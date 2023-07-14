Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AXSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|55.17%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|81.12%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|40.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|AXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|100
|124 B
|34.08%
|Number of Holdings
|237
|2
|8175
|71.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|513 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|25.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.61%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|37.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AXSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.94%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|87.59%
|Cash
|32.49%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|13.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.75%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|7.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.86%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|7.22%
|Stocks
|0.98%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|29.58%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|91.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AXSIX % Rank
|Securitized
|53.24%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|14.20%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.33%
|Corporate
|17.42%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|72.61%
|Government
|0.32%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|83.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|64.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|44.78%
|AXSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|56.47%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|73.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|31.80%
|AXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AXSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.87%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|9.61%
|AXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. DeGiacinto is the Founder and Managing Principal of Axonic Capital LLC, an independent investment management firm focused on Structured Credit opportunities in Residential and Commercial Mortgage markets. He serves as the Chief Investment Officer. Prior to founding Axonic Capital in 2010, Mr. DeGiacinto was responsible for building out the mortgage investment platform at Tower Research Capital and was the Senior Portfolio Manager for Split Level LLC, the predecessor fund to the Axonic Credit Opportunities Funds.Mr. DeGiacinto was the Head of Mortgage Trading for Tower Research Capital LLC from December 2008 through December 2010. From 2002 to 2008 Mr. DeGiacinto was Head of the Adjustable Rate Mortgage Desk at Goldman Sachs. From July 2002 through March 2008, he was a Vice President in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities group at Goldman Sachs & Co. with responsibility for the hybrid and adjustable rate mortgage trading businesses, in both primary and secondary markets. Mr. DeGiacinto’s duties at Goldman included securitization and retention of levered credit risk and convexity risk backed by adjustable rate and negatively amortizing residential mortgages. He was also responsible for running the RMBS credit book for all prime, alt-A and negatively amortizing structures. Mr. DeGiacinto was recently named as a “Hedge Fund Rising Star” in Institutional Investor magazine in June 2011. He previously served as an Army Ranger and Captain in the US Army 25th Infantry Division from 1995 to 2000. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA in Finance and Statistics from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. Mr. DeGiacinto resides in New York City with his wife and two children.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Jamshed Engineer serves as Partner & Co-Head of Credit at Axonic Capital. Prior to joining Axonic, Mr. Engineer worked with Mr. DeGiacinto and Mr. Schendel at Tower Research Capital as Vice President of Mortgage Trading. Prior to Tower, he worked in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities group at Goldman Sachs & Co. with responsibilities for structuring, valuing and advising on diverse securitization products for both principal and third party transactions. Prior to Goldman, Mr. Engineer was at KPMG where he structured various securitization transactions in the structured products group. Mr. Engineer was at Tata TD Waterhouse and Tata Finance in Mumbai from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Engineer received a B. Comm. in Finance and Accounting from University of Mumbai in 1999 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Matthew Weinstein serves as Principal, Partner, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Credit at Axonic Capital. Weinstein leads our Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities strategies. Prior to joining Axonic, Mr. Weinstein was a Vice President at Macquarie Capital where he managed a CMBS principal investment strategy. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Weinstein was an Associate Director in CMBS at Bear Sterns. Mr. Weinstein received his B.S. in Industrial Labor Relations from Cornell University and holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
