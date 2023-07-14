Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
20.2%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$350 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.9%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BBHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|0.34%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|9.04%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|90.39%
|2021
|N/A
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BBHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|350 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|53.31%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|2519
|98.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|207 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|22.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.87%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|1.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHSX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.53%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|97.45%
|Cash
|10.47%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|2.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|60.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|59.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|59.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|59.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHSX % Rank
|Technology
|54.70%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|0.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.09%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|0.69%
|Communication Services
|8.87%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|1.37%
|Healthcare
|6.13%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|90.21%
|Basic Materials
|4.18%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|62.03%
|Industrials
|3.02%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|99.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|96.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|99.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|98.28%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHSX % Rank
|US
|80.56%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|96.77%
|Non US
|8.97%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|4.76%
|BBHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|63.45%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|BBHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|35.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|N/A
|BBHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|70.12%
|BBHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BBHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.83%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|93.48%
|BBHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 08, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Jay joined BCM in 2012. He is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, client relationships, and firm administration. Prior to joining the firm, Jay was a general partner and investment analyst at Treaty Oak Capital Management and an investment banker at Molecular Securities (a spinoff of Morgan Stanley) and Deutsche Bank Securities. He graduated from Princeton University with an A.B. in History.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 08, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Brian founded Bares Capital Management in 2000. He developed BCM’s investment philosophy and research process, and he is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, client relationships, and firm strategy. Brian is the author of The Small-Cap Advantage, published in 2011 by John Wiley & Sons. He is also an external advisor for the M.B.A. Investment Fund at the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Mathematics and has earned the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Benjamin Huang joined Bares Capital Management, Inc. in 2015. Mr. Huang is responsible for portfolio management, investment due diligence, and new idea generation. Prior to joining Bares Capital, he was an equity analyst intern at Bessemer Trust. Mr. Huang received an A.B. from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
