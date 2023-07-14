Home
Trending ETFs

BAISX (Mutual Fund)

BAISX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

-5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Sustainable Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    31986328
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Hauter

Fund Description

The Fund invests in fixed income securities that primarily have a maturity that is between 0 and 30 years and are rated in the top four rating categories of a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or unrated and deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average dollar weighted maturity between 6 and 11 years and an average duration of 3 to 7 years. Duration is a measurement of price sensitivity to interest rate changes.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in high-yield securities (“junk bonds”), which are speculative in nature. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may also invest in bank loans.
The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, currency forwards, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, options on futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These positions may also be used to manage interest rate risk or to create synthetic exposure to particular credits. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The Adviser utilizes ESG analysis in connection with the Fund's investments in fixed income securities. ESG factors are considered systematically through leveraging a repeatable process that strives to minimize risk and capture opportunity. As part of the fundamental research approach, the Adviser has a process to integrate, identify and consider the ESG risks and sustainable opportunities using a proprietary ESG Assessment. Depending on the type of security, the ESG Assessment may be conducted at the sector, issuer, or security level. Not every investment will be covered at the issuer or security level. The Fund has access to this research and considers relevant ESG issues. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.The Fund’s environmental evaluation considers matters including any one or more of the following factors: clean and renewable energy, climate change and water conservation, waste management, natural resource stewardship, and innovative efficiency solutions. The Fund’s social evaluation factors focus on matters including any one or more of the following factors: labor management, community relations, supply chain management, and customer well-being. The Fund’s governance evaluation considers matters such as stewardship of debt and capital, board governance and transparency, and business ethics. The outcomes of the Adviser’s ESG research may result in positive environmental and social impacts. While not a thematic fund in nature, the nature of the Adviser’s ESG research considers sustainable investing themes, such as any one or more of sustainable technology innovation, accessibility of essential services like healthcare, financial inclusion, and climate mitigation.
In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to some ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team may also engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decision, to gain a deeper understanding of a
risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including issuers themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BAISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -4.3% 4.5% 93.78%
1 Yr -5.6% -16.1% 162.7% 89.38%
3 Yr -6.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 54.57%
5 Yr -2.4%* -10.0% 55.5% 56.73%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 25.05%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 39.43%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 43.04%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 76.68%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -15.5% 4.5% 90.24%
1 Yr -5.6% -16.1% 162.7% 85.84%
3 Yr -6.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 54.39%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 37.90%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 25.05%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 39.43%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 43.04%
2019 1.2% -0.4% 5.8% 69.42%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BAISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAISX Category Low Category High BAISX % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 2.88 M 287 B 74.42%
Number of Holdings 173 1 17234 87.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.2 M -106 M 27.6 B 78.30%
Weighting of Top 10 56.43% 3.7% 123.9% 10.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAISX % Rank
Bonds 		85.41% 3.97% 268.18% 92.60%
Cash 		13.63% -181.13% 95.99% 7.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.96% 0.00% 7.93% 67.98%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 72.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 75.31%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 61.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAISX % Rank
Securitized 		36.21% 0.00% 98.40% 32.21%
Corporate 		29.35% 0.00% 100.00% 51.88%
Government 		19.92% 0.00% 86.23% 60.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.63% 0.00% 95.99% 14.08%
Municipal 		2.88% 0.00% 100.00% 10.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 73.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAISX % Rank
US 		74.17% 3.63% 210.09% 91.13%
Non US 		11.24% -6.54% 58.09% 35.00%

BAISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 20.64% 78.67%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.76% 31.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 89.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 2.00% 493.39% 39.34%

BAISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAISX Category Low Category High BAISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.67% 0.00% 10.82% 81.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAISX Category Low Category High BAISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -1.28% 8.97% 58.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Hauter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2017

4.82

4.8%

Amy is a partner and portfolio manager and head of sustainable fixed income at Brown Advisory. She is a portfolio manager on Brown Advisory’s sustainable fixed income strategies which include our Sustainable Core, Tax-Exempt Sustainable and Sustainable Short Duration composites. In 2018, Amy received recognition as a Rising Star from Fund Action and Fund Directions for her work in building out Brown Advisory’s sustainable fixed income platform. She has held numerous speaking engagements, including the United Nations Sustainable Investing Summit in 2019. Amy joined the firm in 2012 and previously worked in fixed income client service at Morgan Stanley.

Colby Stilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2022

0.11

0.1%

Colby Stilson is a partner and portfolio manager in the global sustainable fixed income team. He joined Brown Advisory after three years as an investor and operator within private markets, most recently as a partner and executive at TIFIN Group. Prior to that, Colby spent 18 years as an investor in public markets managing credit portfolios and covering industries including TMT, financials, energy, industrials, and sovereigns. His most recent role was at ArrowMark Partners where his responsibilities included research, trading, and portfolio management. He helped lead efforts to build, launch, and manage a corporate credit research platform. Prior to joining ArrowMark, in 2013, Colby helped lead efforts to launch a global fixed income business at Janus Henderson Investors (formerly known as Janus Capital) in London, UK. The first half of his career at Janus was primarily focused on credit and equity research. He began his career within telecommunications M&A at Lumen (formerly known as Level 3 Communications).

Christopher Diaz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2022

0.11

0.1%

Chris Diaz is a partner and portfolio manager in the global sustainable fixed income team. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in January 2021, Chris was Co-Head of Global Bonds at Janus Henderson Investors, where he managed a team of portfolio managers and analysts across three continents. He was the Lead Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Bond Fund and all related portfolios as well as the Janus Henderson Horizon Total Return Bond Fund. Chris was responsible for developing the global investment process and setting currency, interest rate and asset allocation policy for Janus Henderson global multi-sector portfolios. Prior to joining Janus Capital in 2011, Chris was the Head of Global Rates at ING Investment Management where he was responsible for global macro strategies and oversaw the interest rate, currency and derivative trading desk. He was the Co-Portfolio Manager of the ING Global Bond Fund and all related portfolios. He began his career at SunTrust Equitable Securities in 1997, where he served as a fixed income portfolio analyst. Chris received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from Emory University, Goizueta Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

