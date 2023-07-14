Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$406 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.4%
Expense Ratio 2.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization publicly traded equity securities. Commonly referred to as large cap stocks, such securities will be issued by domestic and foreign issuers both directly and in the form of depository receipts, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), representing an interest in these securities. The Fund primarily seeks to buy common stock and may also invest in preferred stock. The Investment Adviser considers large cap securities to be securities that at the time of purchase have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index. As of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index was $6.6 billion to $2.9 trillion.
|Period
|BBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|89.24%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|62.45%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|10.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|81.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|94.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|BBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.69%
|2021
|10.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|8.88%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.17%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|90.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|7.79%
|Period
|BBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.69%
|2021
|10.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|8.79%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.17%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|97.10%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|31.48%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2008
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2008
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2006
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2005
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2005
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2005
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2004
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2004
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Mr. Keller has been a co-manager of BBH Core Select since June 2008. Mr. Keller also serves as BBH’s technology analyst. Prior to joining BBH in 2005, he was a senior equity analyst for KeyBanc Capital Markets covering technology and business services. Mr. Keller earned a B.S.E. from Princeton University and is a CFA charterholder.
Mr. Haffenreffer began his investment career in 1991. In 2010, Resolute Capital Management, a firm he founded in 1998, joined Torray LLC. He is a member of the investment team and portfolio manager of the TorrayResolute strategies. Prior to founding Resolute, he was the Director of Research for Washington, DC based Farr Miller & Washington, an equity analyst with T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., where he worked on the Growth Stock Fund and an equity analyst for Select Equity Group, Inc. in New York City. Mr. Haffenreffer received a BA from Brown University in 1990.
