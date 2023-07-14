Lisa O'Connor is the Global Head of Investments for the LifePath and Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Multi-Asset Strategies group. The team is responsible for the development and management of strategic and tactical asset allocation models. Prior to joining BlackRock in April 2017 - Ms. O'Connor served as the Head of Global Portfolio Management for SSGA's Global Macro fund. The fund utilized both proprietary quantitative and fundamental strategies for alpha generation. Ms. O'Connor was named one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal in 2015. Lisa Mears O’Connor,Managing Director of BlackRock since 2017, Investment Head for the Model Portfolio Solutions group. Previously, Ms. O'Connor was a Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Management of State Street Global Advisors from 2013 to 2017 and a Managing Director of Mellon Capital Management from 2001 to 2013.She received her M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 2002. Ms. Mears O’Connor has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation in 1998. Ms. Mears O’Connor has over 17 years of investment experience.