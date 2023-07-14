Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund

mutual fund
BASVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.31 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BASVX) Primary (BISVX)
BASVX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.31 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BASVX) Primary (BISVX)
BASVX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.31 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BASVX) Primary (BISVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund

BASVX | Fund

$10.31

-

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund

BASVX | Fund

$10.31

-

0.00%

0.01%

BASVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Sustainable Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that satisfy the Fund’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Fund invests primarily in securities of large market capitalization companies. Large market capitalization companies are, according to the Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $3 billion at the time of purchase. The market capitalizations of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls outside this range.
Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.  ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets. Emerging market countries for these purposes consists of countries in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and include, among other countries, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.
The Adviser defines “value” as durable free cash flow businesses that exhibit capital discipline and trade at attractive free cashflow yields. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that trade in the U.S. securities markets and that the Adviser believes are undervalued, broadly defined as trading at a discount to the estimated economic value of a company’s underlying business.  The Adviser uses a research-driven analysis that results in the Fund’s portfolio having an emphasis on out-of-favor, cash-generating companies with durable business models, strong finances, competent management and a demonstrable record of
prudent capital allocation.  The Fund may also invest in cyclical companies or companies that have experienced a temporary setback if the valuation of the company is at an appropriate discount to the long-term earnings potential of the company. 
The Adviser views ESG factors as relevant to fundamentals and seeks to understand their impact on companies in which the Fund may invest. ESG factors are systematically integrated into the Adviser’s investment decision-making process. The Adviser leverages proprietary ESG research that seeks to understand sustainable opportunities and ESG risks for every security added to the portfolio. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.
When assessing the sustainability profile of a company, the Adviser seeks companies with developing or mature sustainable opportunities, defined as companies that have ESG characteristics that may improve their financial position. The Adviser believes that companies focused on culture and capital discipline, operational excellence, and superior customer outcomes will drive a Sustainable Cash Flow Advantage (“SCFA”) over time. SCFA is part of the broader ESG assessment framework. A majority of the Fund will consist of securities with established or developing SCFA. SCFA’s have one or more of the following drivers:
People: For example:
Attraction, retention and internal promotion of employees drives cost savings while also creating a cultural advantage.
Leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion has the potential to serve as both a mechanism for improved employee management and generation of revenue tied to innovation.
Process: For example:
Sound operations that promote a safe and healthy community can bolster franchise value,while also avoiding regulatory and reputational risk.
Margin improvement through operations that save costs and resources, enabling meaningful reduction in carbon emissions and natural capital.
Product: For example:
Products or services that provide superior customer outcomes resulting in recurring revenue while also providing environmental and/or social solutions.
Additionally, the Adviser pursues strategic, active engagement with companies and other stakeholders to inform the thesis, mitigate risk, and/or drive ESG outcomes that improve both financial and ESG performance.
Ongoing monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund and its underlying holdings.
In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third-party data or third-party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decisions, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third-party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-
related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.
Due to the ESG investment approach taken by the portfolio manager, the Fund expects to have minimal exposure to companies whose business activities are significantly exposed to areas of controversial business, including but not limited to conventional and controversial weapons, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, companies whose primary business activities are conventional exploration, extraction, production of coal, oil or gas, companies whose primary business activities are directly tied to producing electricity derived from fossil fuels and companies with significant assets directly invested in conventional fossil fuel reserves with no transition plan in place to decarbonize. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.
The Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BASVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -1.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 0.4% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -1.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 0.4% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BASVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BASVX Category Low Category High BASVX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BASVX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BASVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BASVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BASVX Category Low Category High BASVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BASVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BASVX Category Low Category High BASVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BASVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BASVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×