Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
-9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
Net Assets
$47.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|97.78%
|1 Yr
|-9.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|93.86%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|96.68%
|5 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|89.69%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|71.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|AZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|74.10%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|94.24%
|2020
|2.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|75.04%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|40.37%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|40.00%
|Period
|AZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|90.96%
|1 Yr
|-9.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|90.96%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|96.63%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|84.22%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|56.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|AZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|74.10%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|94.24%
|2020
|2.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|75.04%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|40.37%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|12.00%
|AZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.8 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|89.13%
|Number of Holdings
|207
|2
|2519
|45.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.47 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|90.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.15%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|37.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|44.90%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|55.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|98.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|96.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|98.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|98.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZSIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.98%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|9.79%
|Financial Services
|16.35%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|36.60%
|Industrials
|14.24%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|88.83%
|Technology
|13.03%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|63.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.92%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|67.70%
|Real Estate
|7.73%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|42.96%
|Energy
|7.01%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|28.87%
|Communication Services
|4.64%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|9.62%
|Consumer Defense
|3.69%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|67.53%
|Basic Materials
|3.65%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|78.18%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|42.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZSIX % Rank
|US
|98.49%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|12.07%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|99.83%
|AZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|40.86%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|87.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|93.87%
|AZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|86.45%
|AZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|99.32%
|AZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.60%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|25.56%
|AZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$1.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2010
12.01
12.0%
Roger Ibbotson Ph.D., is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Zebra portfolio management team, having served in these roles since Zebra Capital Management, LLC was founded in 2001. Dr. Ibbotson has also been a Professor at Yale School of Management since 1984 and is the Founder and former Chairman of Ibbotson Associates, now a Morningstar Company. Dr. Ibbotson served on numerous boards and currently serves on the board of the Dimensional Fund Advisors' funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mark Saldutti joined Zebra in December 2011 as Head Trader. Since joining the firm, his role has evolved into a quantitative researcher and portfolio manager. He is responsible for research and execution of the firm’s strategies and developing trading-based analytics. Prior to joining Zebra, Mr. Saldutti served as Head of Trading and Risk Manager for Chora Capital, a quantitative hedge fund trading in equities, futures and multi-asset volatility. Prior to that, Mr. Saldutti was a volatility trader for the New York and London-based hedge fund Vicis Capital, where he managed long/short equity, dispersion and volatility arbitrage portfolios. Mr. Saldutti also worked at Merrill Lynch and Ardent Research Partners. Mr. Saldutti holds a BBA with a focus in Finance from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...