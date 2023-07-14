The Small Cap Value Fund employs a quantitatively driven, factor-based investment strategy. Particularly, the Adviser selects, from the U.S. publicly traded stock universe, securities that the Adviser considers to be small capitalization value stocks.

Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Value Fund is expected to hold approximately 600 different stocks, where no individual issuer represents more than 5% of the portfolio total value. The Adviser defines a small capitalization value company as any company that simultaneously meets the following two requirements: (i) be in the lowest 8% of U.S. aggregate market capitalization; and (ii) exhibit a low market value relative to its book value. Thus, the market capitalization threshold for a company to be categorized as a small capitalization company will fluctuate along with market prices. For context, the Adviser, as of the date of this Prospectus, places the small capitalization upper threshold at approximately $5.3 billion and the lower threshold at approximately $10 million. These thresholds will change throughout the year as market conditions evolve and prices fluctuate. The strategy aims to invest in a broad and well-diversified basket of securities that are eligible in accordance with the aforementioned requirements. As a non-fundamental policy (i.e., one that can be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval), under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Value Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of small cap U.S. companies. The Small Cap Value Fund may obtain exposure to equity securities through futures and options on futures contracts. Such derivative investments will be valued at market value rather than notional value, and will not exceed more than 20% of the Small Cap Value Fund’s total assets.

The Adviser will use a set of investment factors, which in some peer-reviewed academic journals have been linked to higher expected returns, to over- or underweight securities in the Small Cap Value Fund, relative to their market weight. Some of the factors considered include market capitalization, book-to-market, profitability, re-investment of earnings, and momentum. In addition, the Adviser will use a set of investment variables, that the Adviser believes are linked to higher expected returns, during the strategy implementation stage (e.g., trading), to further over- or underweight securities in the Small Cap Value Fund, relative to their multi-factor adjusted weight. Some of the variables considered include stock-specific market interest rate in security lending markets, market liquidity, and price reversals. From time to time, the Adviser may consider additional factors or investment variables as deemed appropriate by the investment committee of the Adviser. The Small Cap Value Fund is long-only (no shorting) and does not directly use hedging or leverage, although it will use futures for cash management purposes (these instruments may have embedded economic leverage). The Small Cap Value Fund will normally invest 5% or less of its total assets in futures, although it can invest up to 20% of its total assets in such instruments.

The Small Cap Value Fund will also use futures and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, and exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) to adjust market exposure or manage cash needs. Such equity-related futures and options on futures contracts will count towards the Small Cap Value Fund’s 80% investment policy and such instruments will be valued at market value rather than notional value.

The Small Cap Value Fund may lend its portfolio securities in order to generate additional income for the Small Cap Value Fund.