Trending ETFs

BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund

mutual fund
BAMBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.65 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BIMBX) Primary A (BAMBX) C (BMBCX) Retirement (BKMBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund

BAMBX | Fund

$9.65

$9.7 B

7.56%

$0.73

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tom Parker

Fund Description

BAMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -73.0% 19.4% 55.20%
1 Yr -3.5% -9.1% 86.9% 71.27%
3 Yr -2.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 29.32%
5 Yr N/A* -4.9% 14.4% 19.28%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -22.7% 305.1% 47.41%
2021 1.7% -9.8% 27.3% 56.05%
2020 0.7% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.1% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -73.0% 19.4% 55.20%
1 Yr -3.5% -13.4% 86.9% 79.64%
3 Yr -2.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 48.59%
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 14.4% 30.94%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -22.7% 305.1% 47.41%
2021 1.7% -9.8% 27.3% 56.45%
2020 0.7% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.1% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BAMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAMBX Category Low Category High BAMBX % Rank
Net Assets 9.7 B 1.5 M 5.01 B 1.85%
Number of Holdings 2488 4 4478 2.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.67 B -398 M 2.55 B 4.95%
Weighting of Top 10 39.22% 13.1% 100.0% 89.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 12.29%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 6.94%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 5.48%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 5.02%
  5. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 4.28%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.68%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3.28%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.18%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.07%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAMBX % Rank
Bonds 		67.72% -326.45% 6347.80% 9.54%
Cash 		22.80% -6278.21% 410.43% 67.14%
Stocks 		7.18% -3.75% 97.95% 78.09%
Convertible Bonds 		2.29% 0.00% 87.92% 18.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 60.42%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 78.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAMBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		18.73% 0.00% 29.09% 12.20%
Healthcare 		13.98% 0.00% 45.63% 24.02%
Energy 		11.17% 0.00% 100.00% 7.87%
Technology 		10.97% 0.00% 39.58% 94.09%
Industrials 		8.80% 0.00% 21.45% 9.45%
Consumer Defense 		8.01% 0.00% 13.62% 6.30%
Real Estate 		6.47% 0.00% 51.26% 24.80%
Financial Services 		6.32% 0.00% 59.28% 86.61%
Communication Services 		5.56% 0.00% 21.78% 95.28%
Basic Materials 		5.12% 0.00% 27.46% 22.05%
Utilities 		4.87% 0.00% 9.23% 4.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAMBX % Rank
US 		9.62% -8.85% 91.88% 62.54%
Non US 		-2.44% -19.62% 42.11% 91.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAMBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		41.05% 0.27% 100.00% 60.07%
Securitized 		32.30% 0.00% 56.83% 6.01%
Corporate 		26.51% 0.00% 87.73% 17.67%
Government 		0.15% 0.00% 84.29% 81.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 85.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 52.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAMBX % Rank
US 		64.09% -126.19% 6311.18% 7.77%
Non US 		3.63% -382.37% 121.02% 52.65%

BAMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.29% 31.15% 74.82%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.50% 31.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.54%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.30% 5.48%

Sales Fees

BAMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 2.50% 5.75% 88.46%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% 98.05%

BAMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAMBX Category Low Category High BAMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.56% 0.00% 4.56% 39.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAMBX Category Low Category High BAMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -2.51% 6.83% 24.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BAMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tom Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2015

7.04

7.0%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Systematic Fixed Income Group since 2015;Deputy Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Model-Based Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group since 2010; Co-Head of Credit Investments and Member of the Fixed Income Research Approval Committee of Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”) from 2001 to 2009.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2015

7.04

7.0%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Jeffrey Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio since 2018, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Chief Fixed Income Strategist and member of the BlackRock Investment Institute since 2016; Chief Investment Strategist for Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock since 2011; Chief Credit Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

