Mr. DeGiacinto is the Founder and Managing Principal of Axonic Capital LLC, an independent investment management firm focused on Structured Credit opportunities in Residential and Commercial Mortgage markets. He serves as the Chief Investment Officer. Prior to founding Axonic Capital in 2010, Mr. DeGiacinto was responsible for building out the mortgage investment platform at Tower Research Capital and was the Senior Portfolio Manager for Split Level LLC, the predecessor fund to the Axonic Credit Opportunities Funds.Mr. DeGiacinto was the Head of Mortgage Trading for Tower Research Capital LLC from December 2008 through December 2010. From 2002 to 2008 Mr. DeGiacinto was Head of the Adjustable Rate Mortgage Desk at Goldman Sachs. From July 2002 through March 2008, he was a Vice President in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities group at Goldman Sachs & Co. with responsibility for the hybrid and adjustable rate mortgage trading businesses, in both primary and secondary markets. Mr. DeGiacinto’s duties at Goldman included securitization and retention of levered credit risk and convexity risk backed by adjustable rate and negatively amortizing residential mortgages. He was also responsible for running the RMBS credit book for all prime, alt-A and negatively amortizing structures. Mr. DeGiacinto was recently named as a “Hedge Fund Rising Star” in Institutional Investor magazine in June 2011. He previously served as an Army Ranger and Captain in the US Army 25th Infantry Division from 1995 to 2000. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA in Finance and Statistics from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. Mr. DeGiacinto resides in New York City with his wife and two children.