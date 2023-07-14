Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.4%
Expense Ratio 2.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BBMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|6.31%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|10.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|80.26%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BBMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|5.81%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|6.80%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|80.26%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|BBMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.5 M
|481 K
|145 B
|91.94%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|1
|2445
|95.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.79 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|87.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.41%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|5.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|25.88%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|74.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|60.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|59.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|60.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|59.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMIX % Rank
|Technology
|26.23%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|3.27%
|Industrials
|18.88%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|20.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.05%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|11.84%
|Healthcare
|17.16%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|6.80%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|71.28%
|Basic Materials
|3.94%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|76.83%
|Communication Services
|3.71%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|21.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|93.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|97.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|94.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|98.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMIX % Rank
|US
|99.53%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|3.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|96.48%
|BBMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.46%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|4.87%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BBMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BBMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|48.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|1.39%
|BBMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|72.36%
|BBMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BBMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|87.09%
|BBMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. Timothy Harris is a Senior Vice President of BBH&Co. with 21 years of investment experience. Mr. Harris holds a B.A. from Tufts University, Summa Cum Laude, and an M.B.A from the MIT Sloan School of Business. He joined BBH&Co. in 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
