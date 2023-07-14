Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
BAFYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.94 -0.07 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (BIAYX) Primary Inst (BAFYX)
BAFYX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.94 -0.07 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (BIAYX) Primary Inst (BAFYX)
BAFYX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.94 -0.07 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (BIAYX) Primary Inst (BAFYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund

BAFYX | Fund

$8.94

$32.5 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund

BAFYX | Fund

$8.94

$32.5 M

0.00%

-

BAFYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Sustainable Small-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    3837005
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Emily Dwyer

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small domestic companies that satisfy the Fund’s Fundamental and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Adviser will seek to balance growth oriented and value oriented holdings to achieve a core portfolio. Small companies, according to the Adviser, are companies whose market capitalizations are generally less than $6 billion or the maximum capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index (which was approximately $13.6 billion as of September 30, 2022), whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. The market capitalizations of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside this range.
Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities.The Fund may invest in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets.
The Adviser assesses a company’s ESG profile through conducting ESG research and leveraging engagement when appropriate through dialogue with company management teams as part of its fundamental due diligence process. ESG factors are considered systematically through leveraging a repeatable process that strives to assess how issuers manage ESG risks and sustainable investment opportunities.
As part of the fundamental research approach, the Adviser has a process to integrate, identify and consider the ESG risks and sustainable opportunities using a proprietary ESG assessment. The Fund has access to this research and considers relevant ESG issues. The Fund will invest primarily in securities with established or improving sustainability characteristics. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.
The Adviser pursues strategic, active engagement with companies and other stakeholders in an effort to enhance due diligence and monitor sustainable opportunities and ESG risks that may impact the investment thesis. Additional monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund.
In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer or
relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decisions, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.
Due to the ESG investment approach taken by the portfolio managers, the Fund expects to have minimal exposure to companies whose business activities are significantly exposed to areas of controversial business, such as conventional and controversial weapons, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, and/or extraction, exploration, production or refining of fossil fuels. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.
The Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.
The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if it believes:
The security subsequently fails to meet initial investment criteria;
The investment no longer meets the Fund’s ESG criteria;
A more attractively priced security is found; or
The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BAFYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -14.5% 140.9% 57.51%
1 Yr 13.5% -34.7% 196.6% 21.16%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 41.34%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -17.6% 140.9% 54.44%
1 Yr 13.5% -34.7% 196.6% 18.77%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 41.34%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BAFYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAFYX Category Low Category High BAFYX % Rank
Net Assets 32.5 M 1.48 M 120 B 93.55%
Number of Holdings 69 2 2519 82.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.55 M 213 K 4.6 B 93.03%
Weighting of Top 10 26.80% 2.8% 101.7% 15.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc 3.09%
  2. Eastern Bankshares Inc Ordinary Shares 2.99%
  3. First American Government Obligs Z 2.94%
  4. Onto Innovation Inc 2.84%
  5. Comfort Systems USA Inc 2.83%
  6. EastGroup Properties Inc 2.59%
  7. DigitalBridge Group Inc Class A 2.52%
  8. UMB Financial Corp 2.50%
  9. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 2.47%
  10. IAA Inc Ordinary Shares 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.05% 25.32% 100.32% 68.54%
Cash 		2.94% -79.10% 74.68% 30.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 5.27%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 6.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFYX % Rank
Technology 		21.06% 0.00% 54.70% 7.39%
Industrials 		19.89% 2.46% 37.42% 24.91%
Financial Services 		18.04% 0.00% 35.52% 21.82%
Healthcare 		16.42% 0.00% 26.53% 18.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.06% 0.99% 47.79% 91.41%
Real Estate 		6.45% 0.00% 29.43% 60.48%
Basic Materials 		4.17% 0.00% 18.66% 62.20%
Consumer Defense 		3.90% 0.00% 18.87% 60.65%
Communication Services 		3.02% 0.00% 14.85% 39.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 88.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 93.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFYX % Rank
US 		94.31% 24.89% 100.00% 69.39%
Non US 		2.74% 0.00% 36.31% 31.80%

BAFYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 13.16% 54.23%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 72.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

BAFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 66.04%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% N/A

BAFYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAFYX Category Low Category High BAFYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 28.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAFYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAFYX Category Low Category High BAFYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAFYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAFYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Emily Dwyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Emily Dwyer has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2021. Ms. Dwyer also serves as a portfolio manager and senior equity ESG research analyst at Brown Advisory. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she held research positions at the United Nations Environmental Programme Finance Initiative, Parnassus Investments, and Sustainalytics. Ms. Dwyer earned a dual B.A.in Economics and Environmental Science & Policy from Smith College.

Timothy Hathaway

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Timothy Hathaway, CFA, is the director of research and institutional investment management. He was co-portfolio manager of the Small-Cap Growth strategy for nine years until June 2014. Prior to that, he was a research analyst with the Large-Cap Equity team and was responsible for research in the consumer discretionary and energy sectors.

Kenneth Coe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Kenneth Coe III, CFA, has served as associate portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2021. Mr. Coe also serves as an equity research analyst covering the financial sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he served as an analyst at First Annapolis Consulting and also worked on a financial econometrics research study. Mr. Coe earned a B.A. in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×