To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, in particular common stocks of companies with a history of increasing dividends. The Fund may also invest in U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies, including American Depositary Receipts. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in convertible securities that offer above average current yield with participation in underlying equity performance. Because yield is a consideration in selecting securities, the Fund may purchase stocks of companies that are out of favor in the financial community and, therefore, are selling below what the portfolio manager believes to be their long-term investment value. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any capitalization range.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the portfolio manager anticipates a negative change in the company’s dividend policy, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.

In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.