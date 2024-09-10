Home
As of 10/09/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Brown Advisory - WMC Japan Alpha Opportunities Fund

BAFJX | Fund

$9.79

$24 M

-

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BAFJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory - WMC Japan Alpha Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    3524020
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg R. Thomas

Fund Description

BAFJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.3% 14.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -18.4% 0.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.0% 12.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.8% 11.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -32.8% -6.5% N/A
2022 N/A 19.7% 46.4% N/A
2021 N/A -2.5% 11.7% N/A
2020 N/A 3.3% 20.9% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 7.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.3% 14.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -18.4% 0.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.5% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.8% 11.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -32.8% -6.5% N/A
2022 N/A 19.7% 49.6% N/A
2021 N/A -1.5% 11.7% N/A
2020 N/A 3.3% 20.9% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 8.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BAFJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAFJX Category Low Category High BAFJX % Rank
Net Assets 24 M 5.98 M 2.67 B N/A
Number of Holdings 2 29 1782 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 0 2.46 M 901 M N/A
Weighting of Top 10 0.00% 3.1% 50.5% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAFJX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -1.11% 8.44% N/A
Stocks 		0.00% 91.56% 101.11% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% N/A

BAFJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.63% 2.66% N/A
Management Fee 1.00% 0.60% 1.15% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

BAFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BAFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 1.00% 101.00% N/A

BAFJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAFJX Category Low Category High BAFJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAFJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAFJX Category Low Category High BAFJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -0.77% 1.56% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAFJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAFJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg R. Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2014

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Managementâ€™s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 â€“ 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Managementâ€™s Information Services Group (1997 â€“ 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 â€“ 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Edward B. Baldini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

1.25

1.3%

Edward B. Baldini, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Associate Director of Investment Strategy and Risk of Wellington Management. Mr. Baldini joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.44 21.51 7.54 5.33

