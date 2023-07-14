Brian founded Bares Capital Management in 2000. He developed BCM’s investment philosophy and research process, and he is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, client relationships, and firm strategy. Brian is the author of The Small-Cap Advantage, published in 2011 by John Wiley & Sons. He is also an external advisor for the M.B.A. Investment Fund at the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Mathematics and has earned the CFA designation.