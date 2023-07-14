In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The Fund intends to invest in notes, bonds, debentures and commercial paper, which are the most common types of corporate debt securities. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States.

Corporate debt securities may be rated investment-grade or below investment-grade (often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), and they may carry fixed or floating rates of interest. While the Fund may invest in corporate debt securities of any credit quality, under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in high yield securities. High yield securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below BBB by S&P Global Ratings, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, are determined by the Fund’s sub-advisor SKY Harbor Capital Management, LLC (“SKY Harbor” or the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of comparable credit quality. While the Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity, under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally invest in securities that have an expected redemption through maturity, call or other corporate action within the short (three years or less) to intermediate term (five to ten years).

The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to the types of debt securities in which the Fund primarily invests to manage the Fund’s cash holdings. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities that are often designed to track particular market segments or indices. Their shares are listed on stock exchanges and can be traded throughout the day at market-determined prices.

The Sub-Advisor may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in floating rate bank loans.

In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor utilizes an integrated “top-down, bottom-up” investment process based on the Sub-Advisor’s consideration of economic conditions; market risks; the impact of broad economic conditions, market conditions and risks on industry sectors; the assessment of market sentiment; technical indicators, such as trading depth, breadth and current holders; and deep fundamental analysis of an issuer’s financial statements and business model. Using a proprietary model of evaluating groupings or “buckets” of securities based on similar market-type behavior and characteristics, the Sub-Advisor sets target positioning for different levels of risk and further focuses on potential investments that the Sub-Advisor believes offer optimal risk and return opportunities for the Fund. The Sub-Advisor performs technical analysis to identify relative and absolute value opportunities in the markets. The Sub-Advisor seeks to identify companies with sustainable business models which includes companies with one or more of the following characteristics: generally stable and/or improving cash flows, cash generation in excess of fixed financial obligations, asset value sufficiently robust to support outstanding debt, transparent governance and management teams that exhibit a commitment to improving the issuer’s creditworthiness.

As part of the Sub-Advisor’s overall investment process, the Sub-Advisor integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors or criteria to identify risks and opportunities that may impair or enhance an issuer’s ability to service its debt obligations. This integrated ESG investment process is applied to each issuer considered for the Fund’s portfolio and embodies a broader view of risk that extends beyond a company’s financial statements to include its reputation and governance principles, as well as its impact and relationship with the environment, its workforce, its customers and society. The Sub-Advisor believes that companies that manage ESG factors related to their businesses and market environments have better opportunities to be rewarded in the market with a lower cost of capital, lower default risk and the potential to generate excess returns. The Sub-Advisor has adopted a proprietary scoring methodology that assigns an ESG score to help summarize key ESG factors the Sub-Advisor deems material. The Sub-Advisor also utilizes third-party research in evaluating a company’s ESG profile. Typically, environmental considerations include greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, natural resource use, waste management and deforestation. Social considerations include human rights and labor standards, product safety, employee welfare and benefits, union relations and gender and racial equality. Governance considerations include corporate governance, board diversity, business ethics, compensation structures, corporate social responsibility and shareholder rights. The Sub-Advisor’s ESG screening process is designed to largely exclude issuers that it believes are inconsistent with the goals and objectives expressed in the UN Global Compact or Sustainable Development Goals, particularly as it relates to climate change risk, which may change over time. The Sub-Advisor also engages in active dialogues with company management teams to further inform its investment decision-making.

The Sub-Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of a portfolio holding of the Fund when, in its opinion, one of more of the following occurs: (i) there is a negative change in the Sub-Advisor’s fundamental assessment of a security; (ii) the security becomes overvalued relative to other opportunities; (iii) the Sub-Advisor is shifting the portfolio from one sector or risk segment to another or (iv) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.