identifying these firms may include: a history of above- average returns; an established market niche; circumstances that would make it difficult for new competitors to enter the market; the ability to finance their own growth; and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is designed to seek to benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with small‑mid capitalization stocks. Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may recommend the sale of a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

Parametric’s Principal Investment Strategies

In addition to acting as overlay manager, Parametric also serves as the direct indexing manager for the Fund. This strategy is designed to provide the Fund with similar exposure to the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, Russell Midcap® Value Index, Russell 2000® Growth Index and Russell 2000® Value Index while maximizing after‑tax returns through a variety of tax management techniques. The strategy seeks to exceed its benchmark on an after‑tax basis. The criterion for the selection of investments is inclusion within the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, Russell Midcap® Value Index, Russell 2000® Growth Index or Russell 2000® Value Index.

Allspring’s Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, Allspring expects to recommend that at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets be invested in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies. Allspring looks for undervalued companies that Allspring believes have the potential for above average capital appreciation with below average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives Allspring’s search for companies with favorable reward‑to‑risk ratios and that possess, a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical recommendations by Allspring include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. Allspring regularly reviews the investments of the model portfolio and may recommend the sale of a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or Allspring identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.