The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund employs a quantitatively driven, factor-based investment strategy. Particularly, the Adviser selects, from the U.S. publicly traded stock universe, securities that the Adviser considers to be mid-capitalization stocks.

Under normal market conditions, the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund is expected to hold approximately 300 different stocks, where no individual issuer represents more than 5% of the portfolio total value. The Adviser defines a mid-capitalization company as any company that is neither in the highest 80% of U.S. aggregate market capitalization nor in the lowest 8% of U.S. aggregate market capitalization. Effectively, this excludes the largest and smallest companies in the market. The market capitalization upper and lower thresholds for a company to be categorized as a mid-capitalization company will thus fluctuate along with market prices. For context, the Adviser, as of the date of this Prospectus, places the mid-capitalization upper threshold at approximately $18.5billion and the lower threshold at approximately $5.3 billion. These thresholds will change throughout the year as market conditions evolve and prices fluctuate., The strategy aims to invest in a broad and well-diversified basket of securities that are eligible in accordance with the aforementioned requirements. As a non-fundamental policy (i.e., one that can be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval), under normal market conditions, the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund may obtain exposure to equity securities through futures and options on futures contracts. Such derivative investments will be valued at market value rather than notional value, and will not exceed more than 20% of the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund’s total assets.

The Adviser will use a set of investment factors, which in some peer-reviewed academic journals have been linked to higher expected returns, to over- or underweight securities in the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund, relative to their market weight. Some of the factors considered include market capitalization, book-to-market, profitability, re-investment of earnings, and momentum. In addition, the Adviser will use a set of investment variables, that the Adviser believes are linked to higher expected returns, during the strategy implementation stage (e.g., trading), to further over- or underweight securities in the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund, relative to their multi-factor adjusted weight. Some of the variables considered include stock-specific market interest rate in security lending markets, market liquidity, and price reversals. From time to time, the Adviser may consider additional factors or investment variables as deemed appropriate by the investment committee of the Adviser. The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund is long-only (no shorting) and does not directly use hedging or leverage, although it will use futures for cash management purposes (these instruments may have embedded economic leverage). The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund will normally invest 5% or less of its total assets in futures, although it can invest up to 20% of its total assets in such instruments.

The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund will also use futures and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, and exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) to adjust market exposure or manage cash needs. Such equity-related futures and options on futures contracts will count towards the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund’s 80% investment policy and such instruments will be valued at market value rather than notional value.

The Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund may lend its portfolio securities in order to generate additional income for the Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund.