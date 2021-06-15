Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH&Co.”), through a separately identifiable department (“Investment Adviser”), serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments, including floating or variable rate debt instruments. The Fund intends to invest only in debt instruments which are performing, durable, and available at an attractive valuation. With respect to fixed income instruments, the term “performing” indicates that the instrument is making payment of interest and principal on schedule, while the term “durable” signifies the Investment Adviser’s assessment that the obligor responsible for making payment on the instrument is likely to continue making such timely payment in a variety of future economic circumstances. The Investment Adviser considers an instrument to be “attractively valued” when the Investment Adviser believes that the instrument’s potential total return exceeds that which would be normally justified by the instrument’s underlying risks.

The Fund’s investments will be primarily focused in notes and bonds issued by domestic and non-U.S. corporations, financial institutions, the U.S. Government and government agencies and government guaranteed issuers; asset-backed securities, consisting of consumer and commercial asset-backed securities; commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities and loan transactions. The Fund may purchase select municipal obligations, sovereign debt, and fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments in non-U.S. countries, including in emerging markets, when the Investment Adviser believes that the additional returns available from these securities are attractive. The Fund may invest in money market instruments, repurchase agreements, commercial paper and for hedging purposes, derivative instruments, consisting of futures, swaps and options, to meet its investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities that have characteristics of equity securities,

including but not limited to convertible securities and preferred stock. Subject to applicable statutory and regulatory limitations, the Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies, consisting of shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and notes issued by business development companies (“BDCs”). The Fund’s investment in other investment companies may include shares of money market funds, including funds affiliated with the Investment Adviser. The Fund may invest in fixed- and floating-rate loan transactions, which investments generally will be in the form of loan participations, delayed funding loans, and revolving credit facilities, or assignments of portions of such loans. The Fund may also invest in private placement securities, including Rule 144A, Regulation S and Regulation D securities, to meet its investment objective.

The Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it can invest and may hold securities with short-, medium- or long-term maturities. The Fund will seek to maintain an overall portfolio duration (sensitivity to changes in yields) that is consistent with the broad investment grade market through the use of securities held and U.S. Treasury futures. Under normal circumstances, the Fund is managed with the intention of maintaining an effective duration of between 80% - 120% of the effective duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, which as of January 31, 2023 was approximately 6.3 years. The Fund also targets, under normal circumstances, the following exposure limitations at the time of purchase: 95% of the Fund’s assets in instruments denominated in U.S. Dollars including securities issued by corporate or sovereign issuers domiciled outside of the U.S.; 75% or more of the Fund’s assets in instruments with an

investment grade rating; 25% or less of the Fund’s assets in instruments rated “BB” (or equivalent) and below and their unrated equivalents, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”; 10% or less of the Fund’s assets in corporate or sovereign debt of issuers domiciled in emerging markets (defined as an issuer in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index (“JPM EMBI”)); and 5% or less of the Fund’s assets in instruments rated “CCC” (or equivalent) and below. These limitations notwithstanding, the Fund will have the flexibility to invest in the sectors, industries, securities and durations that the Investment Adviser identifies as offering attractive risk- adjusted returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also buy non-U.S. securities that are denominated in currency other than the U.S. Dollar.

As part of the Fund’s investment process, the Investment Adviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors when evaluating investments in corporate notes and bonds and in structured products. The Investment Adviser does not evaluate ESG factors for investments in investment companies and securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, the environmental and social risks of the issuer, as well as the issuer’s instituted governance programs.

When an instrument is no longer trading at an attractive valuation, according to this framework, the Fund aims to sell the investment entirely and invest the proceeds in cash or U.S. Treasury instruments until it identifies another attractively valued investment.