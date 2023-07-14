Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$350 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BBHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity
  • Fund Family Name
    BBH
  • Inception Date
    Jul 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Creel

Fund Description

BBHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -14.5% 140.9% 0.34%
1 Yr 15.7% -34.7% 196.6% 9.04%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -59.3% 118.2% 90.39%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -17.6% 140.9% 0.34%
1 Yr 15.7% -34.7% 196.6% 8.53%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -59.3% 118.2% 90.39%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BBHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBHSX Category Low Category High BBHSX % Rank
Net Assets 350 M 1.48 M 120 B 53.31%
Number of Holdings 23 2 2519 98.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 207 M 213 K 4.6 B 22.79%
Weighting of Top 10 57.87% 2.8% 101.7% 1.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc 8.96%
  2. PagerDuty Inc 8.78%
  3. XPEL Inc 7.56%
  4. Agilysys Inc 5.66%
  5. Model N Inc 5.42%
  6. Stitch Fix Inc Class A 5.05%
  7. Zuora Inc Class A 4.59%
  8. Mimecast Ltd 4.45%
  9. Despegar.com Corp 4.42%
  10. Cimpress PLC 4.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHSX % Rank
Stocks 		89.53% 25.32% 100.32% 97.45%
Cash 		10.47% -79.10% 74.68% 2.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 60.03%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 59.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 59.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 59.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHSX % Rank
Technology 		54.70% 0.00% 54.70% 0.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.09% 0.99% 47.79% 0.69%
Communication Services 		8.87% 0.00% 14.85% 1.37%
Healthcare 		6.13% 0.00% 26.53% 90.21%
Basic Materials 		4.18% 0.00% 18.66% 62.03%
Industrials 		3.02% 2.46% 37.42% 99.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 96.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 99.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 98.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 99.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHSX % Rank
US 		80.56% 24.89% 100.00% 96.77%
Non US 		8.97% 0.00% 36.31% 4.76%

BBHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 13.16% 63.45%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 77.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

BBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 35.85%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% N/A

BBHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBHSX Category Low Category High BBHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 70.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBHSX Category Low Category High BBHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.83% -2.40% 2.49% 93.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Creel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Jay joined BCM in 2012. He is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, client relationships, and firm administration. Prior to joining the firm, Jay was a general partner and investment analyst at Treaty Oak Capital Management and an investment banker at Molecular Securities (a spinoff of Morgan Stanley) and Deutsche Bank Securities. He graduated from Princeton University with an A.B. in History.

Brian Bares

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Brian founded Bares Capital Management in 2000. He developed BCM’s investment philosophy and research process, and he is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, client relationships, and firm strategy. Brian is the author of The Small-Cap Advantage, published in 2011 by John Wiley & Sons. He is also an external advisor for the M.B.A. Investment Fund at the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Mathematics and has earned the CFA designation.

Benjamin Huang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Benjamin Huang joined Bares Capital Management, Inc. in 2015. Mr. Huang is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, and new idea generation. Prior to joining Bares Capital, he was an equity analyst intern at Bessemer Trust. Mr. Huang received an A.B. from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

