Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.0%
1 yr return
22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
12.8%
Net Assets
$5.83 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.4%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|51.27%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|24.82%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|7.79%
|5 Yr
|12.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|3.11%
|10 Yr
|13.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|3.84%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.86%
|2021
|12.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|4.06%
|2020
|11.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|18.22%
|2019
|7.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|10.08%
|2018
|0.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|4.58%
|YTD
|28.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|49.14%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|22.43%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|8.24%
|5 Yr
|13.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|3.00%
|10 Yr
|14.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|3.02%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.94%
|2021
|12.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|4.06%
|2020
|11.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|18.22%
|2019
|7.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|10.08%
|2018
|0.8%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|4.77%
|BAWAX
|Net Assets
|5.83 B
|189 K
|222 B
|23.50%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|86.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.47 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|27.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.43%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|69.78%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|98.27%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|54.25%
|Cash
|1.73%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|43.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.75%
|Weighting
|Technology
|41.44%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|23.58%
|Healthcare
|23.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|2.14%
|Financial Services
|10.20%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.20%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|83.43%
|Real Estate
|4.60%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|6.51%
|Communication Services
|4.48%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|91.84%
|Industrials
|3.26%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|80.54%
|Basic Materials
|2.12%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|29.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|56.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.40%
|Weighting
|US
|98.27%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|19.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|87.47%
|BAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|40.81%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|51.02%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|29.20%
|BAWAX
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|19.11%
|BAWAX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BAWAX
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|62.54%
|BAWAX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
David is a co-portfolio manager of the Large-Cap Sustainable Growth strategy. He joined Brown Advisory in 1999 as an equity research analyst with responsibility for identifying and recommending investment opportunities in the industrials and energy sectors. Prior to joining the firm, David held a position in investor relations at T. Rowe Price.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Karina is a partner and co-portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Sustainable Growth strategy (LCSG) and chair of sustainable investing. Karina joined Brown Advisory in 2009 and has extensive investment experience spanning early-stage ventures to debt and public equities. Karina is a respected leader in the investment community having been profiled in many leading financial publications, including Barron’s inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Women in Finance. She and co-portfolio manager David Powell have developed a distinctive fundamental research methodology focused on finding companies at the intersection of positive fundamental and sustainable business drivers. Karina was previously an equity research analyst for Winslow Management Co, a principal at Charles River Ventures, and an investment manager at the Massachusetts Renewable Energy Trust.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
