Trending ETFs

BAFMX (Mutual Fund)

BAFMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Mid-Cap Growth Fund

BAFMX | Fund

$13.86

$131 M

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    8103668
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Berrier

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-cap domestic companies.  The Adviser
considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of September 30, 2022, the range was from $271 million to $46.7 billion dollars. Market capitalization is measured at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in companies the Adviser believes have above average growth prospects.
The Adviser conducts an in-depth analysis of a company’s fundamentals to identify those companies it believes have the potential to compound earnings at an above-average rate for an extended period of time. The Fund invests primarily in companies the Adviser believes possess “3G” criteria: durable growth, sound governance, and scalable go-to-market strategies.  In considering durable growth, the Adviser assesses whether there is a large and growing market, whether the company is a market leader and/or is gaining market share, and whether a company has a differentiated product offering. The Adviser examines a company’s governance characteristics including the strength of management, whether there is a shareholder-friendly board, and whether there is an aligned incentive system between management and shareholders. Finally, the Adviser evaluates whether a company’s go-to-market strategies will result in incremental revenue, high and/or rising margins, and the efficient use of capital.
Equity securities include domestic common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and other types of investment companies.  The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities.  The Fund may invest in ETFs and other types of investment companies that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.  ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.
The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if it believes:
The security subsequently fails to meet initial investment criteria;
A more attractively priced security is found; or
The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BAFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -26.9% 59.5% 50.53%
1 Yr 10.4% -43.3% 860.3% 67.55%
3 Yr -0.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 43.31%
5 Yr 3.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 26.67%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 61.25%
2021 -1.8% -52.0% 83.9% 56.25%
2020 9.9% -17.6% 195.3% 36.95%
2019 8.4% -16.0% 9.5% 4.50%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -53.4% 55.3% 48.58%
1 Yr 10.4% -60.3% 860.3% 63.48%
3 Yr -0.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 43.76%
5 Yr 3.7%* -27.5% 82.7% 29.37%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 61.25%
2021 -1.8% -52.0% 83.9% 56.25%
2020 9.9% -17.6% 195.3% 36.95%
2019 8.4% -16.0% 9.5% 4.50%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BAFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAFMX Category Low Category High BAFMX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 84.75%
Number of Holdings 59 20 3702 73.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.3 M 360 K 10.9 B 83.69%
Weighting of Top 10 31.29% 5.5% 92.1% 28.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Waste Connections Inc 3.98%
  2. Teleflex Inc 3.75%
  3. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 3.54%
  4. GoDaddy Inc Class A 3.42%
  5. SBA Communications Corp 3.06%
  6. IAA Inc Ordinary Shares 3.03%
  7. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 3.01%
  8. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.91%
  9. Ball Corp 2.88%
  10. Pinterest Inc 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 23.99% 100.52% 54.79%
Cash 		2.20% -0.52% 26.94% 43.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 98.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFMX % Rank
Technology 		27.61% 0.04% 62.17% 68.79%
Healthcare 		22.29% 0.00% 43.77% 16.67%
Industrials 		17.63% 0.00% 38.23% 23.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.21% 0.00% 57.41% 21.63%
Communication Services 		6.39% 0.00% 18.33% 10.64%
Real Estate 		5.95% 0.00% 19.28% 17.20%
Financial Services 		2.18% 0.00% 43.01% 92.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.75% 0.00% 16.40% 74.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFMX % Rank
US 		88.89% 23.38% 100.52% 82.80%
Non US 		8.91% 0.00% 35.22% 15.60%

BAFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.02% 19.28% 78.56%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 38.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BAFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 250.31% 56.32%

BAFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAFMX Category Low Category High BAFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAFMX Category Low Category High BAFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -2.24% 2.75% 34.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Berrier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Christopher Berrier has been the portfolio manager of the Small-cap Growth strategy since April of 2006 and the Mid-cap Growth strategy since inception. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Chris was a senior equity analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering multiple sectors with a primary focus on small- and mid-capitalization growth companies. He received a B.A. in economics from Princeton University in 2000.

George Sakellaris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

George is a portfolio manager of the Mid-Cap Growth strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he started and managed a small-cap growth strategy at Credo Capital Management and served as director of research and an analyst for GARP Research & Securities.

Emily Wachtmeister

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Emmy Wachtmeister, CFA, serves as an equity research analyst in the Technology sector at Brown Advisory LLC. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 2013, Ms. Wachtmeister worked in equity research at Morgan Stanley. She received a B.A. from Washington and Lee University in 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

