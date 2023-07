Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities and securities issued by U.S. government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by such instruments. Additionally, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. government securities. At the time of purchase, a portfolio investment must present minimal credit risk in accordance with procedures adopted by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) and pursuant to certain factors prescribed by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). These investments may have fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the Fund will comply with Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH&Co.”), through a separately identifiable department (the “Investment Adviser”), serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. In selecting securities, the Investment Adviser seeks to maximize current income within the limits of the Fund’s credit, maturity and diversification policies. Some of these policies may be stricter than required by applicable federal regulation. As a U.S. government money market fund, in order to preserve the value of investors’ capital, the Fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 net asset value (“NAV”) per share price.