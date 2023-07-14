Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
BBGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.9 +0.05 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBGLX) Primary
BBGLX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.9 +0.05 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBGLX) Primary
BBGLX (Mutual Fund)

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.9 +0.05 +0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BBGLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund

BBGLX | Fund

$20.90

$16.5 B

0.58%

$0.12

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.3%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

Net Assets

$16.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund

BBGLX | Fund

$20.90

$16.5 B

0.58%

$0.12

0.45%

BBGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridge Builder
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    889303171
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin Flood

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies (see below) that seek to track the performance of securities of large capitalization companies.
  
The Fund defines large capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase typically fall within the range of the Russell 1000® Index (as of July 1, 2022, companies with capitalizations between approximately $2.9 billion and $2.5 trillion). The market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell 1000® Index will change with market conditions. While the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may also invest in securities of medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies that own and/or manage real estate properties. From time to time, the Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, principally futures contracts for cash equitization purposes. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular sector of the market, such as the information technology sector. The Fund follows an investing style that favors growth investments. 
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. 
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio. 
The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets for each investment strategy to the following Sub‑advisers: BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), Jennison Associates LLC (“Jennison”), Lazard Asset Management LLC (“Lazard”), and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies 
BlackRock invests in equity securities with the objective of approximating as closely as practicable the capitalization weighted total rate of return of the segment of the United States market for publicly traded equity securities represented by the 1,000 largest capitalized companies. The criterion for the selection of investments is the Russell 1000® Growth Index. 
Jennison’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Jennison seeks to invest in large capitalization securities whose price will increase over the long term. It invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies that it believes have strong capital appreciation potential. In deciding which equities to buy, Jennison follows a highly disciplined investment selection and management process of identifying companies that show superior absolute and relative earnings growth and also are believed to be attractively valued. Jennison’s confidence in potential issuer earnings is an important part of the selection process. Jennison evaluates a company’s value by examining fundamental metrics such as price to forward earnings, price to book value, price to sales, and enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. 
Lazard’s Principal Investment Strategies 
Lazard invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of U.S. companies that Lazard believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. Although Lazard generally focuses on large capitalization companies, the market capitalizations of issuers in which Lazard invests may vary with market conditions, and Lazard also may invest in medium capitalization and small capitalization companies. 
SGA’s Principal Investment Strategies 
SGA uses an investment process to identify large capitalization companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. SGA seeks to identify companies that exhibit characteristics such as pricing power, repeat revenue streams, and global reach that, in SGA’s judgment, have the potential for long-term earnings growth within the context of low business risk. SGA employs an intensive internal research and a bottom‑up stock selection approach. SGA selects investments that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. SGA seeks to sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises. 
Read More

BBGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.3% -41.7% 64.0% 70.09%
1 Yr 19.2% -46.2% 77.9% 38.37%
3 Yr 5.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 18.32%
5 Yr 8.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 12.64%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -85.9% 81.6% 19.57%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 29.42%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 36.97%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.30%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 19.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.3% -41.7% 64.0% 67.05%
1 Yr 19.2% -46.2% 77.9% 35.33%
3 Yr 5.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 18.47%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 11.72%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -85.9% 81.6% 19.57%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 29.42%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 36.97%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.30%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 15.35%

NAV & Total Return History

BBGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBGLX Category Low Category High BBGLX % Rank
Net Assets 16.5 B 189 K 222 B 10.76%
Number of Holdings 527 2 3509 2.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.36 B -1.37 M 104 B 17.39%
Weighting of Top 10 32.88% 11.4% 116.5% 89.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.48%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.20%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 3.80%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.98%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.75%
  6. Danaher Corp 2.63%
  7. Apple Inc 2.53%
  8. American Express Co 2.28%
  9. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 2.21%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 50.26% 104.50% 63.97%
Cash 		2.22% -10.83% 49.73% 33.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 33.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 29.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 27.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGLX % Rank
Technology 		26.76% 0.00% 65.70% 76.92%
Healthcare 		18.89% 0.00% 39.76% 10.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.80% 0.00% 62.57% 50.12%
Financial Services 		15.10% 0.00% 43.06% 13.19%
Communication Services 		9.05% 0.00% 66.40% 65.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.15% 0.00% 25.50% 43.61%
Industrials 		3.94% 0.00% 30.65% 73.78%
Basic Materials 		2.43% 0.00% 18.91% 25.06%
Real Estate 		2.31% 0.00% 16.05% 24.57%
Energy 		1.55% 0.00% 41.09% 30.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 51.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBGLX % Rank
US 		96.00% 34.69% 100.00% 41.22%
Non US 		1.77% 0.00% 54.22% 65.13%

BBGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 20.29% 91.44%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 17.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BBGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 316.74% 48.23%

BBGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBGLX Category Low Category High BBGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 41.07% 38.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBGLX Category Low Category High BBGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -6.13% 1.75% 3.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Ronald Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.

Henry Seiden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Louis Florentin-Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Kishore Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Peter Sietsema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×