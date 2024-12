The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in corporate debt securities, including convertible debt securities. Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. dollar denominated securities with a minimum rating in the lowest investment grade category (i.e., rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, or higher, or unrated and considered by the sub-adviser to be comparable in quality) at the time of purchase, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in debt

securities that are below investment grade, also known as high yield securities or “junk bonds,” and non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign debt securities. The Fund also may invest in U.S. government securities, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, and U.S. dollar denominated foreign debt securities.

The Adviser uses macroeconomic, credit, and market analysis to select portfolio securities. The Adviser also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process. The Fund normally maintains an average dollar-weighted effective maturity of three to fifteen years. Effective maturity takes into account the possibility that a bond may have prepayments or may be called by the issuer before its maturity date.

From time to time, the Fund maintains a portion of its assets in cash. The Fund may increase its cash holdings in response to market conditions or in the event attractive investment opportunities are not available.