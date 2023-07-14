Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BAFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|50.53%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|67.55%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|43.31%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|26.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|61.25%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|56.25%
|2020
|9.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|36.95%
|2019
|8.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|4.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BAFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|48.58%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|63.48%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|43.76%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|29.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|61.25%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|56.25%
|2020
|9.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|36.95%
|2019
|8.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|4.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|BAFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|84.75%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|20
|3702
|73.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.3 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|83.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.29%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|28.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|54.79%
|Cash
|2.20%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|43.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|98.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFMX % Rank
|Technology
|27.61%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|68.79%
|Healthcare
|22.29%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|16.67%
|Industrials
|17.63%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|23.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.21%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|21.63%
|Communication Services
|6.39%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|10.64%
|Real Estate
|5.95%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|17.20%
|Financial Services
|2.18%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|92.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.75%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|74.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAFMX % Rank
|US
|88.89%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|82.80%
|Non US
|8.91%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|15.60%
|BAFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|78.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BAFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BAFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|56.32%
|BAFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|100.00%
|BAFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BAFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAFMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|34.89%
|BAFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Christopher Berrier has been the portfolio manager of the Small-cap Growth strategy since April of 2006 and the Mid-cap Growth strategy since inception. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Chris was a senior equity analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering multiple sectors with a primary focus on small- and mid-capitalization growth companies. He received a B.A. in economics from Princeton University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2017
4.66
4.7%
George is a portfolio manager of the Mid-Cap Growth strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he started and managed a small-cap growth strategy at Credo Capital Management and served as director of research and an analyst for GARP Research & Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Emmy Wachtmeister, CFA, serves as an equity research analyst in the Technology sector at Brown Advisory LLC. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 2013, Ms. Wachtmeister worked in equity research at Morgan Stanley. She received a B.A. from Washington and Lee University in 2011
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...