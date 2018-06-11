The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), which are fixed income securities rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality. The fund’s fixed income securities may be fixed-, variable- or floating-rate. The fund invests across the entire range of maturities of high yield securities.

The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, fundamental bottom-up research process, which facilitates the early identification of high yield issuers demonstrating an ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. The portfolio managers select issuers that exceed minimum credit statistics and that they believe exhibit high visibility of future expected operating performance. The portfolio managers look for the following in high yield investment candidates: ability to exceed market expectations of operating earnings; the potential for bond rating upgrades; debt reduction capabilities; the ability to secure other sources of capital; and the potential to be recognized as an acquisition candidate. The fundamental research process generally includes: breakdown of a company and its growth by division and region, including revenue model analysis; profit margin analysis; experience and quality of its management; industry dynamics and competitive analysis; distribution channel and supply chain analysis; and macroeconomic climate. The fund may invest in the securities of issuers of any market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.