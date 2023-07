Mr. Steier joined BBH in 1992 and became a Managing Director of the firm in 2006. Prior to his existing responsibilities, Mr. Steier managed taxable portfolios and traded corporate, mortgage, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Steier also served as a senior member of the fixed income quantitative research team with a focus on valuation work and performance attribution. In addition to his fixed income responsibilities, Mr. Steier serves on BBH's Asset-Liability and Asset Allocation Committees. Mr. Steier holds a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.