Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies that are established or operating in emerging market countries. These will consist of companies in emerging market countries in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Fund intends to invest primarily in the following countries (others may be added as markets in other countries develop):

• Asia: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

• Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

• Eastern Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

• Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

The Fund may purchase equity securities of companies of any size capitalization. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts ( “ ADRs ” ), European Depositary Receipts ( “ EDRs ” ), Global Depositary Receipts ( “ GDRs ” ), Non-Voting Depositary Receipts ( “ NVDRs ” ), real estate investment trusts ( “ REITs ” ) and exchange traded funds ( “ ETFs ” ), and the Fund may also invest in fixed income securities and private placements.

The Fund considers a company to be established or operating in emerging market countries if: (i) it is organized under the laws of or maintains its principal office in an emerging market country; (ii) its securities are principally traded on trading markets in emerging markets countries; (iii) it derives at least 50% of its total revenue or profits from either goods or services produced or sales made in emerging markets countries; or (iv) it has at least 50% of its assets in emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of companies that are established or operating in countries that are considered to be outside of emerging markets, which may include other less developed countries as well as developed market countries. Such less developed countries share many similar attributes with emerging markets countries, however, their markets are not yet considered to be as developed as those in the emerging markets.

The Fund may utilize rights, warrants, options, futures contracts and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. The Fund may also invest in Contracts for Difference or participatory notes which are instruments that are used to replicate the performance of certain underlying issuers and markets. By investing in derivatives, the Fund attempts to achieve the economic equivalence it would achieve if it were to invest directly in the underlying security. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund may sell its portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.