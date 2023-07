Under normal conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities such as U.S Government securities, corporate fixed income securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may also include municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions, general obligation securities and revenue securities. The foregoing may include municipal lease obligations and insured municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that invest in similar fixed income securities and the Fund may count such holdings towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Fund invests in fixed income securities that primarily have a maturity that is between 1 and 10 years and are rated in the top four rating categories of a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or unrated and deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average dollar weighted maturity between 3 and 10 years and an average duration of 2 to 5 years. Duration is a measurement of price sensitivity to interest rate changes.

The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser may sell a fixed income security or reduce its position if:

• Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

• The security subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

• A more attractive security is found; or

• The Adviser believes that the security has reached its appreciation potential.