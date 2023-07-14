Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BBH Partner Fund - International Equity

mutual fund
BBHLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBHLX) Primary
BBHLX (Mutual Fund)

BBH Partner Fund - International Equity

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBHLX) Primary
BBHLX (Mutual Fund)

BBH Partner Fund - International Equity

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBHLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBH Partner Fund - International Equity

BBHLX | Fund

$15.66

$2.36 B

0.43%

$0.07

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$2.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBH Partner Fund - International Equity

BBHLX | Fund

$15.66

$2.36 B

0.43%

$0.07

0.68%

BBHLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BBH Partner Fund - International Equity
  • Fund Family Name
    BBH
  • Inception Date
    Oct 25, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Loren Lewallen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets of the Fund, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, are invested in equity securities of companies in the developed and emerging markets of the world, excluding the United States. Developed markets are those markets included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International—Europe, Australasia, and Far East Index (“MSCI-EAFE”) and Canada. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging markets of the world. An emerging market is generally considered to be a securities market located in any country that is defined as having an emerging or developing economy by the World Bank or its related organizations, or the United Nations or its authorities. The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations.

Read More

BBHLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -15.6% 24.4% 50.23%
1 Yr 14.2% -15.2% 26.9% 72.25%
3 Yr -3.7%* -27.4% 9.5% 75.80%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 63.35%
10 Yr 0.9%* -3.8% 9.4% 79.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -49.5% -11.5% 34.57%
2021 -5.3% -11.8% 9.8% 90.84%
2020 6.4% -1.7% 22.8% 47.33%
2019 6.3% -1.0% 9.7% 34.92%
2018 -3.5% -7.5% 11.0% 40.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -35.3% 24.4% 50.00%
1 Yr 14.2% -46.8% 26.9% 69.95%
3 Yr -3.7%* -27.4% 13.1% 76.24%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 66.48%
10 Yr 2.6%* -3.1% 9.9% 65.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -49.5% -11.5% 34.57%
2021 -5.3% -11.8% 9.8% 90.84%
2020 6.4% -1.7% 22.8% 47.33%
2019 6.3% -1.0% 9.7% 34.92%
2018 -3.5% -7.5% 11.0% 48.25%

NAV & Total Return History

BBHLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBHLX Category Low Category High BBHLX % Rank
Net Assets 2.36 B 167 K 150 B 35.78%
Number of Holdings 59 5 516 63.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 846 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 33.18%
Weighting of Top 10 36.39% 10.3% 99.1% 34.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAP SE 6.40%
  2. SAP SE 6.40%
  3. SAP SE 6.40%
  4. SAP SE 6.40%
  5. SAP SE 6.40%
  6. SAP SE 6.40%
  7. SAP SE 6.40%
  8. SAP SE 6.40%
  9. SAP SE 6.40%
  10. SAP SE 6.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHLX % Rank
Stocks 		95.03% 88.72% 101.51% 77.88%
Cash 		4.97% -1.51% 11.28% 22.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 12.67%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 26.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 1.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 3.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHLX % Rank
Technology 		29.94% 1.51% 38.21% 3.00%
Industrials 		16.24% 0.68% 31.28% 45.16%
Financial Services 		15.66% 0.00% 38.62% 44.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.73% 0.00% 46.28% 28.11%
Healthcare 		11.89% 1.36% 29.58% 73.04%
Basic Materials 		5.95% 0.00% 23.15% 62.90%
Consumer Defense 		3.91% 0.00% 28.66% 88.02%
Communication Services 		2.68% 0.00% 41.13% 70.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 44.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 48.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 63.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBHLX % Rank
Non US 		77.23% 70.50% 101.51% 97.47%
US 		17.80% 0.00% 25.68% 4.84%

BBHLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 37.19% 85.28%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 29.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

BBHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 8.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 7.00% 330.00% 88.54%

BBHLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBHLX Category Low Category High BBHLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 6.96% 30.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBHLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBHLX Category Low Category High BBHLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -1.69% 3.16% 27.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBHLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBHLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Loren Lewallen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Lewallen began at Select Equity as an intern in 2006 and joined the Firm full time in September 2007. Mr. Lewallen is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Lewallen received a B.A. from Columbia University (magna cum laude).

Jonathan Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Allen joined Select Equity in April 2010. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Allen was a Principal, Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Clay Finlay for 16 years. Mr. Allen is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Allen received a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Vollmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Vollmer began at Select Equity as an intern in 2005 and joined the Firm full time in August 2006. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Vollmer worked as a private equity Investment Analyst for Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. Prior to Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst, he worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Vollmer received a B.S. from the University of Virginia (with distinction) and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he graduated as an Arjay Miller Scholar.

Matthew Pickering

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Matthew C. Pickering joined Select Equity Group, L.P in December 2010. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Pickering was an Analyst with Harris Associates for four years. Prior to Harris Associates, he worked for six years as an Analyst and Associate Portfolio Manager with Institutional Capital. Mr. Pickering is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Pickering received a B.S. from Miami University (magna cum laude).

Chad Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Chad M. Clark joined Select Equity Group, L.P in August 2010. He oversees the Firm’s international strategies. Mr. Clark is a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Select Equity, Mr. Clark spent 14 years at Harris Associates, where he was a Partner and co-managed the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Harris International Value L.P. Prior to Harris Associates, he was an Analyst in Corporate Finance at William Blair & Company. Mr. Clark is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Clark received a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University (summa cum laude).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×