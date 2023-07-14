Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets of the Fund, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, are invested in equity securities of companies in the developed and emerging markets of the world, excluding the United States. Developed markets are those markets included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International—Europe, Australasia, and Far East Index (“MSCI-EAFE”) and Canada. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging markets of the world. An emerging market is generally considered to be a securities market located in any country that is defined as having an emerging or developing economy by the World Bank or its related organizations, or the United Nations or its authorities. The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations.