YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.5%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|43.99%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|40.77%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|59.24%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|57.24%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|48.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|BBALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|35.03%
|2021
|3.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|67.43%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|19.39%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|49.50%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|38.15%
|BBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|77.54%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|10961
|83.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91.6 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|63.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.50%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|22.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBALX % Rank
|Stocks
|55.27%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|74.32%
|Bonds
|41.96%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|13.57%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|83.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.06%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|22.55%
|Other
|0.04%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|60.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|95.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBALX % Rank
|Technology
|15.10%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|55.63%
|Financial Services
|13.29%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|63.48%
|Industrials
|10.26%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|57.96%
|Basic Materials
|10.19%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|15.71%
|Healthcare
|10.13%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|63.48%
|Consumer Defense
|8.01%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|29.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.81%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|51.80%
|Real Estate
|7.32%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|40.98%
|Energy
|6.76%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|35.67%
|Communication Services
|6.57%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|59.02%
|Utilities
|4.55%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|33.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBALX % Rank
|US
|33.36%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|48.85%
|Non US
|21.91%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|74.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBALX % Rank
|Corporate
|59.02%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|15.87%
|Government
|21.41%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|60.75%
|Securitized
|14.66%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|27.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.72%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|92.48%
|Municipal
|0.18%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|17.75%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|94.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBALX % Rank
|US
|37.43%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|8.56%
|Non US
|4.53%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|60.13%
|BBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|93.11%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|18.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|75.26%
|BBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|BBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.88%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|38.76%
|BBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|19.33%
|BBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.45%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|26.80%
|BBALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.038
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Daniel J. Phillips, CFA, is Director of Asset Allocation Strategy at Northern Trust. He is also an Investment Policy Committee Member and Portfolio Manager for Northern Trust multi-asset class products and strategies, including the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund. He joined Northern Trust in 2005. As Director of Asset Allocation Strategy, Mr. Phillips is responsible for overseeing the firm's asset allocation process and communicating the firm's opinions to our clients. These responsibilities include participation on the Capital Market Assumptions Working Group that produces Northern Trust's Five Year Capital Market Outlook. Published annually, the whitepaper provides our long-term forecast for economic activity and financial market returns for asset classes and economies across the globe. As a member of Northern Trust's Investment Policy Committee, Mr. Phillips is part of a team of experts across various disciplines and geographic locales that produce long-term asset class forecasts, as well as set tactical and strategic portfolio allocations and recommendations. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Phillips is responsible for the management of Northern Trust multi-asset class strategies. Mr. Phillips monitors the asset allocation framework to ensure the allocations are aligned with the firm's evolving investment views and changing market and economic conditions. Mr. Phillips received his BBA degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa and his MBA degree in finance, economics, and international business from the University of Chicago. He is an active CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Mr. McDonald joined NTI in 2001. Mr. McDonald is the Chief Investment Strategist of Northern Trust and chairs the Northern Trust Tactical Asset Allocation Committee. Mr. McDonald is also a member of the Northern Trust Investment Policy and Private Equity Investment Committees.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
