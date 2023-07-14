Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

71.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BBALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Phillips

Fund Description

The Fund will generally seek exposure to a number of different asset classes based on an asset allocation framework developed by the Investment Policy Committee of The Northern Trust Company (“TNTC”) and NTI (TNTC and NTI are collectively referred to herein as “Northern Trust”). The asset classes in which the Fund seeks to obtain exposure include but are not limited to small-, mid‑ and large-capitalization common stocks; real estate securities; commodity-related securities; and fixed-income securities, including high yield securities and money market instruments. The Fund primarily obtains exposure to these asset classes by investing in shares of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including mutual funds and ETFs for which NTI, the Fund’s investment adviser, or an affiliate acts as investment adviser (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund also may obtain exposure to one or more asset classes by investing directly in equity or fixed-income securities or money market instruments. In addition, the Fund also may invest directly in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, for hedging purposes. 
The Fund may obtain exposure to securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles). The Fund expects its foreign exposure to be allocated among various regions or countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). 
Northern Trust’s Investment Policy Committee is responsible for developing tactical asset allocation recommendations with 
respect to the Fund using the asset allocation framework and incorporating various criteria, including, for example, economic factors such as gross domestic product and inflation; fixed-income market factors such as sovereign yields, credit spreads and currency trends; and equity market factors such as domestic and foreign operating earnings and valuation levels. NTI monitors the Fund daily to ensure it is invested pursuant to the current asset allocation framework. NTI reviews the asset allocation framework and recommended allocations at least monthly, or more frequently as needed, to consider adjusting the allocations based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions. There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest. The Fund is not required to maintain any minimum or maximum investment in any asset class. 
From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund had a focused investment in the information technology sector. 
NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund. 
Read More

BBALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -23.7% 16.4% 43.99%
1 Yr -0.6% -8.9% 48.3% 40.77%
3 Yr -1.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 59.24%
5 Yr -1.3%* -0.7% 13.4% 57.24%
10 Yr 0.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 48.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -40.8% 20.6% 35.03%
2021 3.1% -21.0% 24.5% 67.43%
2020 -0.1% -24.2% 27.8% 19.39%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 49.50%
2018 -2.4% -100.0% 20.6% 38.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -23.7% 16.4% 43.35%
1 Yr -0.6% -12.8% 48.3% 37.50%
3 Yr -1.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 54.59%
5 Yr -0.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 52.17%
10 Yr 2.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 45.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -40.8% 20.6% 35.03%
2021 3.1% -21.0% 24.5% 67.43%
2020 -0.1% -24.2% 27.8% 17.52%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 26.80%
2018 -1.6% -2.9% 23.1% 41.42%

NAV & Total Return History

BBALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBALX Category Low Category High BBALX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 1.12 M 110 B 77.54%
Number of Holdings 23 2 10961 83.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 91.6 M -31.7 M 22 B 63.67%
Weighting of Top 10 71.50% 10.8% 100.0% 22.62%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBALX % Rank
Stocks 		55.27% -45.72% 98.42% 74.32%
Bonds 		41.96% -39.76% 93.84% 13.57%
Cash 		1.68% -97.12% 185.58% 83.09%
Convertible Bonds 		1.06% 0.00% 25.49% 22.55%
Other 		0.04% -1.25% 197.12% 60.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 95.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBALX % Rank
Technology 		15.10% 0.00% 39.48% 55.63%
Financial Services 		13.29% 0.00% 30.34% 63.48%
Industrials 		10.26% 0.09% 32.39% 57.96%
Basic Materials 		10.19% 0.00% 60.23% 15.71%
Healthcare 		10.13% 0.00% 30.30% 63.48%
Consumer Defense 		8.01% 0.00% 31.85% 29.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.81% 0.00% 20.84% 51.80%
Real Estate 		7.32% 0.00% 90.14% 40.98%
Energy 		6.76% 0.00% 38.61% 35.67%
Communication Services 		6.57% 0.00% 28.59% 59.02%
Utilities 		4.55% 0.00% 40.29% 33.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBALX % Rank
US 		33.36% -4.82% 95.75% 48.85%
Non US 		21.91% -46.69% 57.06% 74.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBALX % Rank
Corporate 		59.02% 0.00% 99.90% 15.87%
Government 		21.41% 0.00% 98.64% 60.75%
Securitized 		14.66% 0.00% 83.28% 27.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.72% 0.10% 100.00% 92.48%
Municipal 		0.18% 0.00% 31.28% 17.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 94.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBALX % Rank
US 		37.43% -177.12% 87.76% 8.56%
Non US 		4.53% -39.00% 137.36% 60.13%

BBALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.16% 2.71% 93.11%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.70% 18.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 75.26%

Sales Fees

BBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

BBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.88% 0.00% 441.00% 38.76%

BBALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBALX Category Low Category High BBALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 10.92% 19.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBALX Category Low Category High BBALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.45% -5.20% 6.33% 26.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Daniel J. Phillips, CFA, is Director of Asset Allocation Strategy at Northern Trust. He is also an Investment Policy Committee Member and Portfolio Manager for Northern Trust multi-asset class products and strategies, including the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund. He joined Northern Trust in 2005. As Director of Asset Allocation Strategy, Mr. Phillips is responsible for overseeing the firm's asset allocation process and communicating the firm's opinions to our clients. These responsibilities include participation on the Capital Market Assumptions Working Group that produces Northern Trust's Five Year Capital Market Outlook. Published annually, the whitepaper provides our long-term forecast for economic activity and financial market returns for asset classes and economies across the globe. As a member of Northern Trust's Investment Policy Committee, Mr. Phillips is part of a team of experts across various disciplines and geographic locales that produce long-term asset class forecasts, as well as set tactical and strategic portfolio allocations and recommendations. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Phillips is responsible for the management of Northern Trust multi-asset class strategies. Mr. Phillips monitors the asset allocation framework to ensure the allocations are aligned with the firm's evolving investment views and changing market and economic conditions. Mr. Phillips received his BBA degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa and his MBA degree in finance, economics, and international business from the University of Chicago. He is an active CFA® charterholder.

James McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Mr. McDonald joined NTI in 2001. Mr. McDonald is the Chief Investment Strategist of Northern Trust and chairs the Northern Trust Tactical Asset Allocation Committee. Mr. McDonald is also a member of the Northern Trust Investment Policy and Private Equity Investment Committees.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

×