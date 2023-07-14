Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.47 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The Fund intends to invest in notes, bonds, debentures and commercial paper, which are the most common types of corporate debt securities. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States.
Corporate debt securities may be rated investment-grade or below investment-grade (often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), and they may carry fixed or floating rates of interest. While the Fund may invest in corporate debt securities of any credit quality, under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in high yield securities. High yield securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below BBB by S&P Global Ratings, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, are determined by the Fund’s sub-advisor SKY Harbor Capital Management, LLC (“SKY Harbor” or the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of comparable credit quality. While the Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity, under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally invest in securities that have an expected redemption through maturity, call or other corporate action within the short (three years or less) to intermediate term (five to ten years).
The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to the types of debt securities in which the Fund primarily invests to manage the Fund’s cash holdings. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities that are often designed to track particular market segments or indices. Their shares are listed on stock exchanges and can be traded throughout the day at market-determined prices.
The Sub-Advisor may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in floating rate bank loans.
In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor utilizes an integrated “top-down, bottom-up” investment process based on the Sub-Advisor’s consideration of economic conditions; market risks; the impact of broad economic conditions, market conditions and risks on industry sectors; the assessment of market sentiment; technical indicators, such as trading depth, breadth and current holders; and deep fundamental analysis of an issuer’s financial statements and business model. Using a proprietary model of evaluating groupings or “buckets” of securities based on similar market-type behavior and characteristics, the Sub-Advisor sets target positioning for different levels of risk and further focuses on potential investments that the Sub-Advisor believes offer optimal risk and return opportunities for the Fund. The Sub-Advisor performs technical analysis to identify relative and absolute value opportunities in the markets. The Sub-Advisor seeks to identify companies with sustainable business models which includes companies with one or more of the following characteristics: generally stable and/or improving cash flows, cash generation in excess of fixed financial obligations, asset value sufficiently robust to support outstanding debt, transparent governance and management teams that exhibit a commitment to improving the issuer’s creditworthiness.
As part of the Sub-Advisor’s overall investment process, the Sub-Advisor integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors or criteria to identify risks and opportunities that may impair or enhance an issuer’s ability to service its debt obligations. This integrated ESG investment process is applied to each issuer considered for the Fund’s portfolio and embodies a broader view of risk that extends beyond a company’s financial statements to include its reputation and governance principles, as well as its impact and relationship with the environment, its workforce, its customers and society. The Sub-Advisor believes that companies that manage ESG factors related to their businesses and market environments have better opportunities to be rewarded in the market with a lower cost of capital, lower default risk and the potential to generate excess returns. The Sub-Advisor has adopted a proprietary scoring methodology that assigns an ESG score to help summarize key ESG factors the Sub-Advisor deems material. The Sub-Advisor also utilizes third-party research in evaluating a company’s ESG profile. Typically, environmental considerations include greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, natural resource use, waste management and deforestation. Social considerations include human rights and labor standards, product safety, employee welfare and benefits, union relations and gender and racial equality. Governance considerations include corporate governance, board diversity, business ethics, compensation structures, corporate social responsibility and shareholder rights. The Sub-Advisor’s ESG screening process is designed to largely exclude issuers that it believes are inconsistent with the goals and objectives expressed in the UN Global Compact or Sustainable Development Goals, particularly as it relates to climate change risk, which may change over time. The Sub-Advisor also engages in active dialogues with company management teams to further inform its investment decision-making.
The Sub-Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of a portfolio holding of the Fund when, in its opinion, one of more of the following occurs: (i) there is a negative change in the Sub-Advisor’s fundamental assessment of a security; (ii) the security becomes overvalued relative to other opportunities; (iii) the Sub-Advisor is shifting the portfolio from one sector or risk segment to another or (iv) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
|Period
|AXSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|94.30%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|94.59%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|91.51%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|87.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AXSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|98.96%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|76.96%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|AXSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|88.16%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|88.61%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|84.90%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|81.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AXSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|98.96%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|76.80%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|AXSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.47 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|2736
|95.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|311 K
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|99.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.72%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|13.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AXSKX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.34%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|88.92%
|Other
|7.80%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|0.73%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|53.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.04%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|51.24%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|97.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|96.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AXSKX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.95%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|28.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.05%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|55.72%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|93.26%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|96.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|91.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|93.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AXSKX % Rank
|US
|85.17%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|19.77%
|Non US
|3.17%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|97.07%
|AXSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|40.72%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|87.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AXSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AXSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AXSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|84.67%
|AXSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.89%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|31.73%
|AXSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AXSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.74%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|32.24%
|AXSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$1.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2013
9.33
9.3%
David W. Kinsley, CFA, is a Principal, Head of Investing and a Senior Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for portfolio management, research & trading processes with specific responsibility for management of dedicated sustainable-focused short duration funds and benchmarked short duration mandates. He provides sector coverage, fundamental analysis and credit valuation for Automotive and Services. He previously was Co-Head of US Investing at AXA Investment Managers where he was instrumental in designing customized regional solutions for a global insurance company clientele, and was lead PM for a Custom Credit negative basis strategy that grew to >$15bn. Mr. Kinsley’s career includes co-founder and CFO of BookCentral International, an online textbook arbitrage enterprise, and analyst in the Consumer Retail group at Lehman Brothers. He holds a BA from Williams College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Ryan Carrington, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for portfolio management of dedicated sustainable-focused short duration funds and sector coverage, fundamental analysis and credit valuation for Media, Telecom and Utility. He was previously a senior investment analyst in the high yield research group at GE Asset Management covering the media/cable, pipeline and utility sectors. Mr. Carrington’s prior experience includes: product origination for Debt Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank; managing insurance company fixed income assets at General Electric and aircraft leasing portfolios for GE Capital Aviation Services; and Global Power and Utilities investment banking analyst at Barclays Capital. Mr. Carrington holds a BA from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Michael Salice, CFA, is Director of Investment Strategy and a Senior Portfolio Manager. He oversees research standards, synthesizes macro trends, and coordinates thematic projects across the credit research team. He is responsible for portfolio management of dedicated sustainable-focused short duration funds and custom mandates, and sector coverage, fundamental analysis and credit valuation for Basic Industries and Capital Goods. He was previously in the high yield research group at GE Asset Management covering chemicals, healthcare and paper & forest products sectors. His prior experience includes: Investment Management Consulting Group at Greenwich Associates and Baseline–Thomson Financial. He holds a MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BA from Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
