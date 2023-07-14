Home
Aquila Tax Free Trust of Arizona Fund

mutual fund
AZTYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.79 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (AZTFX) Primary Inst (AZTYX) C (AZTCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$233 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AZTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Tax Free Trust of Arizona Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Thompson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel,

from Arizona state and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Arizona, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Arizona Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. Some Arizona Obligations, such as general obligation issues, are backed by the issuer’s taxing authority, while other Arizona Obligations, such as revenue bonds, are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Arizona Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Manager, Aquila Investment Management LLC.

The Manager selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

Read More

AZTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 73.61%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 65.64%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 66.77%
5 Yr -1.4%* -11.5% 29.2% 62.47%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 42.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.68%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 84.08%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 60.64%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 71.88%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 46.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 72.45%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 62.84%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 67.25%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.5% 29.3% 61.94%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 40.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.74%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 84.14%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 60.58%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 72.07%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 39.23%

NAV & Total Return History

AZTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AZTYX Category Low Category High AZTYX % Rank
Net Assets 233 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 67.34%
Number of Holdings 218 1 14000 55.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.7 M -317 M 8.64 B 58.28%
Weighting of Top 10 20.14% 2.4% 101.7% 39.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SALT RIV PROJ AGRIC IMPT & PWR DIST ARIZ ELEC SYS REV 4% 2.65%
  2. MARICOPA CNTY ARIZ SCH DIST NO 3 TEMPE ELEM 5% 2.64%
  3. GLENDALE ARIZ WTR & SWR REV 3% 2.54%
  4. MARICOPA CNTY ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH REV 4% 2.11%
  5. PHOENIX ARIZ CIVIC IMPT CORP ARPT REV 4% 2.11%
  6. MARICOPA CNTY ARIZ SPL HEALTH CARE DIST 5% 2.10%
  7. ARIZONA HEALTH FACS AUTH HOSP SYS REV 5% 2.07%
  8. MESA ARIZ UTIL SYS REV 4% 1.95%
  9. ARIZONA INDL DEV AUTH REV 2.12% 1.75%
  10. PHOENIX ARIZ CIVIC IMPT CORP ARPT REV 5% 1.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AZTYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.79% 65.51% 150.86% 33.89%
Cash 		0.21% -50.86% 33.96% 65.89%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 68.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 66.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 66.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZTYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.24% 44.39% 100.00% 40.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.76% 0.00% 33.95% 58.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 66.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 67.46%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 72.46%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 69.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZTYX % Rank
US 		99.79% 37.86% 142.23% 15.11%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 94.89%

AZTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AZTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.02% 6.50% 70.28%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 43.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

AZTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AZTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AZTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 283.00% 84.29%

AZTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AZTYX Category Low Category High AZTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.86% 0.00% 4.45% 46.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AZTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AZTYX Category Low Category High AZTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.26% -0.53% 5.33% 32.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AZTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AZTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Mr. Thompson has served as a portfolio manager for Aquila Investment Management LLC since 2009. Prior to joining the Aquila Group of Funds, Thompson was a Senior Vice President, underwriter and municipal bond trader with Wells Fargo Brokerage Services and First Security Bank in Salt Lake City. He was also a member of the municipal credit committee of each firm. From 1987 to 1991, Mr. Thompson was employed with Wedbush Morgan Securities in Los Angeles where he helped establish the municipal unit investment trust sales desk. Prior to that, he was a financial and operations principal, municipal trader and manager of the municipal underwriting desk for Financial Market Securities, based in Orange, CA. Thompson is a native of Utah and attended California State University, Fullerton.

Royden Durham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Mr. Durham has served as a portfolio manager since 2017. He also serves as a member of the portfolio management teams of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky and Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah. Mr. Durham has over forty years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently Mr. Durham served in a trust capacity for JP Morgan Chase. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager for Regions Morgan Keegan Trust and the Louisville Trust Company. He is a graduate of Heidelberg College with a B.A. in Economics and German.

Anthony Tanner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Mr. Tanner joined the Aquila Investment Management LLC portfolio management team on March 2018. Prior to joining Aquila, Mr. Tanner was a Senior Wealth Manager at BNY Mellon Wealth Management from 2016 to 2018, a Senior Client Advisor at BMO Private Bank from 2014 to 2015, and a Senior Fixed Income Manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank from 2010 to 2014.Mr. Tanner has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before that, Mr. Tanner was a vice president of OppenheimerFunds' Rochester Division from 1991-2003. Previously, he served as a municipal bond trader and underwriter with Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. from 1986 to 1988. From 1984 to 1986, he was an investment banking officer at Centerre Bank in St. Louis, Mo. Mr. Tanner received an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester, Simon Business School, and a Bachelor’s degree in business from St. Louis University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Phoenix CFA Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

