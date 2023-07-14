Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that satisfy the Fund’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Fund invests primarily in securities of large market capitalization companies. Large market capitalization companies are, according to the Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $3 billion at the time of purchase. The market capitalizations of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls outside this range.

Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets. Emerging market countries for these purposes consists of countries in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and include, among other countries, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The Adviser defines “value” as durable free cash flow businesses that exhibit capital discipline and trade at attractive free cashflow yields. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that trade in the U.S. securities markets and that the Adviser believes are undervalued, broadly defined as trading at a discount to the estimated economic value of a company’s underlying business. The Adviser uses a research-driven analysis that results in the Fund’s portfolio having an emphasis on out-of-favor, cash-generating companies with durable business models, strong finances, competent management and a demonstrable record of

prudent capital allocation. The Fund may also invest in cyclical companies or companies that have experienced a temporary setback if the valuation of the company is at an appropriate discount to the long-term earnings potential of the company.

The Adviser views ESG factors as relevant to fundamentals and seeks to understand their impact on companies in which the Fund may invest. ESG factors are systematically integrated into the Adviser’s investment decision-making process. The Adviser leverages proprietary ESG research that seeks to understand sustainable opportunities and ESG risks for every security added to the portfolio. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.

When assessing the sustainability profile of a company, the Adviser seeks companies with developing or mature sustainable opportunities, defined as companies that have ESG characteristics that may improve their financial position. The Adviser believes that companies focused on culture and capital discipline, operational excellence, and superior customer outcomes will drive a Sustainable Cash Flow Advantage (“SCFA”) over time. SCFA is part of the broader ESG assessment framework. A majority of the Fund will consist of securities with established or developing SCFA. SCFA’s have one or more of the following drivers:

• People: For example:

◦ Attraction, retention and internal promotion of employees drives cost savings while also creating a cultural advantage.

◦ Leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion has the potential to serve as both a mechanism for improved employee management and generation of revenue tied to innovation.

• Process: For example:

◦ Sound operations that promote a safe and healthy community can bolster franchise value, while also avoiding regulatory and reputational risk.

◦ Margin improvement through operations that save costs and resources, enabling meaningful reduction in carbon emissions and natural capital.

• Product: For example:

◦ Products or services that provide superior customer outcomes resulting in recurring revenue while also providing environmental and/or social solutions.

Additionally, the Adviser pursues strategic, active engagement with companies and other stakeholders to inform the thesis, mitigate risk, and/or drive ESG outcomes that improve both financial and ESG performance.

Ongoing monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund and its underlying holdings.

In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third-party data or third-party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decisions, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third-party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-

related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.

Due to the ESG investment approach taken by the portfolio manager, the Fund expects to have minimal exposure to companies whose business activities are significantly exposed to areas of controversial business, including but not limited to conventional and controversial weapons, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, companies whose primary business activities are conventional exploration, extraction, production of coal, oil or gas, companies whose primary business activities are directly tied to producing electricity derived from fossil fuels and companies with significant assets directly invested in conventional fossil fuel reserves with no transition plan in place to decarbonize. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.

The Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.