The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of durable, performing fixed income instruments. These investments will be primarily focused in asset-backed securities, including but not limited to consumer loans, property loans/leases, auto-loans and credit card receivables, notes and bonds issued by domestic and foreign corporations and financial institutions, including those in emerging markets, and the U.S. Government, government agencies and government guaranteed issuers. The Fund may purchase mortgage-backed securities, including but not limited to residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and sovereign debt when the

4

Investment Adviser believes that the additional returns from these securities justify the risk of allocations to these asset classes. Typically, the duration of the Fund will be less than one year. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rate. For every 1% change in interest rate, a fixed income security’s price will change by 1% for every year of duration; therefore, the longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it is to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may invest in money market instruments, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, commercial paper, derivative instruments, including but not limited to U.S. Treasury Futures, credit default swaps and credit default index, and private placement securities, including Rule 144A, Regulation S and Regulation D securities, to meet its investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in convertible securities and preferred stock. Subject to applicable statutory and regulatory limitations, the Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s investment in other investment companies may include shares of money market funds, including funds affiliated with the Investment Adviser. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities but may invest in securities rated below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, when the Investment Adviser believes that the additional income from these securities justifies the higher risk.

As part of the Fund’s investment process, the Investment Adviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors for each investment in the portfolio. ESG factors include, but are not limited to the environmental and social impact of the issuer, as well as the issuers instituted governance programs.