Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio

mutual fund
BATPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.06 +0.6%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (BATPX) Primary
BATPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.06 +0.6%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (BATPX) Primary
BATPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.06 +0.6%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (BATPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio

BATPX | Fund

$10.14

$55.2 M

1.08%

$0.11

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$55.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio

BATPX | Fund

$10.14

$55.2 M

1.08%

$0.11

0.28%

BATPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series P Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott MacLellan

Fund Description

The Fund is intended to be used as part of a broader separately managed account program administered directly by BlackRock. The performance and objectives of the Fund should be evaluated only in the context of the investor’s complete investment program. The Fund is not designed to be used as a stand-alone investment.
The Fund may invest in a portfolio of securities and other financial instruments, including derivative instruments, in an attempt to provide returns that are the inverse of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The Fund’s return is intended to move in the opposite direction of the return of a traditional fixed-income fund. Unlike a traditional fixed-income fund, the value of the Fund is expected to move in the same direction as that of interest rates. The value of a traditional fixed-income fund generally drops as interest rates rise, however, it is expected that the Fund will provide positive returns in a rising interest rate environment. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±20% of the inverse duration of its benchmark, as calculated by BlackRock. As of June 30, 2022, the average duration of the Fund’s benchmark was 8.22 years, as calculated by BlackRock.
The Fund will seek to pursue its investment objective primarily by engaging in short sales of U.S. Treasury securities and by investing in derivative instruments that provide returns that are inverse to those available by investing directly in U.S. Treasury securities. Derivative instruments that the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, futures (including U.S. Treasury futures), options, forward contracts and/or swaps, including interest rate swaps, swaptions and total return swaps.
The Fund may also invest significantly in a variety of short-term fixed-income instruments, including, but not limited to, U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. government instrumentalities, investment grade corporate bonds or bonds determined by Fund management to be of similar quality, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund will invest in these short-term fixed-income instruments in order to generate income to cover some or all of the costs associated with the Fund’s derivative positions. A significant portion of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in cash and cash equivalents and held by the Fund in connection with its derivative positions. The Fund will also invest a significant portion of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents to use for margin requirements for its derivative positions.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds, unit investment trusts, and open-end and closed-end funds, including affiliated investment companies and affiliated and unaffiliated money market funds. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund intends to invest a significant portion of its assets in the BATS: Series S Portfolio (the “BATS-S”). The investment objective of BATS-S is to seek to maximize total return, consistent with income generation and prudent investment management. In pursuit of its investment objective, BATS-S principally invests in commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities; obligations of non-U.S. governments and supra-national organizations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which are chartered to promote economic development; obligations of domestic and non-U.S. corporations; asset-backed securities; collateralized mortgage obligations; U.S. Treasury and agency securities; when-issued and delayed delivery securities; derivatives; cash equivalent investments; repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; and dollar rolls.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio instruments to achieve its investment objective.
Read More

BATPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BATPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -7.2% 18.1% 33.90%
1 Yr 9.0% -18.7% 21.2% 1.69%
3 Yr 8.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 1.73%
5 Yr 1.0%* -29.7% 29.3% 3.51%
10 Yr -0.2%* -27.4% 13.2% 9.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BATPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.4% -31.8% 18.4% 0.14%
2021 1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 4.02%
2020 -2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 94.06%
2019 -1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 99.83%
2018 0.1% -12.3% 0.7% 2.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BATPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.7% 18.1% 32.77%
1 Yr 9.0% -18.7% 38.5% 1.83%
3 Yr 8.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 1.74%
5 Yr 1.2%* -29.7% 30.1% 3.75%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 16.4% 30.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BATPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.4% -31.8% 18.4% 0.14%
2021 1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 4.02%
2020 -2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 94.06%
2019 -1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 99.83%
2018 0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 4.02%

NAV & Total Return History

BATPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BATPX Category Low Category High BATPX % Rank
Net Assets 55.2 M 100 124 B 90.85%
Number of Holdings 25 2 8175 91.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.7 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 83.72%
Weighting of Top 10 21.74% 4.3% 105.0% 59.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Allocation Target Shrs Ser Svc 21.74%
  2. Us 2yr Note Dec 20 0.00%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 0.00%
  4. Us 5yr Note Mar 21 0.00%
  5. Us 2yr Note Mar 21 0.00%
  6. Us 2Yr Note Sep 21 0.00%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Dec 21 0.00%
  8. Us Ultra T-Bond Dec 20 0.00%
  9. Us 10yr Note Mar 21 0.00%
  10. Us 2yr Note Jun 21 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BATPX % Rank
Cash 		80.36% -261.12% 258.91% 3.92%
Bonds 		19.24% -150.81% 180.51% 95.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 33.50% 68.90%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 71.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 59.16%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 40.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BATPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		79.16% 0.00% 100.00% 2.19%
Securitized 		11.50% 0.00% 99.65% 60.44%
Corporate 		6.19% 0.00% 97.25% 86.57%
Government 		3.05% 0.00% 99.43% 73.72%
Derivative 		0.11% -0.52% 72.98% 52.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 46.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BATPX % Rank
US 		16.42% -151.11% 194.51% 91.57%
Non US 		2.82% -136.75% 104.82% 87.94%

BATPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BATPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.01% 26.65% 98.81%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.29% 0.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 0.68%

Sales Fees

BATPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BATPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BATPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 632.00% 0.34%

BATPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BATPX Category Low Category High BATPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 15.93% 90.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BATPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BATPX Category Low Category High BATPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.55% 11.51% 95.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BATPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BATPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott MacLellan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×