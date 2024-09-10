Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Managementâ€™s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 â€“ 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Managementâ€™s Information Services Group (1997 â€“ 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 â€“ 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.