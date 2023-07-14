Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
BBTSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BBTSX) Primary
BBTSX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BBTSX) Primary
BBTSX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.96 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BBTSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund

BBTSX | Fund

$10.96

$663 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$663 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund

BBTSX | Fund

$10.96

$663 M

0.00%

0.01%

BBTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BRIDGE BUILDER TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below), with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies. The Fund defines small- and mid‑capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between $240.1 million and $46.5 billion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund does not intend to hedge the currency exposure that may be created by its investments in securities denominated in foreign currencies, although a Sub‑adviser (defined below) may consider currency risks as part of its investment process.
The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the information technology and industrials sectors.
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser. The Fund implements the investment recommendations of the Fund’s sub‑advisers through the use of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (“Parametric” and, together with the Fund’s other sub‑advisers, the “Sub‑advisers”) as overlay manager appointed by the Adviser. In addition to acting as overlay manager, Parametric also serves as the direct indexing manager for the Fund. In this role, Parametric manages one or more allocated portions of the Fund pursuant to a strategy that is designed to provide similar exposure to certain designated indices, as described in additional detail below. 
Each Sub‑adviser (other than Parametric in its role as overlay manager) manages its portion of the Fund’s portfolio by providing a model portfolio to Parametric on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub‑adviser’s recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. Parametric, as the overlay manager, then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub‑advisers, including with respect to each direct indexing portion of the Fund, with the weighting of each Sub‑adviser’s model in the total portfolio determined by the Adviser. 
Each Sub‑adviser may use its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes in constructing its model portfolio. Pursuant to direction from the Adviser, Parametric has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of efficient tax management of the Fund’s securities transactions. Parametric seeks to manage the impact of taxes through active tax management strategies, including tax lot management, which impacts tax loss harvesting, capital gain deferral, and the minimization of wash sales. The Adviser may also direct Parametric to adjust the portfolio to implement the Adviser’s forward-looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. Parametric may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by the Adviser. 
In connection with the construction of the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AllianceBernstein”), Goldman Sachs Asset 
Management, L.P. (“GSAM”), J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“J.P. Morgan”), Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC (“Neuberger Berman”), Parametric and Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring”). The Adviser may adjust the weighting of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑adviser’s model at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. 
Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
AllianceBernstein’s Principal Investment Strategies 
AllianceBernstein recommends investments primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small- to mid‑capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, AllianceBernstein expects to recommend that at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets be invested in securities of small- to mid‑capitalization companies. AllianceBernstein considers small- to mid‑capitalization companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index and the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index ranged from $25.4 million to $27.8 billion. 
In constructing its model portfolio, AllianceBernstein generally looks for companies that are determined by AllianceBernstein to be undervalued, using AllianceBernstein’s fundamental value approach. In making recommendations for its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, AllianceBernstein uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose long-term earnings power is not reflected in the current market price of their securities. 
GSAM’s Principal Investment Strategies 
GSAM seeks long-term growth of capital and expects to recommend, under normal circumstances, that at least 80% of its net allocated assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small and mid‑cap companies. GSAM aims to outperform the Russell 2500® Growth Index over a full market cycle. Through a fundamental process, GSAM’s investment team evaluates potential investments based on specific characteristics believed to indicate a high-quality business with sustainable growth, including strong business franchises, favorable long-term prospects, and excellent management. The investment team also considers valuation of companies when determining whether to recommend the purchase or sale of securities. Although GSAM recommends investments primarily in publicly traded U.S. securities, it may also recommend investments in foreign securities. 
J.P. Morgan’s Principal Investment Strategies 
J.P. Morgan employs a fundamental bottom‑up investment process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which J.P. Morgan believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Under normal circumstances, J.P. Morgan expects to recommend the investment of at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of mid‑cap companies. J.P. Morgan defines mid‑cap companies as companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of July 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index ranged from $2.0 billion to $56.2 billion. In constructing its model portfolio for the Fund, J.P. Morgan seeks growth companies with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. J.P. Morgan may recommend that a security be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if J.P. Morgan believes the security is no longer attractively valued. J.P. Morgan may also recommend that a security be sold if J.P. Morgan identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity. 
Neuberger Berman’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Neuberger Berman recommends investments that are comprised mainly of common stocks of small‑mid capitalization companies, which Neuberger Berman defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500® Index at the time of initial purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in Neuberger Berman’s model portfolio and the Russell 2500® Index changes over time and 
Neuberger Berman may continue to recommend that a position in a company continue to be held or added to after its market capitalization has moved outside the range of the Russell 2500® Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2500® Index ranged from $25 million to $18 billion. 
Neuberger Berman seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends. Although Neuberger Berman expects to recommend investments primarily in domestic stocks, it may also recommend investments in stocks of foreign companies. Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers generally look for what they believe to be high-quality companies whose current market shares and balance sheets are strong. In addition, Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers tend to focus on companies whose financial strength is largely based on existing business lines rather than on projected growth. Factors in identifying these firms may include: a history of above- average returns; an established market niche; circumstances that would make it difficult for new competitors to enter the market; the ability to finance their own growth; and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is designed to seek to benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with small‑mid capitalization stocks. Neuberger Berman’s portfolio managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may recommend the sale of a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive. 
Parametric’s Principal Investment Strategies 
In addition to acting as overlay manager, Parametric also serves as the direct indexing manager for the Fund. This strategy is designed to provide the Fund with similar exposure to the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, Russell Midcap® Value Index, Russell 2000® Growth Index and Russell 2000® Value Index while maximizing after‑tax returns through a variety of tax management techniques. The strategy seeks to exceed its benchmark on an after‑tax basis. The criterion for the selection of investments is inclusion within the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, Russell Midcap® Value Index, Russell 2000® Growth Index or Russell 2000® Value Index. 
Allspring’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Under normal circumstances, Allspring expects to recommend that at least 80% of its allocated portion of the Fund’s net assets be invested in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies. Allspring looks for undervalued companies that Allspring believes have the potential for above average capital appreciation with below average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives Allspring’s search for companies with favorable reward‑to‑risk ratios and that possess, a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical recommendations by Allspring include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. Allspring regularly reviews the investments of the model portfolio and may recommend the sale of a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or Allspring identifies a more attractive investment opportunity. 
Read More

BBTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BBTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBTSX Category Low Category High BBTSX % Rank
Net Assets 663 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1181 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 64.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 9.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GLDMN SCHS FIN SQ GV-FST 3.12%
  2. TORO CO 0.94%
  3. LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP 0.90%
  4. JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC 0.72%
  5. CHURCH DWIGHT CO INC 0.72%
  6. NORDSON CORP 0.70%
  7. RBC BEARINGS INC 0.70%
  8. LKQ CORP 0.66%
  9. ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD 0.66%
  10. AERCAP HOLDINGS NV 0.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBTSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.75% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		3.66% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.58% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBTSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBTSX % Rank
US 		95.75% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BBTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BBTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BBTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBTSX Category Low Category High BBTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBTSX Category Low Category High BBTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BBTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×