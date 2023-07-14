Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$55.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BATPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|33.90%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|1.69%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|1.73%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|3.51%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|9.52%
* Annualized
|BATPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.2 M
|100
|124 B
|90.85%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|8175
|91.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.7 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|83.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.74%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|59.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATPX % Rank
|Cash
|80.36%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|3.92%
|Bonds
|19.24%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|95.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|68.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|71.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|59.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|40.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|79.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.19%
|Securitized
|11.50%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|60.44%
|Corporate
|6.19%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|86.57%
|Government
|3.05%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|73.72%
|Derivative
|0.11%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|52.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|46.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATPX % Rank
|US
|16.42%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|91.57%
|Non US
|2.82%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|87.94%
|BATPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|98.81%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|0.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|0.68%
|BATPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BATPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BATPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|0.34%
|BATPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|90.73%
|BATPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BATPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.45%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|95.66%
|BATPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2020
1.62
1.6%
Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
