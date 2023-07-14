Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$1.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.2%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BASAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|73.82%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|80.91%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|36.47%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|17.13%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|24.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|BASAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|24.87%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|45.93%
|2020
|9.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|43.96%
|2019
|6.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|10.74%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|17.97%
|Period
|BASAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|72.64%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|78.72%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|36.47%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|18.84%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|15.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|BASAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|24.87%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|46.10%
|2020
|9.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|43.96%
|2019
|6.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|10.74%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|23.90%
|BASAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.99 B
|183 K
|28 B
|24.24%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|6
|1336
|71.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|654 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|18.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.24%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|15.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASAX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.26%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|97.31%
|Cash
|10.65%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|1.35%
|Other
|0.09%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|21.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|65.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|64.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|63.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASAX % Rank
|Technology
|27.60%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|30.98%
|Healthcare
|21.30%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|59.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.38%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|9.60%
|Industrials
|15.66%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|67.34%
|Communication Services
|5.48%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|4.71%
|Real Estate
|3.44%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|26.43%
|Basic Materials
|3.41%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|30.13%
|Financial Services
|2.85%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|88.89%
|Energy
|1.60%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|63.30%
|Consumer Defense
|1.29%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|90.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|75.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BASAX % Rank
|US
|79.67%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|94.95%
|Non US
|9.59%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|13.13%
|BASAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|34.98%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|72.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BASAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BASAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|85.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BASAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|23.14%
|BASAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|67.34%
|BASAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BASAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BASAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.01%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|73.55%
|BASAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2006
16.11
16.1%
Christopher Berrier has been the portfolio manager of the Small-cap Growth strategy since April of 2006 and the Mid-cap Growth strategy since inception. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Chris was a senior equity analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering multiple sectors with a primary focus on small- and mid-capitalization growth companies. He received a B.A. in economics from Princeton University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
George is a portfolio manager of the Mid-Cap Growth strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he started and managed a small-cap growth strategy at Credo Capital Management and served as director of research and an analyst for GARP Research & Securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
