Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$309 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.4%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BASBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|93.40%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|89.28%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|53.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|55.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BASBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|309 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|74.33%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|1
|17234
|86.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.2 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|78.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.43%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|10.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASBX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.41%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|92.51%
|Cash
|13.63%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|6.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.96%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|67.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|35.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|38.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|15.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASBX % Rank
|Securitized
|36.21%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|32.11%
|Corporate
|29.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.78%
|Government
|19.92%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|60.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.63%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|13.98%
|Municipal
|2.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|39.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASBX % Rank
|US
|74.17%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|91.03%
|Non US
|11.24%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|34.91%
|BASBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|71.84%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|27.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BASBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BASBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|63.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BASBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|38.66%
|BASBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.62%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|83.52%
|BASBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BASBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|62.32%
|BASBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2017
4.82
4.8%
Amy is a partner and portfolio manager and head of sustainable fixed income at Brown Advisory. She is a portfolio manager on Brown Advisory’s sustainable fixed income strategies which include our Sustainable Core, Tax-Exempt Sustainable and Sustainable Short Duration composites. In 2018, Amy received recognition as a Rising Star from Fund Action and Fund Directions for her work in building out Brown Advisory’s sustainable fixed income platform. She has held numerous speaking engagements, including the United Nations Sustainable Investing Summit in 2019. Amy joined the firm in 2012 and previously worked in fixed income client service at Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Colby Stilson is a partner and portfolio manager in the global sustainable fixed income team. He joined Brown Advisory after three years as an investor and operator within private markets, most recently as a partner and executive at TIFIN Group. Prior to that, Colby spent 18 years as an investor in public markets managing credit portfolios and covering industries including TMT, financials, energy, industrials, and sovereigns. His most recent role was at ArrowMark Partners where his responsibilities included research, trading, and portfolio management. He helped lead efforts to build, launch, and manage a corporate credit research platform. Prior to joining ArrowMark, in 2013, Colby helped lead efforts to launch a global fixed income business at Janus Henderson Investors (formerly known as Janus Capital) in London, UK. The first half of his career at Janus was primarily focused on credit and equity research. He began his career within telecommunications M&A at Lumen (formerly known as Level 3 Communications).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Chris Diaz is a partner and portfolio manager in the global sustainable fixed income team. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in January 2021, Chris was Co-Head of Global Bonds at Janus Henderson Investors, where he managed a team of portfolio managers and analysts across three continents. He was the Lead Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Bond Fund and all related portfolios as well as the Janus Henderson Horizon Total Return Bond Fund. Chris was responsible for developing the global investment process and setting currency, interest rate and asset allocation policy for Janus Henderson global multi-sector portfolios. Prior to joining Janus Capital in 2011, Chris was the Head of Global Rates at ING Investment Management where he was responsible for global macro strategies and oversaw the interest rate, currency and derivative trading desk. He was the Co-Portfolio Manager of the ING Global Bond Fund and all related portfolios. He began his career at SunTrust Equitable Securities in 1997, where he served as a fixed income portfolio analyst. Chris received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from Emory University, Goizueta Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
