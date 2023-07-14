The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in publicly traded securities without regard to market capitalizations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, including micro-capitalization. A REIT is a security of a company that invests in real estate, either through real estate property, mortgages and similar real estate investments, or all of the foregoing. MLPs are businesses organized as limited partnerships that trade their proportionate shares of the partnership (units) on a public exchange.

The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” include non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S.

exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers” located in emerging markets. “Emerging markets” are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (“MSCI EM”) or that are publicly announced to be added to the MSCI EM. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the information technology or financials sector.

The Fund pursues a “growth style” of investing, meaning that the Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on identifying stocks within multiple industry groups. The Fund seeks to generate current income while also providing capital appreciation. The Fund has wide flexibility in the types of securities used to generate a current income yield. Using quantitative and qualitative measures established by the Adviser, the Fund seeks to purchase dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying common stocks that have stronger performance relative to other dividend-paying and non-dividend-paying common stocks. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments for a variety of reasons, including to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.