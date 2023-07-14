Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$2.36 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 86.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets of the Fund, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, are invested in equity securities of companies in the developed and emerging markets of the world, excluding the United States. Developed markets are those markets included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International—Europe, Australasia, and Far East Index (“MSCI-EAFE”) and Canada. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging markets of the world. An emerging market is generally considered to be a securities market located in any country that is defined as having an emerging or developing economy by the World Bank or its related organizations, or the United Nations or its authorities. The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations.
|Period
|BBHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|50.23%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|72.25%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|75.80%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|63.35%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|79.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|BBHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.6%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|34.57%
|2021
|-5.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|90.84%
|2020
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|47.33%
|2019
|6.3%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|34.92%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|40.64%
|BBHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.36 B
|167 K
|150 B
|35.78%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|5
|516
|63.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|846 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|33.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.39%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|34.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.03%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|77.88%
|Cash
|4.97%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|22.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|12.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|26.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|1.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|3.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Technology
|29.94%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|3.00%
|Industrials
|16.24%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|45.16%
|Financial Services
|15.66%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|44.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.73%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|28.11%
|Healthcare
|11.89%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|73.04%
|Basic Materials
|5.95%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|62.90%
|Consumer Defense
|3.91%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|88.02%
|Communication Services
|2.68%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|70.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|44.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|48.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|63.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Non US
|77.23%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|97.47%
|US
|17.80%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|4.84%
|BBHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|85.28%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|BBHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|8.70%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|86.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|88.54%
|BBHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.43%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|30.34%
|BBHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BBHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBHLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.65%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|27.38%
|BBHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2017
|$0.044
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Lewallen began at Select Equity as an intern in 2006 and joined the Firm full time in September 2007. Mr. Lewallen is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Lewallen received a B.A. from Columbia University (magna cum laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Allen joined Select Equity in April 2010. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Allen was a Principal, Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Clay Finlay for 16 years. Mr. Allen is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Allen received a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Vollmer began at Select Equity as an intern in 2005 and joined the Firm full time in August 2006. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Vollmer worked as a private equity Investment Analyst for Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. Prior to Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst, he worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Vollmer received a B.S. from the University of Virginia (with distinction) and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he graduated as an Arjay Miller Scholar.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Matthew C. Pickering joined Select Equity Group, L.P in December 2010. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Pickering was an Analyst with Harris Associates for four years. Prior to Harris Associates, he worked for six years as an Analyst and Associate Portfolio Manager with Institutional Capital. Mr. Pickering is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Pickering received a B.S. from Miami University (magna cum laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Chad M. Clark joined Select Equity Group, L.P in August 2010. He oversees the Firm’s international strategies. Mr. Clark is a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Clark spent 14 years at Harris Associates, where he was a Partner and co-managed the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Harris International Value L.P. Prior to Harris Associates, he was an Analyst in Corporate Finance at William Blair & Company. Mr. Clark is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Clark received a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University (summa cum laude).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
