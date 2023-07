Under normal conditions, the Brown Advisory − WMC Strategic European Equity Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies which are domiciled in or exercise the predominant part of their economic activity in Europe – defined as countries included in the MSCI Europe Index.

In determining whether a company is domiciled in or exercises the predominant part of its economic activity in Europe, the Fund will consider any one of the following four factors when making its determination: (i) country of organization; (ii) primary securities trading market; (iii) location of assets; or (iv) country where the company derives at least half of its revenue or profits. As of September 30, 2022, the following countries were included in the MSCI Europe Index: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Fund may purchase equity securities of companies of any size capitalization. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities such as stock futures contracts or convertible securities, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of companies that are established or operating in countries that are considered to be outside of Europe, which may include less developed and emerging markets countries as well as other developed market countries.

The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, currency forwards, swaps and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. The Fund may also invest in participatory notes which are instruments that are used to replicate the performance of certain underlying issuers and markets. By investing in derivatives, the Fund attempts to achieve the economic equivalence it would achieve if it were to invest directly in the underlying security. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Fund may sell its portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.