Trending ETFs

BBMIX (Mutual Fund)

BBMIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BBMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BBH Select Series - Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BBH
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Harris

Fund Description

BBMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -23.7% 31.6% 6.31%
1 Yr 17.3% -41.1% 28.9% 10.10%
3 Yr N/A* -20.7% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -52.6% 20.1% 80.26%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -27.0% 31.6% 5.81%
1 Yr 17.3% -41.1% 48.6% 6.80%
3 Yr N/A* -20.7% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -52.6% 20.1% 80.26%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BBMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBMIX Category Low Category High BBMIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.5 M 481 K 145 B 91.94%
Number of Holdings 26 1 2445 95.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.79 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 87.19%
Weighting of Top 10 53.41% 2.9% 100.0% 5.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crown Holdings Inc 6.77%
  2. Entegris Inc 6.15%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 5.87%
  4. AMN Healthcare Services Inc 5.51%
  5. Black Knight Inc A 5.46%
  6. Brown & Brown Inc 5.41%
  7. Watsco Inc Class A 5.13%
  8. IPG Photonics Corp 5.02%
  9. Vulcan Materials Co 4.87%
  10. AptarGroup Inc 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBMIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 0.00% 100.57% 25.88%
Cash 		0.47% -2.51% 100.00% 74.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 60.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 59.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 60.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 59.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBMIX % Rank
Technology 		26.23% 0.00% 40.65% 3.27%
Industrials 		18.88% 0.00% 45.89% 20.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.05% 2.49% 46.48% 11.84%
Healthcare 		17.16% 0.00% 47.15% 6.80%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 46.10% 71.28%
Basic Materials 		3.94% 0.00% 26.18% 76.83%
Communication Services 		3.71% 0.00% 30.98% 21.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 93.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 97.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 94.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 98.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBMIX % Rank
US 		99.53% 0.00% 100.04% 3.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 96.48%

BBMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.46% 0.03% 33.98% 4.87%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 71.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 48.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 1.39%

BBMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBMIX Category Low Category High BBMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 72.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBMIX Category Low Category High BBMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -2.06% 3.38% 87.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Timothy Harris is a Senior Vice President of BBH&Co. with 21 years of investment experience. Mr. Harris holds a B.A. from Tufts University, Summa Cum Laude, and an M.B.A from the MIT Sloan School of Business. He joined BBH&Co. in 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

