YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
15.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$5.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.9%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BBGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|54.79%
|1 Yr
|15.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|40.43%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|54.28%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|47.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BBGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.61 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|19.15%
|Number of Holdings
|1762
|20
|3702
|2.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|667 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|32.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.85%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|96.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.26%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|61.35%
|Cash
|2.74%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|36.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|31.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|34.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|26.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|28.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGSX % Rank
|Technology
|24.13%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|78.55%
|Healthcare
|21.28%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|21.81%
|Industrials
|16.73%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|30.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.70%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|71.10%
|Financial Services
|10.98%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|25.18%
|Consumer Defense
|4.65%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|14.54%
|Communication Services
|3.27%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|39.18%
|Energy
|2.96%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|31.38%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|42.91%
|Real Estate
|1.72%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|60.64%
|Utilities
|0.14%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|22.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGSX % Rank
|US
|93.84%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|52.48%
|Non US
|3.42%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|45.39%
|BBGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|87.21%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BBGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|42.49%
|BBGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|34.22%
|BBGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BBGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|11.87%
|BBGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.532
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Matt is a portfolio co-manager for the Small Cap Strategy portfolio and also covers the Energy, Industrials, Materials, and Telecommunications Services sectors. Prior to joining Eagle, Matt was a portfolio co-manager at Sentinel Investments, where he worked on the subject strategy team from 2005-2012 and was a portfolio manager from 2010-2012. He earned his B.A. from Kenyon College in 1993 and an M.B.A. from Indiana University in 1999. Matt is a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Ms. Pecor has been a Portfolio Manager with Eagle since 2012. She was a Co-PortfolioManager at Sentinel Investments from 2005 to 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2017
4.59
4.6%
Joseph J. Farley – Partner – Analyst Joe brings more than 29 years of experience as a securities analyst to his role as a technology sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team as well as the emerging markets team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2014, Joe was a Founder and Portfolio Manager of Kelvingrove Partners, LLC, an investment management firm focused on technology, media, and telecommunications. His investment management career began at Private Capital Management in Naples, FL where he was the Managing Director of Investment Research and a Portfolio Manager. Joe spent over 10 years as a securities analyst on Wall Street, and held senior investment research and management roles at Morgan Stanley, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, and UBS. Joe began his career as a market analyst with AT&T. Joe earned Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics from the University at Albany, State University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 08, 2020
1.98
2.0%
Matthew H. Kamm, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2003, Mr. Kamm was an associate equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior operations analyst for NYU Medical Center. Mr. Kamm holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in finance and operations management, from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
