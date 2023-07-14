Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$111 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.8%
Expense Ratio 2.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AZMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|40.23%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|62.58%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|56.96%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|49.30%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|41.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|AZMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|82.34%
|2021
|0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.89%
|2020
|6.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|36.93%
|2019
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|52.89%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|78.36%
|Period
|AZMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|38.80%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|58.00%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|56.96%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|50.16%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|35.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|AZMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|82.34%
|2021
|0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.89%
|2020
|6.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|36.93%
|2019
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|52.89%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|77.38%
|AZMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|111 M
|717 K
|102 B
|72.25%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|10
|6734
|49.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|69.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.81%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|28.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.24%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|19.87%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|76.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|87.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|84.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|85.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|86.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Technology
|33.76%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|5.05%
|Financial Services
|13.96%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|90.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|51.23%
|Communication Services
|11.44%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|17.59%
|Industrials
|7.15%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|34.15%
|Basic Materials
|7.12%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|61.84%
|Healthcare
|5.17%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|30.40%
|Energy
|3.56%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|58.60%
|Consumer Defense
|2.64%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|92.50%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|32.86%
|Real Estate
|0.82%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|68.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Non US
|93.52%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|69.19%
|US
|5.72%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|10.14%
|AZMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.25%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|13.83%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|45.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|95.38%
|AZMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|84.42%
|AZMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AZMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|85.25%
|AZMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|28.90%
|AZMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AZMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AZMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.51%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|89.75%
|AZMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2018
4.08
4.1%
J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...