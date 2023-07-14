Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small market capitalization U.S. companies. These companies have market capitalizations similar to the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index at the time of investment.

The Russell 2000 ® Index is comprised of the 2000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 ® Index based on total market capitalization. Within the Russell 2000® Index, the 1000 smallest companies are considered micro-capitalization companies. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index ranged from $106.7 million to $21.2 billion. In addition to common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Zebra Capital Management, LLC (“Zebra”), seeks to capture a liquidity premium among fundamentally strong, publicly-traded equities. A liquidity premium is the additional return that may be realized on the sales of securities that are less liquid at the time of purchase. A liquidity premium may exist in public equity markets, as more liquid stocks tend to be priced at a premium, while less liquid stocks tend to be priced at a discount, thus having higher expected appreciation. Despite producing similar levels of earnings and cash flows, less liquid stocks can typically be purchased at lower prices, offering higher expected appreciation. Frequently, a fundamentally sound stock is less traded because it has temporarily fallen out of favor. Over time, the market may recognize the inherent value of the stock again, where the Fund would stand to benefit from the liquidity premium as the stock’s trading activity and price rise. Zebra chooses the securities that comprise the Fund’s portfolio first by identifying stocks with strong fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, cash flows) that Zebra believes are undervalued in the market relative to their long-term appreciation potential. Zebra then applies the liquidity premium analysis using model and data analysis to identify the stocks that trade less frequently than stocks with comparable fundamentals. The Fund may also invest in growth companies.

Stocks are typically sold when fundamentals deteriorate, trading activity increases relative to changes in a stock’s fundamentals, or Zebra believes there are greater opportunities to capture liquidity premium in other stocks.