Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization publicly traded equity securities. Commonly referred to as large cap stocks, such securities will be issued by domestic and foreign issuers both directly and in the form of depository receipts, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), representing an interest in these securities. The Fund primarily seeks to buy common stock and may also invest in preferred stock. The Investment Adviser considers large cap securities to be securities that at the time of purchase have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index. As of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index was $6.6 billion to $2.9 trillion.