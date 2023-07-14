Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small domestic companies that satisfy the Fund’s Fundamental and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Adviser will seek to balance growth oriented and value oriented holdings to achieve a core portfolio. Small companies, according to the Adviser, are companies whose market capitalizations are generally less than $6 billion or the maximum capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index (which was approximately $13.6 billion as of September 30, 2022), whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. The market capitalizations of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000 ® Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside this range.

Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities, stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets.

The Adviser assesses a company’s ESG profile through conducting ESG research and leveraging engagement when appropriate through dialogue with company management teams as part of its fundamental due diligence process. ESG factors are considered systematically through leveraging a repeatable process that strives to assess how issuers manage ESG risks and sustainable investment opportunities.

As part of the fundamental research approach, the Adviser has a process to integrate, identify and consider the ESG risks and sustainable opportunities using a proprietary ESG assessment. The Fund has access to this research and considers relevant ESG issues. The Fund will invest primarily in securities with established or improving sustainability characteristics. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.

The Adviser pursues strategic, active engagement with companies and other stakeholders in an effort to enhance due diligence and monitor sustainable opportunities and ESG risks that may impact the investment thesis. Additional monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund.

In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer or

relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decisions, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.

Due to the ESG investment approach taken by the portfolio managers, the Fund expects to have minimal exposure to companies whose business activities are significantly exposed to areas of controversial business, such as conventional and controversial weapons, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, and/or extraction, exploration, production or refining of fossil fuels. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.

The Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.

The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if it believes:

• The security subsequently fails to meet initial investment criteria;

• The investment no longer meets the Fund’s ESG criteria;

• A more attractively priced security is found; or

• The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.