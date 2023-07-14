Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
AZSPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.01 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (AZSPX) Primary A (AZSAX) Inst (AZSYX) Retirement (AZSIX) C (AZSCX)
AZSPX (Mutual Fund)

American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.01 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (AZSPX) Primary A (AZSAX) Inst (AZSYX) Retirement (AZSIX) C (AZSCX)
AZSPX (Mutual Fund)

American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.01 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (AZSPX) Primary A (AZSAX) Inst (AZSYX) Retirement (AZSIX) C (AZSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund

AZSPX | Fund

$11.01

$47.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

-9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$47.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund

AZSPX | Fund

$11.01

$47.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.56%

AZSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Zebra Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Roger Ibbotson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small market capitalization U.S. companies. These companies have market capitalizations similar to the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment.
The Russell 2000® Index is comprised of the 2000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index based on total market capitalization. Within the Russell 2000® Index, the 1000 smallest companies are considered micro-capitalization companies. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $106.7 million to $21.2 billion. In addition to common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Zebra Capital Management, LLC (“Zebra”), seeks to capture a liquidity premium among fundamentally strong, publicly-traded equities. A liquidity premium is the additional return that may be realized on the sales of securities that are less liquid at the time of purchase. A liquidity premium may exist in public equity markets, as more liquid stocks tend to be priced at a premium, while less liquid stocks tend to be priced at a discount, thus having higher expected appreciation. Despite producing similar levels of earnings and cash flows, less liquid stocks can typically be purchased at lower prices, offering higher expected appreciation. Frequently, a fundamentally sound stock is less traded because it has temporarily fallen out of favor. Over time, the market may recognize the inherent value of the stock again, where the Fund would stand to benefit from the liquidity premium as the stock’s trading activity and price rise. Zebra chooses the securities that comprise the Fund’s portfolio first by identifying stocks with strong fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, cash flows) that Zebra believes are undervalued in the market relative to their long-term appreciation potential. Zebra then applies the liquidity premium analysis using model and data analysis to identify the stocks that trade less frequently than stocks with comparable fundamentals. The Fund may also invest in growth companies.
Stocks are typically sold when fundamentals deteriorate, trading activity increases relative to changes in a stock’s fundamentals, or Zebra believes there are greater opportunities to capture liquidity premium in other stocks.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds and may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

AZSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 140.9% 98.46%
1 Yr -9.9% -34.1% 199.4% 95.39%
3 Yr -5.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 97.90%
5 Yr -9.2%* -23.6% 9.4% 91.90%
10 Yr -2.5%* -11.6% 15.4% 77.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -59.3% 118.2% 76.50%
2021 -6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 95.29%
2020 2.0% -21.2% 28.2% 76.30%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 44.44%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 43.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -17.6% 140.9% 91.47%
1 Yr -9.9% -34.1% 199.4% 92.83%
3 Yr -5.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 97.87%
5 Yr -7.1%* -23.6% 10.7% 87.45%
10 Yr 1.9%* -9.0% 15.4% 63.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -59.3% 118.2% 76.50%
2021 -6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 95.29%
2020 2.0% -21.2% 28.2% 76.30%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 44.44%
2018 -2.1% -19.9% 0.2% 12.95%

NAV & Total Return History

AZSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AZSPX Category Low Category High AZSPX % Rank
Net Assets 47.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 88.79%
Number of Holdings 207 2 2519 45.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.47 M 213 K 4.6 B 89.97%
Weighting of Top 10 18.15% 2.8% 101.7% 37.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  2. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  3. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  4. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  5. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  6. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  7. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  8. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  9. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%
  10. Future on Russell 2000 PR USD Mar22 4.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AZSPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 25.32% 100.32% 44.56%
Cash 		1.51% -79.10% 74.68% 54.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 52.04%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 51.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 51.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 52.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZSPX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.98% 0.00% 26.53% 9.45%
Financial Services 		16.35% 0.00% 35.52% 36.25%
Industrials 		14.24% 2.46% 37.42% 88.49%
Technology 		13.03% 0.00% 54.70% 62.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.92% 0.99% 47.79% 67.35%
Real Estate 		7.73% 0.00% 29.43% 42.61%
Energy 		7.01% 0.00% 37.72% 27.84%
Communication Services 		4.64% 0.00% 14.85% 9.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.69% 0.00% 18.87% 67.18%
Basic Materials 		3.65% 0.00% 18.66% 77.66%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 18.58% 42.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZSPX % Rank
US 		98.49% 24.89% 100.00% 11.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 96.77%

AZSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AZSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.01% 13.16% 18.62%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 86.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 93.31%

Sales Fees

AZSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AZSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AZSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 1.00% 314.00% 86.06%

AZSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AZSPX Category Low Category High AZSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 63.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AZSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AZSPX Category Low Category High AZSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -2.40% 2.49% 45.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AZSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AZSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Roger Ibbotson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Roger Ibbotson Ph.D., is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Zebra portfolio management team, having served in these roles since Zebra Capital Management, LLC was founded in 2001. Dr. Ibbotson has also been a Professor at Yale School of Management since 1984 and is the Founder and former Chairman of Ibbotson Associates, now a Morningstar Company. Dr. Ibbotson served on numerous boards and currently serves on the board of the Dimensional Fund Advisors' funds.

Mark Saldutti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mark Saldutti joined Zebra in December 2011 as Head Trader. Since joining the firm, his role has evolved into a quantitative researcher and portfolio manager. He is responsible for research and execution of the firm’s strategies and developing trading-based analytics. Prior to joining Zebra, Mr. Saldutti served as Head of Trading and Risk Manager for Chora Capital, a quantitative hedge fund trading in equities, futures and multi-asset volatility. Prior to that, Mr. Saldutti was a volatility trader for the New York and London-based hedge fund Vicis Capital, where he managed long/short equity, dispersion and volatility arbitrage portfolios. Mr. Saldutti also worked at Merrill Lynch and Ardent Research Partners. Mr. Saldutti holds a BBA with a focus in Finance from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×