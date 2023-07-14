Home
Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
BBGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.6 -0.08 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBGSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

BBGSX | Fund

$13.60

$5.61 B

0.16%

$0.02

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$5.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BBGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridge Builder
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    452047385
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew McGeary

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of small and mid capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below), that seek to track the performance of securities of small and mid capitalization
  
companies. The Fund defines small and mid capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell MidCap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between approximately $240.1 million and $46.5 billion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell MidCap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small and mid capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in futures contracts, principally for cash equitization purposes. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector of the market, such as the information technology and health care sectors. The Fund follows an investing style that favors growth investments. 
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. 
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio. 
The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (“Artisan Partners”), BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), Champlain Investment Partners, LLC (“Champlain”), Driehaus Capital Management LLC (“Driehaus”), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (“Eagle”), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC (“SIMG”), and Victory Capital Management Inc. (“Victory Capital”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of the Sub‑advisers. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
Artisan Partners’ Principal Investment Strategies 
Artisan Partners’ investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of U.S. mid capitalization growth companies. The team seeks to invest in companies that it believes possess franchise characteristics, are benefiting from an accelerating profit cycle and are trading at a discount to its estimate of private market value. The team’s investment process focuses on two distinct elements – security selection and capital allocation. The team overlays its investment process with broad knowledge of the global economy. 
BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies 
BlackRock invests in equity securities with the objective of approximating as closely as practicable the capitalization weighted total rate of return of the segments of the United States market for publicly traded equity securities as represented by the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, which tracks the performance of mid capitalization companies, and the Russell 2000® Growth Index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization companies. 
Champlain’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Champlain principally invests in equity securities of medium capitalization companies. Champlain seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies that it believes have strong long-term fundamentals, superior capital appreciation potential, and attractive valuations. Through the consistent execution of a fundamental bottom‑up investment process, which focuses on an analysis of individual companies, Champlain expects to identify a diversified universe of medium‑sized companies that trade at a discount to their estimated intrinsic, or fair values. 
Driehaus’ Principal Investment Strategies 
Driehaus primarily invests in the equity securities of U.S. small capitalization and U.S. medium capitalization companies which will generally be, at the time of investment, within the capitalization range of those companies included in the Russell 2500® Growth Index without regard to the index’s float adjustment. Investment decisions are based on Driehaus’ belief that fundamentally strong companies are more likely to generate superior earnings growth on a sustained basis and are more likely to experience positive earnings revisions. These decisions involve evaluating a company’s competitive position, evaluating industry dynamics, identifying potential growth catalysts and assessing the financial position of the company. An investment decision is also based on the evaluation by Driehaus of relative valuation, macroeconomic and behavioral factors affecting the company and its stock price. Driehaus sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including to take profits, changes to the fundamental investment thesis, changes in the risk/reward assessment of the holding, an assessment that the holding is efficiently priced, to make room for more attractive ideas or for other portfolio or risk management considerations. Driehaus frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities. 
Eagle’s Principal Investment Strategies 
During normal market conditions, Eagle primarily invests in the equity securities of small capitalization companies. When making investment decisions, Eagle generally focuses on investing in the securities of small capitalization companies that demonstrate growth potential at a price that does not appear to reflect the company’s true underlying value. Eagle uses a three-pronged investment philosophy when evaluating potential additions to the portfolio – quality, valuation, and balance. Eagle seeks quality by investing in companies with superior cash-flow generation, management teams with a successful record of business strategy execution, sustainable growth, and a defensive business model. It seeks attractive valuation using market fluctuations as opportunistic entry points. Finally, it attempts to balance the allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio through sector-weight policies that provide diversification across major economic sectors. 
SIMG’s Principal Investment Strategies 
SIMG evaluates and selects securities of both mid capitalization and small capitalization companies. When making its investment decisions, SIMG employs a disciplined, bottom‑up investment selection process that combines rigorous fundamental analysis with quantitative screening in an effort to identify companies that exhibit potential for superior earnings growth that is unrecognized by the markets. SIMG has two screens—one for core growth stocks and one for catalyst stocks. Core growth stocks have strong growth franchises, recurring revenue, and above-average growth rates; catalyst stocks, in comparison, are experiencing change that could lead to accelerated earnings growth. 
Victory Capital’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Victory Capital primarily invests in the equity securities of small capitalization companies. Victory Capital employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening in seeking to identify companies that it believes will produce sustainable earnings growth over a multi-year horizon. Valuation is an integral part of the growth investment process and purchase decisions are based on the team’s expectation of the potential reward relative to risk of each security based in part on the investment team’s proprietary earnings calculations. 
Victory Capital regularly reviews the investments held in Victory Capital’s allocated portion of the Fund’s assets and will sell securities when the team believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the team’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive. 
Read More

BBGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -26.9% 59.5% 54.79%
1 Yr 15.6% -43.3% 860.3% 40.43%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 54.28%
5 Yr -0.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 47.25%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 45.36%
2021 -0.8% -52.0% 83.9% 48.16%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 72.00%
2019 5.5% -16.0% 9.5% 59.10%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 16.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -53.4% 55.3% 52.66%
1 Yr 15.6% -60.3% 860.3% 37.94%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 54.75%
5 Yr 0.6%* -27.5% 82.7% 45.24%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 45.36%
2021 -0.8% -52.0% 83.9% 48.16%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 72.00%
2019 5.5% -16.0% 9.5% 59.10%
2018 -0.4% -13.6% 24.1% 11.45%

NAV & Total Return History

BBGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBGSX Category Low Category High BBGSX % Rank
Net Assets 5.61 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 19.15%
Number of Holdings 1762 20 3702 2.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 667 M 360 K 10.9 B 32.27%
Weighting of Top 10 11.85% 5.5% 92.1% 96.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 2.66%
  2. Global Payments Inc 1.30%
  3. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 1.20%
  4. Catalent Inc 1.18%
  5. DexCom Inc 1.08%
  6. Generac Holdings Inc 1.07%
  7. Bio-Techne Corp 1.04%
  8. SVB Financial Group 1.03%
  9. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 1.01%
  10. Fortive Corp 0.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.26% 23.99% 100.52% 61.35%
Cash 		2.74% -0.52% 26.94% 36.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 31.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 34.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 26.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 28.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGSX % Rank
Technology 		24.13% 0.04% 62.17% 78.55%
Healthcare 		21.28% 0.00% 43.77% 21.81%
Industrials 		16.73% 0.00% 38.23% 30.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.70% 0.00% 57.41% 71.10%
Financial Services 		10.98% 0.00% 43.01% 25.18%
Consumer Defense 		4.65% 0.00% 16.40% 14.54%
Communication Services 		3.27% 0.00% 18.33% 39.18%
Energy 		2.96% 0.00% 62.10% 31.38%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 17.25% 42.91%
Real Estate 		1.72% 0.00% 19.28% 60.64%
Utilities 		0.14% 0.00% 12.94% 22.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGSX % Rank
US 		93.84% 23.38% 100.52% 52.48%
Non US 		3.42% 0.00% 35.22% 45.39%

BBGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.02% 19.28% 87.21%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 29.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BBGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 250.31% 42.49%

BBGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBGSX Category Low Category High BBGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 2.33% 34.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBGSX Category Low Category High BBGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -2.24% 2.75% 11.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew McGeary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Matt is a portfolio co-manager for the Small Cap Strategy portfolio and also covers the Energy, Industrials, Materials, and Telecommunications Services sectors. Prior to joining Eagle, Matt was a portfolio co-manager at Sentinel Investments, where he worked on the subject strategy team from 2005-2012 and was a portfolio manager from 2010-2012. He earned his B.A. from Kenyon College in 1993 and an M.B.A. from Indiana University in 1999. Matt is a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1999.

Betsy Pecor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Ms. Pecor has been a Portfolio Manager with Eagle since 2012. She was a Co-PortfolioManager at Sentinel Investments from 2005 to 2012.

Joseph Farley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2017

4.59

4.6%

Joseph J. Farley – Partner – Analyst Joe brings more than 29 years of experience as a securities analyst to his role as a technology sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team as well as the emerging markets team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2014, Joe was a Founder and Portfolio Manager of Kelvingrove Partners, LLC, an investment management firm focused on technology, media, and telecommunications. His investment management career began at Private Capital Management in Naples, FL where he was the Managing Director of Investment Research and a Portfolio Manager. Joe spent over 10 years as a securities analyst on Wall Street, and held senior investment research and management roles at Morgan Stanley, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, and UBS. Joe began his career as a market analyst with AT&T. Joe earned Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics from the University at Albany, State University of New York.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Matthew Kamm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Matthew H. Kamm, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2003, Mr. Kamm was an associate equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior operations analyst for NYU Medical Center. Mr. Kamm holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in finance and operations management, from New York University.

Jeffrey James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

