Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$10.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.5%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BBMUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|34.92%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|31.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|28.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|24.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBMUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|39.92%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|29.10%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|41.76%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|31.98%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|15.57%
|BBMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.9 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|2.02%
|Number of Holdings
|4850
|1
|14000
|1.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|281 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|12.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.45%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|88.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMUX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.87%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|71.39%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|27.66%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|71.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|69.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|69.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|69.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMUX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.96%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|68.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.04%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|29.17%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|69.44%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|69.96%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|74.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|71.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMUX % Rank
|US
|93.84%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|73.33%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|26.79%
|BBMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|85.29%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|33.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|BBMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|53.98%
|BBMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.99%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|37.54%
|BBMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BBMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.03%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|46.27%
|BBMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2015
6.72
6.7%
Mr. Murphy, who joined T. Rowe Price in 2000, is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division managing the firm's tax-free high-yield strategy. Mr. Murphy received a B.S. in finance from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. in finance from Seton Hall University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2017
4.59
4.6%
Mr. Cullen has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager with Fidelity since 2010. Prior to assuming his current position, from 2007 to 2010, Mr. Cullen supported FIAM’s Fixed Income Division as senior legal counsel.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1997, Ms. McLaughlin has worked as an analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Kevin Maloney, CFA, Vice President, is a Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Mutual Fund Desk within BlackRock’s Global Fixed Income Group. Mr. Maloney began his career at BlackRock in 2011 as an Analyst on the Municipal Credit Research Team. He graduated from Drexel University in 2011 with a B.S. in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Walter O’Connor, CFA, is a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Municipal Funds team within BlackRock’s Global Fixed Income Group. He is also a member of the Municipal Bond Operating Committee, which oversees all municipal bond portfolio management, research and trading activities. Mr. O’Connor’s service with the firm dates back to 1991, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was a portfolio manager for municipal bond retail mutual funds. Prior to joining MLIM, Mr. O’Connor was with Prudential Securities, where he was involved in trading, underwriting, and arbitrage for municipal securities and financial futures. Mr. O’Connor earned a B.A. degree in finance and philosophy from the University of Notre Dame in 1984.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Kalinoski, director at BlackRock, joined BlackRock following the merger with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers(MLIM) in 2006. Prior to joining MLIM in 1999, he was with Strong Capital Management. Mr. Kalinoski earned a B.S. degree in accounting from Marquette University in 1992. Kalinoski holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Mr. Denlinger joined MacKay Shields in 2019 and is currently a Director. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, he was an institutional municipal credit trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch with a primary focus on taxable and healthcare securities. Prior to trading credit, he was a high grade municipal trader. Mr. Denlinger earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Johns Hopkins University in 2014. Mr. Denlinger is a CFA Charterholder and has been in the financial services industry since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Mr. Dowden is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at MacKay Shields. He joined MacKay Shields in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager in the Municipal Bond Division. He has managed the MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund since 2012, MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities Fund since 2013, MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund since 2014 and MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Before joining the firm, he was Chief Investment Officer at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. He was previously with Alliance Capital Management as a Senior Portfolio Manager and at Merrill Lynch & Co. as a Municipal Strategist. He has an AB from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University. He has been in the investment management industry since 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Robert joined MacKay Shields in July 2009 when the firm acquired the assets of Mariner Municipal Managers LLC. He was the President and co-founder of Mariner Municipal Managers from 2007 to 2009. He has been a municipal portfolio manager since 1992, with a broad range of trading and portfolio management experience in the municipal markets. Robert was a Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock’s Municipal Portfolio Management Group (from 2006 to 2007). Prior to BlackRock’s merger with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the Municipal Products Group. He was employed by Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2006. Robert is a member of the firm’s Senior Leadership Team. He earned his Master’s degree at Rutgers University Business School and an undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut. He is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
