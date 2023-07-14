Home
Trending ETFs

BAQAX (Mutual Fund)

BAQAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Emerging Markets Select Fund

BAQAX | Fund

$11.06

$563 M

0.82%

$0.09

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$563 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Emerging Markets Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    2685
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Allison Fisch

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies that are established or operating in emerging market countries. These will consist of companies in emerging market countries in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Fund intends to invest primarily in the following countries (others may be added as markets in other countries develop):
Asia: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.
Eastern Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
The Fund may purchase equity securities of companies of any size capitalization. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), Non-Voting Depositary Receipts (NVDRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange traded funds (ETFs), and the Fund may also invest in fixed income securities and private placements.
The Fund considers a company to be established or operating in emerging market countries if: (i) it is organized under the laws of or maintains its principal office in an emerging market country; (ii) its securities are principally traded on trading markets in emerging markets countries; (iii) it derives at least 50% of its total revenue or profits from either goods or services produced or sales made in emerging markets countries; or (iv) it has at least 50% of its assets in emerging market countries.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of companies that are established or operating in countries that are considered to be outside of emerging markets, which may include other less developed countries as well as developed market countries. Such less developed countries share many similar attributes with emerging markets countries, however, their markets are not yet considered to be as developed as those in the emerging markets.
The Fund may utilize rights, warrants, options, futures contracts and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. The Fund may also invest in Contracts for Difference or participatory notes which are instruments that are used to replicate the performance of certain underlying issuers and markets. By investing in derivatives, the Fund attempts to achieve the economic equivalence it would achieve if it were to invest directly in the underlying security. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund may sell its portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BAQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -11.0% 30.2% 39.59%
1 Yr 13.0% -12.7% 29.2% 25.80%
3 Yr 5.9%* -16.8% 12.9% 8.30%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 19.17%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 37.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -50.1% 7.2% 10.76%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 21.29%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 44.38%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 70.36%
2018 -5.2% -7.2% 7.0% 90.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -30.3% 30.2% 38.16%
1 Yr 13.0% -48.9% 29.2% 22.92%
3 Yr 5.9%* -16.1% 12.9% 7.39%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 21.79%
10 Yr 1.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 49.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -50.1% 7.2% 10.76%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 21.29%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 44.38%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 70.67%
2018 -5.2% -7.2% 7.0% 92.13%

NAV & Total Return History

BAQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAQAX Category Low Category High BAQAX % Rank
Net Assets 563 M 717 K 102 B 45.91%
Number of Holdings 104 10 6734 47.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 168 M 340 K 19.3 B 48.65%
Weighting of Top 10 29.53% 2.8% 71.7% 59.17%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAQAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.87% 0.90% 110.97% 54.74%
Cash 		3.13% -23.67% 20.19% 39.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 63.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 58.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 55.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 59.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAQAX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.18% 0.00% 48.86% 15.91%
Technology 		25.26% 0.00% 47.50% 32.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.52% 0.00% 48.94% 28.07%
Consumer Defense 		7.54% 0.00% 28.13% 29.37%
Communication Services 		7.47% 0.00% 39.29% 68.82%
Industrials 		6.68% 0.00% 43.53% 40.23%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 39.12% 17.85%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 30.03% 84.35%
Real Estate 		2.38% 0.00% 17.15% 29.37%
Energy 		1.84% 0.00% 24.80% 76.33%
Healthcare 		1.60% 0.00% 93.26% 84.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAQAX % Rank
Non US 		95.36% -4.71% 112.57% 53.79%
US 		1.51% -1.60% 104.72% 35.43%

BAQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.03% 41.06% 35.77%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 54.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BAQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.40% 2.00% 92.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 190.00% 64.71%

BAQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAQAX Category Low Category High BAQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 12.61% 80.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAQAX Category Low Category High BAQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -1.98% 17.62% 63.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Allison Fisch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.

Niraj Dilip Bhagwat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Niraj Bhagwat, CA, is a Senior Managing Director, Equity Portfolio Manager and leader of the firm’s Asia Pacific ex Japan Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2009, Mr. Bhagwat worked as managing director and portfolio manager of global emerging and emerging Asia portfolios for UBS Global Asset Management (2005 - 2008). Before that, he worked there as an analyst of the Asia ex Japan consumer, media, auto, and health care sectors, and as an India strategist (2002- 2004). Prior to that, he was the head of Consumer Research and a research analyst at Indosuez WI Carr (1997-2001) and an article trainee and auditor with Price Waterhouse (1992-1996).

Caroline Cai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Rakesh Bordia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Rakesh Bordia, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bordia is a co-portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets strategies. Mr. Bordia became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Bordia was a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on innovation and growth strategies, and a software engineer at River Run Software Group. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

