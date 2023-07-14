The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are domiciled in or tied economically to countries with emerging securities markets—that is, countries with securities markets which are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity and regulation. Most countries with emerging securities markets are located in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe. The fund may achieve its exposure to non‑U.S. equity securities in several ways, including through investing in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts, in addition to direct investments in the securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The fund may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

Although the fund does not expect to invest significantly in foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments, or access products such as participatory notes (“P‑Notes”), it may do so at any time. The fund typically does not seek to hedge its exposure to securities denominated in non‑U.S. dollar currencies but retains the flexibility to do so at any time.

In selecting investments for the fund, the portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies the portfolio managers believe are undervalued, including smaller capitalization securities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be undervalued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use quantitative factors to screen the fund’s selection universe, analyzing factors