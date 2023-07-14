Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$2.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, in particular common stocks of companies with a history of increasing dividends. The Fund may also invest in U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies, including American Depositary Receipts. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in convertible securities that offer above average current yield with participation in underlying equity performance. Because yield is a consideration in selecting securities, the Fund may purchase stocks of companies that are out of favor in the financial community and, therefore, are selling below what the portfolio manager believes to be their long-term investment value. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any capitalization range.
The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the portfolio manager anticipates a negative change in the company’s dividend policy, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.
In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.
|Period
|BAEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|69.07%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|73.30%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|22.90%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|15.80%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|33.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|BAEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|37.89%
|2021
|11.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|15.36%
|2020
|2.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|10.42%
|2019
|4.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|59.27%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|12.83%
|BAEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 B
|1 M
|151 B
|31.37%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|2
|1727
|90.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|878 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|26.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.16%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|15.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|51.53%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|44.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|64.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|60.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|61.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|62.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAEIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.08%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|4.24%
|Technology
|25.04%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|2.49%
|Financial Services
|16.81%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|74.40%
|Industrials
|12.14%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|41.98%
|Consumer Defense
|8.12%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|54.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.44%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|29.68%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|46.38%
|Basic Materials
|1.83%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|81.30%
|Energy
|0.61%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|96.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|96.01%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|98.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAEIX % Rank
|US
|93.74%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|48.06%
|Non US
|4.46%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|49.21%
|BAEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|40.69%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.69%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|60.68%
|BAEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|27.27%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BAEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|8.00%
|BAEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|50.95%
|BAEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BAEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|61.40%
|BAEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.842
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2007
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2007
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2007
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2006
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2006
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2006
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2005
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2005
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2005
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2005
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Adam B. Bergman, CFA, is an Executive Director and an equity analyst for Sterling Capital. He joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of Scott & Stringfellow in 2007 and Sterling Capital as part of a business realignment in January 2013. He has investment experience since 1996. Prior to joining the team, he directed the investor relations efforts at Advance Auto Parts and Dollar Tree Stores. Prior to working in investor relations, he served as a sell-side research analyst at Scott & Stringfellow. Mr. Bergman is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce where he received his B.S. in Commerce. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Charles J. Wittmann, CFA is a portfolio manager for the Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund. Mr. Wittmann was recognized early in his career by Institutional Investor for his stock picking as a senior analyst with Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to joining Sterling in 2014, he was a founding partner of Shockoe Capital, LLC and a portfolio manager and analyst with Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Mr. Wittmann is a graduate of Davidson College and received his MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a past president of CFA Society Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
