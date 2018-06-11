Home
Trending ETFs

AYDTX (Mutual Fund)

AYDTX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AYDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix High Yield Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), which are fixed income securities rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality. The fund’s fixed income securities may be fixed-, variable- or floating-rate. The fund invests across the entire range of maturities of high yield securities.

The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, fundamental bottom-up research process, which facilitates the early identification of high yield issuers demonstrating an ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. The portfolio managers select issuers that exceed minimum credit statistics and that they believe exhibit high visibility of future expected operating performance. The portfolio managers look for the following in high yield investment candidates: ability to exceed market expectations of operating earnings; the potential for bond rating upgrades; debt reduction capabilities; the ability to secure other sources of capital; and the potential to be recognized as an acquisition candidate. The fundamental research process generally includes: breakdown of a company and its growth by division and region, including revenue model analysis; profit margin analysis; experience and quality of its management; industry dynamics and competitive analysis; distribution channel and supply chain analysis; and macroeconomic climate. The fund may invest in the securities of issuers of any market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

AYDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AYDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AYDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AYDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AYDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AYDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AYDTX Category Low Category High AYDTX % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 134 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.99 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 16.04% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.22%
  2. LiveStyle Inc. Series B Preferred 2.17%
  3. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund 1.78%
  4. FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.73%
  5. CCF Holdings LLC 1.57%
  6. TENET HEALTHCARE CORP 1.47%
  7. LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN 1.37%
  8. CALLON PETROLEUM 1.35%
  9. TRIUMPH GROUP INC 1.23%
  10. SCRIPPS ESCROW II INC 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AYDTX % Rank
Bonds 		92.09% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.39% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.17% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		2.15% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AYDTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AYDTX % Rank
US 		2.15% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AYDTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.78% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AYDTX % Rank
US 		92.09% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AYDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AYDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AYDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AYDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AYDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AYDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AYDTX Category Low Category High AYDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AYDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AYDTX Category Low Category High AYDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AYDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AYDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

