Olivia Treharne, CFA, Director, is a member of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Active Equity business of BlackRock's Active Equity Group. She is a co-portfolio manager for the Global Dividend, International Dividend strategies and responsible for covering the Financials sector. Prior to joining the firm in July 2019, Olivia spent five years on the buy-side at Legal & General Investment Management, having started her career as a Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Ms. Treharne graduated from Cambridge University with degree in Economics and also holds a Masters in Economic and Social History from Oxford University.