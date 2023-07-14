Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$1.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Small-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    27769259
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Berrier

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small domestic companies.   Small companies, according to the Adviser, are companies whose market capitalizations are generally less than $6 billion or the maximum capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (which was approximately $13.6 billion as of September 30, 2022), whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in companies the Adviser believes have above average growth prospects.  The Adviser conducts an in-depth analysis of a company’s fundamentals to identify those companies it believes have the potential for long-term earnings growth that is not fully reflected in the security’s price.
Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).  The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities.  The Fund invests primarily in ETFs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.  ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets.
The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if it believes:
The security subsequently fails to meet initial investment criteria;
A more attractively priced security is found; or
The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BAFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -21.9% 50.1% 72.64%
1 Yr 5.4% -72.8% 36.6% 79.90%
3 Yr -0.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 34.55%
5 Yr 1.5%* -42.6% 12.7% 15.27%
10 Yr 3.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 22.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -82.1% 547.9% 21.27%
2021 -2.8% -69.3% 196.9% 44.37%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.70%
2019 7.0% -3.2% 9.3% 9.44%
2018 -1.9% -14.5% 20.4% 17.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -24.8% 50.1% 71.45%
1 Yr 5.4% -72.8% 36.6% 77.70%
3 Yr -0.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 34.55%
5 Yr 2.5%* -42.6% 14.6% 17.16%
10 Yr 7.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 12.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -82.1% 547.9% 21.27%
2021 -2.8% -69.3% 196.9% 44.54%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.70%
2019 7.0% -3.2% 9.3% 9.44%
2018 -0.9% -14.5% 20.4% 21.22%

NAV & Total Return History

BAFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAFSX Category Low Category High BAFSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.99 B 183 K 28 B 24.58%
Number of Holdings 77 6 1336 71.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 654 M 59 K 2.7 B 19.02%
Weighting of Top 10 33.24% 5.9% 100.0% 15.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs Z 10.65%
  2. GCI Liberty Inc A 3.37%
  3. Genpact Ltd 2.99%
  4. Zynga Inc Class A 2.95%
  5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 2.55%
  6. Prosperity Bancshares Inc 2.54%
  7. Workiva Inc Class A 2.53%
  8. Casey's General Stores Inc 2.41%
  9. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 2.36%
  10. EastGroup Properties Inc 2.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFSX % Rank
Stocks 		89.26% 77.52% 101.30% 97.64%
Cash 		10.65% -1.30% 22.49% 1.68%
Other 		0.09% -1.57% 7.18% 21.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 67.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 66.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 65.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFSX % Rank
Technology 		27.60% 2.91% 75.51% 31.31%
Healthcare 		21.30% 0.00% 47.90% 59.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.38% 0.00% 40.68% 9.93%
Industrials 		15.66% 0.00% 36.64% 67.68%
Communication Services 		5.48% 0.00% 15.31% 5.05%
Real Estate 		3.44% 0.00% 15.31% 26.77%
Basic Materials 		3.41% 0.00% 10.30% 30.47%
Financial Services 		2.85% 0.00% 42.95% 89.23%
Energy 		1.60% 0.00% 55.49% 63.64%
Consumer Defense 		1.29% 0.00% 13.56% 91.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 77.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFSX % Rank
US 		79.67% 67.06% 99.56% 95.29%
Non US 		9.59% 0.00% 26.08% 13.47%

BAFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.05% 27.56% 74.23%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 72.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BAFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 90.74%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 3.00% 439.00% 23.53%

BAFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAFSX Category Low Category High BAFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 69.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAFSX Category Low Category High BAFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -4.08% 1.10% 39.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Berrier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2006

16.11

16.1%

Christopher Berrier has been the portfolio manager of the Small-cap Growth strategy since April of 2006 and the Mid-cap Growth strategy since inception. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Chris was a senior equity analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering multiple sectors with a primary focus on small- and mid-capitalization growth companies. He received a B.A. in economics from Princeton University in 2000.

George Sakellaris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

George is a portfolio manager of the Mid-Cap Growth strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he started and managed a small-cap growth strategy at Credo Capital Management and served as director of research and an analyst for GARP Research & Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

