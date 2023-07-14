The Fund will generally seek exposure to a number of different asset classes based on an asset allocation framework developed by the Investment Policy Committee of The Northern Trust Company (“TNTC”) and NTI (TNTC and NTI are collectively referred to herein as “Northern Trust”). The asset classes in which the Fund seeks to obtain exposure include but are not limited to small-, mid‑ and large-capitalization common stocks; real estate securities; commodity-related securities; and fixed-income securities, including high yield securities and money market instruments. The Fund primarily obtains exposure to these asset classes by investing in shares of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including mutual funds and ETFs for which NTI, the Fund’s investment adviser, or an affiliate acts as investment adviser (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund also may obtain exposure to one or more asset classes by investing directly in equity or fixed-income securities or money market instruments. In addition, the Fund also may invest directly in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, for hedging purposes.

The Fund may obtain exposure to securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles). The Fund expects its foreign exposure to be allocated among various regions or countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries).

Northern Trust’s Investment Policy Committee is responsible for developing tactical asset allocation recommendations with

respect to the Fund using the asset allocation framework and incorporating various criteria, including, for example, economic factors such as gross domestic product and inflation; fixed-income market factors such as sovereign yields, credit spreads and currency trends; and equity market factors such as domestic and foreign operating earnings and valuation levels. NTI monitors the Fund daily to ensure it is invested pursuant to the current asset allocation framework. NTI reviews the asset allocation framework and recommended allocations at least monthly, or more frequently as needed, to consider adjusting the allocations based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions. There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest. The Fund is not required to maintain any minimum or maximum investment in any asset class.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund had a focused investment in the information technology sector.

NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.