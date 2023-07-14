Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$270 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.6%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in publicly traded securities without regard to market capitalizations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, including micro-capitalization. A REIT is a security of a company that invests in real estate, either through real estate property, mortgages and similar real estate investments, or all of the foregoing. MLPs are businesses organized as limited partnerships that trade their proportionate shares of the partnership (units) on a public exchange.
The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” include non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S.
exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers” located in emerging markets. “Emerging markets” are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (“MSCI EM”) or that are publicly announced to be added to the MSCI EM. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the information technology or financials sector.
The Fund pursues a “growth style” of investing, meaning that the Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on identifying stocks within multiple industry groups. The Fund seeks to generate current income while also providing capital appreciation. The Fund has wide flexibility in the types of securities used to generate a current income yield. Using quantitative and qualitative measures established by the Adviser, the Fund seeks to purchase dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying common stocks that have stronger performance relative to other dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying common stocks. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments for a variety of reasons, including to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
|Period
|AWYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|87.85%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|87.08%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|57.23%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|28.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|74.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.89%
|2021
|10.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|29.91%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.32%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.42%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|AWYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|79.08%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|78.87%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|57.25%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|27.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|72.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.97%
|2021
|10.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|30.37%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.24%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.42%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|AWYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWYIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|270 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|72.81%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|4154
|84.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96 M
|288 K
|270 B
|72.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.61%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|15.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWYIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.18%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|87.40%
|Cash
|3.82%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|11.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|56.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|56.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|54.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWYIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.03%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|7.20%
|Technology
|19.59%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|74.43%
|Healthcare
|15.66%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|26.57%
|Industrials
|11.04%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|24.73%
|Real Estate
|10.52%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|0.46%
|Energy
|7.45%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|7.20%
|Utilities
|5.76%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|6.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.64%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|90.96%
|Communication Services
|1.71%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|95.41%
|Consumer Defense
|1.61%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|96.17%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|97.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWYIX % Rank
|US
|90.98%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|78.04%
|Non US
|5.20%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|26.42%
|AWYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|42.44%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|92.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AWYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AWYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|32.76%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|58.19%
|AWYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWYIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|25.81%
|AWYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AWYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWYIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|42.33%
|AWYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Bob has been managing investment portfolios since 1988. He is actively involved in the firm’s research and investment process and serves on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva, Bob worked at William Blair & Company for more than 10 years and was a Principal. He also worked at LaSalle Partners, a national real estate firm based in Chicago. Bob holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University Of Chicago Graduate School Of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2010
12.09
12.1%
John Huber is a managing director and co-head of Team Geneva Advisors for CIBC Wealth Management with more than 20 years of industry experience. He has been managing investment portfolios since 1994 and has been actively involved in the Geneva Advisors research and investment process and on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva Advisors, which became part of CIBC in 2017, John joined William Blair & Company in 1994 and was admitted to the partnership in 1998, making him one of the youngest partners in the history of William Blair. His career began at Procter & Gamble, Inc., where he received numerous achievement commendations. John is an active alumnus of the University of Michigan, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in economics. John also spent two years at the International School of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), Windy City Chapter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Mr. Scott has been associated with the Adviser and/or its affiliates since 2017 and joined the Predecessor Adviser in 2014. Prior to 2014, Mr. Scott worked for nine years at Rail-Splitter Capital Management, most recently as a Principal overseeing the firm’s investments in services, industrials and financials. Mr. Scott is also a trustee of the Northfield (IL) Police Pension Fund, a director of the Northfield Parks Foundation and a director of the Northfield Educational Foundation Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...