The Fund invests in fixed income securities that primarily have a maturity that is between 0 and 30 years and are rated in the top four rating categories of a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or unrated and deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average dollar weighted maturity between 6 and 11 years and an average duration of 3 to 7 years. Duration is a measurement of price sensitivity to interest rate changes.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in high-yield securities (“junk bonds”), which are speculative in nature. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may also invest in bank loans.

The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, currency forwards, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, options on futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These positions may also be used to manage interest rate risk or to create synthetic exposure to particular credits. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser utilizes ESG analysis in connection with the Fund's investments in fixed income securities. ESG factors are considered systematically through leveraging a repeatable process that strives to minimize risk and capture opportunity. As part of the fundamental research approach, the Adviser has a process to integrate, identify and consider the ESG risks and sustainable opportunities using a proprietary ESG Assessment. Depending on the type of security, the ESG Assessment may be conducted at the sector, issuer, or security level. Not every investment will be covered at the issuer or security level. The Fund has access to this research and considers relevant ESG issues. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.The Fund’s environmental evaluation considers matters including any one or more of the following factors: clean and renewable energy, climate change and water conservation, waste management, natural resource stewardship, and innovative efficiency solutions. The Fund’s social evaluation factors focus on matters including any one or more of the following factors: labor management, community relations, supply chain management, and customer well-being. The Fund’s governance evaluation considers matters such as stewardship of debt and capital, board governance and transparency, and business ethics. The outcomes of the Adviser’s ESG research may result in positive environmental and social impacts. While not a thematic fund in nature, the nature of the Adviser’s ESG research considers sustainable investing themes, such as any one or more of sustainable technology innovation, accessibility of essential services like healthcare, financial inclusion, and climate mitigation.

In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to some ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team may also engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decision, to gain a deeper understanding of a

risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including issuers themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.