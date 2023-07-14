Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BBGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|70.09%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.37%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|18.32%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|12.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|YTD
|22.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|67.05%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|35.33%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|18.47%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|11.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BBGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.5 B
|189 K
|222 B
|10.76%
|Number of Holdings
|527
|2
|3509
|2.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.36 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|17.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.88%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|89.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.77%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|63.97%
|Cash
|2.22%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|33.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|33.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|38.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|29.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|27.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.76%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|76.92%
|Healthcare
|18.89%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|10.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.80%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|50.12%
|Financial Services
|15.10%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|13.19%
|Communication Services
|9.05%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|65.70%
|Consumer Defense
|4.15%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|43.61%
|Industrials
|3.94%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|73.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|25.06%
|Real Estate
|2.31%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|24.57%
|Energy
|1.55%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|30.01%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|51.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBGLX % Rank
|US
|96.00%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|41.22%
|Non US
|1.77%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|65.13%
|BBGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|91.44%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BBGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|48.23%
|BBGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.58%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|38.97%
|BBGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BBGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.65%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|3.03%
|BBGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2015
7.1
7.1%
Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
