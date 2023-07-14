The Fund seeks to outperform U.S. equity markets in modestly rising market environments, to capture most of the equity returns in strong bull markets, and attempt to generate returns that approximate the U.S. equity markets in falling markets, gross of fees.

The Fund seeks to capture returns through a systematic investment process of obtaining exposure to the U.S. equity markets primarily through the options markets. “Accelerated return” refers to the Fund’s goal of seeking to enhance (accelerate) returns relative to the returns of the U.S. equity indices through the purchase and sale of call options.

The Fund employs a long/short equity strategy by following a disciplined and systematic investment process. The returns sought to be generated by the strategy are derived from two distinct elements:

● returns from directional market movements; and

● returns from option premium or income.

The “directional market movement” element refers to capturing equity-like returns over the long-run through direct exposure to the U.S. equity markets, which can provide capital appreciation. The “option premium or income” element refers to collecting income by selling call options on the U.S. equity indices.

The Fund’s investment objectives are capital appreciation and alpha generation. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation by Investing in call options that replicate the returns of the broad U.S. equity indices. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective of alpha

generation by purchasing and selling call options on U.S. equity indices to enhance the returns and generate premium income. Alpha is the outperformance or underperformance of a portfolio relative to the stock market. Alpha generation means outperforming the U.S. equity index.

The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective through the systematic purchase of rolling investments, which we call “tranches.” Each investment is made up of long and short call options traded on the performance of a broad market index. The Fund invests in approximately 10-12 unique tranches with 10-12 unique expiration dates, which are distinct investments of call options that mature and roll on an ongoing basis. The use of multiple tranches benefits the Fund investors by providing multiple entry and exit points for each investment. It also takes advantage of market volatility and helps investors avoid the market timing risk by spreading investments and risk over time.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in the following:

Options. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative securities, including listed and Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”). The Fund may purchase and write (i.e. sell) “put” and “call” options that are traded on national securities exchanges, as well as on electronic communications networks. In general, options can be used in many ways, such as to increase market exposure (which would have the effect of leverage without actual borrowing), to reduce overall market exposure and reduce risk (i.e., for hedging purposes), to increase the portfolio’s current income, or to reduce the cost basis of a new position. The Fund may also utilize certain options, such as various types of index or “market basket” options, in an effort to hedge against certain market-related risks, as the Adviser deems appropriate. The Fund believes that the use of options may help reduce risk and enhance investment performance.

ETFs. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in ETFs. The Fund expects to generally invest in ETFs that represent an interest in a portfolio of securities selected to replicate a US equity index.

Equities. The Fund may invest in equity securities consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. An equity security, or stock, represents a proportionate share of the ownership of a company; its value is based on the success of the company’s business, any income paid to stockholders, the value of its assets, and general market conditions. Common stocks and preferred stocks are examples of equity securities. Equity securities, such as common stocks, represent shares of ownership of a corporation. Preferred stocks are equity securities that often pay dividends at a specific rate and have a preference over common stocks in dividend payments and liquidation of assets. Some preferred stocks may be convertible into common stock. Convertible securities are securities (such as debt securities or preferred stock) that may be converted into or exchanged for a specified amount of common stock of the same or different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.