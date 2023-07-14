Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund

mutual fund
BBLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.98 +0.05 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBLIX) Primary Adv (BBLRX)
BBLIX (Mutual Fund)

BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.98 +0.05 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBLIX) Primary Adv (BBLRX)
BBLIX (Mutual Fund)

BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.98 +0.05 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBLIX) Primary Adv (BBLRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund

BBLIX | Fund

$12.98

$406 M

0.19%

$0.02

2.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$406 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund

BBLIX | Fund

$12.98

$406 M

0.19%

$0.02

2.68%

BBLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BBH Select Series - Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BBH
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Keller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization publicly traded equity securities. Commonly referred to as large cap stocks, such securities will be issued by domestic and foreign issuers both directly and in the form of depository receipts, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), representing an interest in these securities. The Fund primarily seeks to buy common stock and may also invest in preferred stock. The Investment Adviser considers large cap securities to be securities that at the time of purchase have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index. As of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index was $6.6 billion to $2.9 trillion.

Read More

BBLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -41.7% 64.0% 89.24%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 62.45%
3 Yr 8.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.87%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 81.14%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 94.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -85.9% 81.6% 6.69%
2021 10.9% -31.0% 26.7% 8.88%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.17%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% 90.19%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% 7.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -41.7% 64.0% 85.62%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 58.42%
3 Yr 8.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 11.01%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 95.26%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 97.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -85.9% 81.6% 6.69%
2021 10.9% -31.0% 26.7% 8.79%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.17%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% 97.10%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% 31.48%

NAV & Total Return History

BBLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBLIX Category Low Category High BBLIX % Rank
Net Assets 406 M 189 K 222 B 66.64%
Number of Holdings 31 2 3509 92.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 197 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.68%
Weighting of Top 10 48.43% 11.4% 116.5% 41.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.65%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 6.42%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.99%
  4. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 5.42%
  5. Linde PLC 4.91%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 4.05%
  7. Oracle Corp 3.98%
  8. Zoetis Inc Class A 3.93%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.77%
  10. Alcon Inc 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% 50.26% 104.50% 46.83%
Cash 		1.19% -10.83% 49.73% 50.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 35.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 40.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 29.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.42% 0.00% 43.06% 1.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.79% 0.00% 62.57% 41.55%
Healthcare 		13.27% 0.00% 39.76% 42.37%
Basic Materials 		10.83% 0.00% 18.91% 0.82%
Consumer Defense 		10.67% 0.00% 25.50% 3.38%
Technology 		8.37% 0.00% 65.70% 98.10%
Industrials 		6.93% 0.00% 30.65% 41.96%
Communication Services 		6.73% 0.00% 66.40% 80.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 53.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 77.99%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 69.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLIX % Rank
US 		86.18% 34.69% 100.00% 88.38%
Non US 		12.63% 0.00% 54.22% 6.76%

BBLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.68% 0.01% 20.29% 1.76%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BBLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 18.37%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 21.27%

BBLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBLIX Category Low Category High BBLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 41.07% 40.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBLIX Category Low Category High BBLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -6.13% 1.75% 30.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Keller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2019

2.73

2.7%

Mr. Keller has been a co-manager of BBH Core Select since June 2008. Mr. Keller also serves as BBH’s technology analyst. Prior to joining BBH in 2005, he was a senior equity analyst for KeyBanc Capital Markets covering technology and business services. Mr. Keller earned a B.S.E. from Princeton University and is a CFA charterholder.

Nicholas Haffenreffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Mr. Haffenreffer began his investment career in 1991. In 2010, Resolute Capital Management, a firm he founded in 1998, joined Torray LLC. He is a member of the investment team and portfolio manager of the TorrayResolute strategies. Prior to founding Resolute, he was the Director of Research for Washington, DC based Farr Miller & Washington, an equity analyst with T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., where he worked on the Growth Stock Fund and an equity analyst for Select Equity Group, Inc. in New York City. Mr. Haffenreffer received a BA from Brown University in 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×